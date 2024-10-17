James Pogue, Essayist and Journalist

It’s uncomfortable advice, but I would say that the great lesson I took from my 20s was that it’s a time when you should try to experience some real danger, physical hardship, and toil. I notice in my 30s that it’s become much harder to work that sort of thing into life, but the well of resilience and capability it offered me has been (so far) lifelong, and it translates into all sorts of unexpected situations. If there’s one thing I notice about my generation, it’s that we often seem to lack really basic familiarity with the physical world — how to sew on a button, how to keep a plant alive, how to spend a cold night when the heater is broken or we’re out camping. There are a lot of ways to get this kind of experience, and I don’t want to suggest any one particular path, but most all of them involve some hard work, some real danger — even just working as a carpenter for a bit is much more dangerous than most of the jobs college grads will do today — and a testing of your own limits. I tend to think people who have this kind of background and experience wind up maturing into adults who are a lot more multifaceted, even-keeled, and sure of themselves moving through the world than a lot of us who grew up in the digital age.

Lias Saoudi, Musician (Fat White Family)

I think back on that decade now as the great regression, a desperate stab at a kind of pre-pubescent febrility. The bloke I became in my 20s owes the teenage me a serious apology, in fact. By any measure, I was a more intelligent, self-aware, considerate, creative and positive human being at the age of 19 than the one I’d become at 29. There was a period towards the end of my 20s where I could afford my own cocaine, where I didn’t have to chip in with a few other people to afford a gram — other than that, I have nothing good to say about those years whatsoever.

Jonathan Sumption, Historian and Former Supreme Court Judge

Remember that people’s prejudices are surprisingly resilient and their habits resistant to dictation. The world will not be changed by a few individuals or even a whole generation. In the development of mankind, a decade is the blinking of an eye and a lifetime is a brief interval.

Sarah Ditum, Author and Journalist

Here are two things I did at university, one of which I’d generally advise and one of which I’m not sure I recommend but which definitely wasn’t bad for me. The first is: I read everything I possibly could that struck me as interesting. People think the point of university is the qualification. No. The point of university is the massive library. Go into the stacks. Read some dusty pamphlets no one’s touched for 30 years and aren’t on the internet. Learn something nobody else knows. It’s so much fun, and I wrote some of my best essays on things I found that way (more importantly, I discovered things that shaped my thinking forever).

The second thing I did is: I had a baby. This definitely made things harder that they could have been (and my partner and I had a lot of support from family and friends, and needed all of it), but it worked out, and I think one of the reasons it worked out is that university (or early adulthood in general, if you’re not going to university) is likely to be one the last times you’ve got some leeway from the fixities of adult life — if I hadn’t done it then, I think I’d have been trapped in the life plan and not got around to it till I was 35. So don’t necessarily have a baby when you’re 20. But do give the freedoms you’ve got a hard workout, because if you don’t take chances now, you might be waiting a long time for the opportunity to come round again.

Irvine Welsh, Novelist

My only advice to anyone in their teens and early 20s would be: ignore the advice of anyone over, say, 25. They will offer you nothing except a tiresome and irrelevant justification of their own existence. Life has to be experienced, and for advice on how to navigate it, peer education is the only way. They say that “those who don’t learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Well, if you want to improve this shit show, read proper researched and critical history books. Not stuff written by establishment lackeys or two bob grifting conspiracy merchants with their go fund me pages; look at the world created by all those old fools over thirty. They don’t understand it, so they certainly don’t get the one you’re bringing into existence. Get them to fuck.