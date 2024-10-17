As anxieties about the younger generation escalate, and a new cohort leaves home, a select gathering of contributors have some words of advice:
Gillian Anderson, Actor and Writer
It’s been a minute since I was in my 20s and the world has changed drastically since I was. But I have a fair few Gen Zs in my life and I want to shout through a megaphone: Give yourself a break!!!!! Don’t take everything so seriously!!! Do not waste a second stressing about getting your life sorted, having a career, figuring everything out. Give yourself permission to do everything and anything. Give something a go and if that doesn’t feel right, try something else. So much can be learned from allowing yourself to “fail”, getting back on your feet and trying again. Have fun experimenting. And most important of all, spend time making long-lasting friends. In future, which like it or not comes for us all, you will regret not making the most out of your youth when you had it.
Nick Cave, Musician and Writer
Be kind, be bold, be civil, read books, get off social media, stay alert, love stuff, create, build, reform, forgive, converse, and stop breaking things. I wish that back then I had known about the preciousness of things.
Helen Thompson, Author and academic
I wish I had known both that you have to choose the best of yourself and run with it and that the chances to thrive are not what one assumes or expects. I wish I had both had more conviction of purpose and practiced more humility.
Geoff Dyer, Author
Drink less, and read more, especially books you think you’ll have more patience with as you get older (late Henry James, Dostoevsky) because in fact you will have less. Learn languages before your brain turns to mush. Play as much sport as you can. If you’re a man: don’t be a jerk. If you smoke (and you shouldn’t have started, obviously), stop immediately. Start using moisturiser (face and body). Stay hydrated.
Bret Easton Ellis, Novelist and Screenwriter
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha *shrug emoji*
Jed Mercurio, Writer and Director
In my 20s, I learned more from my mistakes than I ever did from my successes. It’s tempting to wish you’d never written a particular script or book, but that’s not possible. What is possible is to commit to learning from failure and becoming a better writer as a result.
