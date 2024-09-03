After President Biden’s farewell debate, I had a problem. It was evident that Donald Trump would win. I fantasised that he would offer me the post of Poet Laureate, and I wondered if I would accept. After all, Washington D.C. is hot and muggy, and it is across the country from my home in Los Angeles.
On the other hand, it would be a signal honour to be tapped; and, more importantly, a chance to partially fulfil a debt not only to my country, but to Mr Trump and those who’ve stood up in its defence.
I was reminded of the story of the Shadchan, the traditionally Jewish matchmaker. He comes to the Goldbergs’ house and asks if they would entertain an offer in marriage of their son, Shmuel, from Princess Margaret of Great Britain. The Goldbergs go into conference. “Yes, she is not Jewish, but on the other hand, her family is quite religious; yes, she is older than he, but they tend to live long…” And so on.
Eventually, they come back to the Shadchan and announce: “Yes, we would entertain an offer for our Shmuel from Princess Margaret.”
Great,” the Shadchan says, “my job is half done.”
Now, after Mr Biden was deposed, I was saddened by a third alternative: that Mr Trump would be defeated, and I would be deprived of his proposition.
What does a Poet Laureate do? I don’t know, but I suspect the job might entail a semantically supportable fulfilment of its title: to sing the country’s praises, or present the work of those who have. And since it would be unbecoming to flog my own works from an official pedestal, I’d have to confine myself to endorsing the working of others.
