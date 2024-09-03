My problem is this: what passes as American poetry leaves me unfulfilled. That represented, of old, to school children is largely drivel — Walt Whitman and Robert Frost’s work would not be out of place on greeting cards. Whitman’s grand but unfortunate contribution to the genre was the abandonment of rhyme, form and rhythm. Whitman heard America singing, and he sang about it himself; but poetry would have been better off if he’d limited his singing to the shower.

By contrast, there I would be, on Day One of the Restoration, on the podium in my ceremonial robes, all dressed up with nothing to say. But, in my fantasy, I had a job to do, and my job was to do it.

Who, then, were the poets? For certainly, there were many who could both write and praise our country. I name: Huddie Ledbetter, Hank Williams, Randy Newman, Johnny Mercer, Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Carol King, Leiber and Stoller, Bob Dylan and Lead Belly.

The poets above wrote the American Songbook, which is the soundtrack of our lives. It was said that 80% percent of the kids born between 1950 and 1965 were conceived to the music of Frank Sinatra, much of which was written by Johnnie Mercer. The poetry of Sandburg, Emerson, Whitman, and so on, is icky. Who needs it? Not I.

But, you might object, the songs above, most of them derivative of the Blues, are sad. Indeed they are, and life is sad. And the Blues are the spark of the soul in that sadness.

Tragedy is that celebration of life as God-given sorrow, and the possibility of finding strength and dignity within it. And the American Experience is, finally, tragic. Not because our country is evil, but because it is a country. It is the vast conglomerate of separate groups with not only different opinions but with irreconcilable differences. And yet, the differences must be reconciled, and however much effort is expended towards that goal, there will still be injustices, tragedy, crime, and error.