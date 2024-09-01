At first glance, the low casualties would suggest a simple lack of American will; the problem, many would say, is that the US is simply playing with the kid gloves on. But this isn’t really the case. The US has, to the best of its ability, attempted to accurately identify and target Houthi weaponry and launch sites inside Yemen, but there’s just one problem: it can’t. In this era of drone warfare, mobile launch platforms, and advanced tunnelling infrastructure, the US simply lacks the ability to identify and blow up the majority of drones or missiles before they are launched. This problem is not exactly new, either: “Scud-hunting” was problematic enough during the first Gulf War, and Scud launchers were huge, lumbering things. Today, with the new drone and missile technology, finding a drone launch platform inside a mountain range is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

And there’s a more obvious problem, too: the drones are cheap, and American interceptor missiles and precision guided bombs are extremely expensive. Added to this, the way in which these bombs are delivered — manned jet aircraft — adds another layer of expense, because jet fighters can cost upwards of $100 million in flyaway cost, and far more when pilot training (at least $10 million for basic competency), maintenance and infrastructure are factored in. In other words, the more America fights the Houthis, the more they will lose.

Underlying this strategy is what could be called a modernised approach to Second World War-era practices. Today, the planes are faster, the aircraft carriers are bigger and use nuclear propulsion, and the destroyers are outfitted with missiles rather than guns — but the rationale behind their deployment is entirely backward-looking. The use of manned aircraft for long-distance bombing once had a central role because there was no alternative; if you wanted a big ball of explosives to land accurately via the air, a human had to be up there to guide it. That, of course, is no longer the case, and yet a combination of prestige, complacency and the absence of a functioning industrial base all conspire to make the US military increasingly irrelevant.

The result of this can now be witnessed in the Red Sea. If the US Navy cannot even lift a blockade by Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world, the idea of lifting a blockade around Taiwan is a complete fantasy. If the US cannot compete with the arms production of Iran, then the notion of somehow out-competing China should be put to bed immediately.

But this is also why the Red Sea defeat will be met with silence. More than any other conflict raging today, it highlights the crisis within the West’s military organisation, as well as the fact that there is no real way to fix it. To admit our powerlessness is to admit that the era of Western hegemony is already over. Faced with little alternative, we will continue to let the Houthis blow up our ships — and then pretend that none of it really matters.