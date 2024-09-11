Despite knowing this, defence minister Yoav Gallant continues to dismiss the Corridor’s strategic value. A retired major-general, this old hand should know better. Likewise, opposition leader Benny Gantz argues that the IDF could always return, which is true. But how often has the IDF surged into Gaza in vain? The “grass” has always grown back, while the Qassam Brigades have grown stronger with more sophisticated hardware.

History, too, does not favour the optimists, who are convinced that a 42-day ceasefire will produce stability. The multi-year Arab-Israeli truce of 1949 granted only a pause to this accursed region, which then segued into the three Arab-Israeli wars of 1956, 1967 and 1973. An armistice, after all, only works when a beaten enemy can no longer fight, as was the case of Germany in 1918. More importantly, the “Islamic Resistance” isn’t interested in a durable deal, and neither is Iran, which uses Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis as helots in an unending war against the “Zionist entity”.

“The Islamic Resistance isn’t interested in a durable deal — and neither is Iran.”

And there is also a lesson here for Washington, for Iran’s ambitions dwarf Gaza by an order of magnitude. With its proxies, Iran goes after the Little Satan Israel, but the real target is the Great Satan America. Hit Israel, its only reliable ally, and you damage the US. Gaza is not a local mano-a-mano, but the “Great Game 2.0”, to recall Britain vs Russia in the 19th century. And yet, the US is lobbying for a ceasefire.

None of this is to say that Joe Biden or his successor will have an easy decision to make. Desperate to stay in power and out of prison, Netanyahu insists on clinging to such shameful characters as Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The former heads the “Jewish Power” party that would “cleanse” the West Bank of Arabs; the latter leads “Religious Zionism” and believes that starving two million Gazans is “justified and moral”. But spearing Netanyahu’s domestic agenda does not erase strategic issues where he has a valid point.

For argument’s sake, let’s sketch a scenario where Israel vacates the Philadelphi line. Billions of dollars would pour into the Strip for reconstruction. Re-embedded, Hamas would determine who gets what from this cornucopia to restore control and allegiance. With Iran at one step removed, the “Resistance” would rebuild tunnels, re-arm and prepare for the next strike. So far, so bad for the Jewish state — a familiar remake.

Now, contrast this with Israel’s long-term control over Philadelphi, with the Navy patrolling the coast and the Air Force the skies. With its southern flank secured, the Army could concentrate on the far more potent Hezbollah threat in the north. Reliable deterrence would sober up Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon and Ali Khamenei in Iran. All of which is good for the US, as well.