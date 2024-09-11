What’s in a name? Only 350 feet wide and nine miles long, the “Philadelphi Corridor” is little more than a speck. Yet it has, in recent weeks, assumed outsized proportions. Before October 7, this tiny sliver of land separating Egypt from Gaza served as a key conduit for arms and cash flows to Hamas. Today, it is the primary roadblock in a deal between Israel and the terror group Hamas.
Under the proposed six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, the IDF will have to withdraw from the Corridor. But this throws up a conundrum. Vacate the line, and it will be déja vu all over again. Hamas will reconstitute and rearm, waiting for a better day to go after the diabolical Yahud (Jew) again. And Israel will be back to square one.
This is, after all, the lesson of history. Loath to re-occupy all of Gaza after its withdrawal in 2005, the IDF has regularly returned to “mow the grass”, as an Israeli quip has it, to cut down Hamas’ war-making potential. Yet grass grows back quickly. After each IDF incursion, Hamas rebounded with better gear and training. The “Islamic Resistance Movement” used the breathers to build fortified tunnels that accommodated trucks loaded with hardware coming in via Egypt. Cairo could not or would not stop the flow — as it won’t when the IDF does pull out.
Does this make keeping the Corridor a no-brainer? Strategically speaking, yes. But not in a vibrant democracy like Israel, where hundreds of thousands took to the streets after the cold-blooded murder of six hostages, while 101 still remain in Gaza. No doubt, if among the murdered six hostages were my own children, I would march to liberate Yahya Sinwar’s remaining pawns. Anything to “bring them home now”, as the demonstrators demand, and set aside any strategic priorities held up by Netanyahu.
Yet righteous anger does not crack Israel’s harrowing dilemma: save lives or defang Hamas, secure a ceasefire or keep the Corridor? Let’s not forget that Sinwar, a leader whose tactical savvy is matched only by his inhumanity, is not eying a lasting stand-off, let alone a modus vivendi. The point is to restore Hamas to power.
On the tactical level, the cruel point, which might escape a tortured nation, is obvious: Hamas will not release all 101 hostages. For the simple reason that the value of each remaining Israeli will rise. What is more likely is that they will dribble them out and keep the remainder as human bargaining chips to maintain pressure and trade lives for concessions. This game will not end.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe