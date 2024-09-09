In the decades since the Seventies, reformers in both parties introduced the primary process in the hope of democratising an antiquated system in which cigar-chomping state and local bosses picked candidates in smoke-filled rooms between ballots at party conventions. But the replacement didn’t work out that way. Instead, candidates are now picked in primaries, and a few caucuses, in which only small, unrepresentative shares of the eligible electorate bother to vote. In 2016 and 2020, 15% of eligible voters participated in the party primaries that selected the presidential candidates. This year, roughly 10% of eligible selected Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

What’s more, in both parties, each small group of selectors was neither representative of their own party’s voters nor the American population as a whole. Both Democratic and Republican primary voters are more likely than voters in general to have college degrees and to have completed postgraduate study; they also have considerably higher household incomes.

As a result, there has been a shift in power from state and local party bosses, who were at least somewhat accountable to local working-class voters, to upper-middle class and rich primary voters, who vote on the basis of their values and material interests. Relatively cushioned from monthly struggles to pay the bills, these voters tend to be motivated more by culture-war issues than the rest of the electorate. For instance, while abortion dominated the Democratic primary, only one in eight voters considers it their most important issue, with most Democrats naming health care costs, the economy, and education as a priority.

“Primary voters tend to be motivated more by culture-war issues than the rest of the electorate.”

Meanwhile, as the adoption of the primary system reduced the pool of voters selecting candidates, the deregulation of campaign finance all but severed the link between local communities and the politicians who purport to represent them. This crystallised in 2010, when the Supreme Court’s effective deregulation of campaign finances allowed so-called “dark money” groups to spend unlimited amounts from undisclosed donors on behalf of parties and candidates, as long as they pretended not to be affiliated with them. These donors didn’t hang around. Between 2012 and 2022, the amount spent by these groups rose from $50 million to $653 million.

Money, of course, has always been necessary for parties and individual candidates wishing to plant their platforms before the public. Decades ago, it was common practice for Democratic politicians in Texas to seek the support of the oil and gas industry and the rich families and businesses in their cities or counties. Yet now, a handful of Democratic and Republican megadonors who live in a few cities, along with corporate and non-profit lobbies, can pressure candidates even in state and local races to promote their agendas — to the extent that America’s parties are little more than fronts.

And this partly explains why American politics is more polarised than ever. Unlike the pragmatic party bosses of the past, primary voters tend to be purists who view compromise as betrayal and would rather lose elections than surrender their principles. For their part, the megadonors who flood both parties with money are less interested in political victory than in imposing their personal views — on climate change and gender ideology if they are progressives, or on tax cuts and Social Security cuts if, like most Republican donors, they are libertarians.