When Donald Trump and Kamala Harris step into the ring this evening, America will be treated to an illusion. For the past month, we’ve been told that tonight’s showdown in Pennsylvania will be pivotal — that, finally, the nation will witness the chosen tribunes of its two parties slugging it out for the presidency.
But appearances can be misleading. Yes, there is something called the Democratic Party and something called the Republican Party. But these entities bear little resemblance to the grassroots, mass-membership party federations that existed half a century ago. Rather, today’s organisations are made up of various groups as different from each other as from those across the aisle.
In the early decades of the American Republic, political parties were widely viewed as corrupt factions incompatible with the public interest. Yet because the US inherited the first-past-the-post-electoral system from Britain, the number of major parties had been whittled down to just two by the time of the Civil War: the Republican anti-slavery party, and the slave-holding Democrats in the Southern states.
Since then, the names of both organisations have remained the same. But until the late 20th century, they described loose, often incoherent alliances of regional power blocs. For much of the last century for instance, the Democrats were a ramshackle coalition of anti-labour Southern segregationists, northern labour union members, rural populists, and metropolitan, professional-class reformers. Meanwhile, the Republican Party was made up of liberal Republicans such as Nelson Rockefeller and conservatives such as Barry Goldwater.
Until the Seventies, conventions continued to play a central role in bringing party groups together. Delegates were considered ambassadors from around the country, representing both local political machines and rural courthouse gangs. To secure the nomination, the winning candidate had to make concessions to these various party factions, even if it meant choosing a running mate from a different wing of the party.
All of this, however, is now ancient history, in no small part thanks to two structural changes: the rise of party primaries and the deregulation of campaign finance.
