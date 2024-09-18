“If we’re promoting our identity, they might feel that it’s stepping on top of their identity, but instead of fighting against ours, perhaps they should shout for their own identity,” Ferdia Carson, an activist in North Belfast told me, as live traditional music wafted from the bustling Irish-language Caifé Ceoil below us. “Really like, if you want to be British, my Irishness won’t erode you. Personally, I have no interest in politics… We just promote and are looking for Irish-language rights as an Irish speaker, as a gaeilgeoir… So I’m called Ferdia Carson. So who founded Unionism? Edward Carson… He was a prominent Irish speaker and a prominent hurler, so if I was to meet him today, I’d speak Irish and I’d play hurling with him, even from completely different ends of the spectrum. When did this happen? When did Sinn Féin own Irish? And why can Protestants not take ownership of it?”

Indeed, many Protestants, as the Irish-language historian Ian Malcolm observes, descend from Irish speakers, with both the Presbyterian and Church of Ireland communities possessing strong, if now de-emphasised, traditions of Irish-language worship. As spoken Irish collapsed across the island during the 19th century, due to the Famine and the promotion of English in schools and church, Protestant antiquarians and activists helped ensure both the language’s survival and then its cultural revival. But the Gaelic League’s drift towards Irish revolutionary nationalism, and the shock of partition following the Irish War of Independence, saw the previously neutral language viewed with new disfavour by Ulster Protestants. The days when the burghers of Belfast could welcome Queen Victoria beneath huge Irish-language banners, or the Gaelic League could count the Grand Master of Belfast’s Orange Lodge as a member, were over. Under the new country’s Stormont government, official attitudes towards Irish oscillated between neglect and active discouragement, with Northern Ireland’s remaining rural Gaeltachts allowed to wither and die.

During the Troubles, Sinn Féin’s active promotion of Irish in furthering the Republican cause, like the “Jailtacht” of Republican prisoners learning it in the Maze, simultaneously sparked its present-day revival in Northern Ireland while heightening Protestant perceptions of its politicisation. “The Irish language is a divisive thing in this city,” DUP councillor Sarah Bunting told me. “It has been used, it’s been politicised by Sinn Féin in the past. That quote that’s used to us as Unionist politicians, quite often, is that every word spoken in Irish is a bullet fired in the fight for a united Ireland… People still remember it being used against them through the Troubles. It’s not a fear of the language, it’s hurt that has been caused by people who have used the language in the past.”

As a result of the Troubles, “the Irish language developed even more negative connotations for people from the Protestant Unionist background, and I suppose that has intensified as they’ve seen the Irish language become much more visible”, Malcolm told me. “Personally, I’m from a Unionist background, Protestant. I wouldn’t describe myself as Loyalist, but I’d certainly be Unionist. And I regard the Irish language very, very much as my language.” As Malcolm observes, with Northern Ireland emerging from the conflict’s shadow, his stance is becoming increasingly common: “When I started teaching about 12 years ago, the vast majority of students in my classes would have been from a Catholic, Nationalist background. Now I would say the majority would be from a Protestant Unionist background. So, I think that shows the direction of travel, that animosity and hostility towards the language is diminishing.”

In East Belfast’s Turas cultural centre, on a street surrounded by UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force) murals and gentrifying new businesses, Irish-language activist Linda Ervine is trying to change local perceptions. “What we didn’t want to do was set up the Protestant version of the Irish language, we weren’t interested in that,” Ervine told me. “We just wanted to take our place within the Irish-language community, and the interest over the years has just grown and grown and grown.” Yet her plans this term to expand her thriving Irish-language nursery into a primary school or naíscoil in the heart of East Belfast were hampered by local discontent, with hundreds of “concerned residents” attending a meeting organised by Loyalist activists to express their opposition. “They had a public meeting, full of misrepresentation and out-and-out lies,” Ervine told me, “you know, if our children were doing PE they’d all be doing GAA, and before you’d know it, they’d be taking part in the Bobby Sands Cup. You know, madness. But our Facebook is open, our Twitter is open, and if you’d gone on last May you’d have seen our children with all their wee crowns celebrating the King’s coronation. So that’s the dangerous individuals we are.”

For Ervine, rather than a marker of apartness from Britain, the Irish language, like its daughter languages Manx and Scottish Gaelic, serves as a reminder of the intertwined cultural history of the British Isles, dating far beyond the Irish nationalist struggle to reject Westminster’s rule: “What it says to us is that we’re a group of islands and we have these familial ties to each other, and that’s something that we want to build on.” Ervine looks at the relatively uncomplicated bilingualism of official signage in Wales and the Scottish Highlands with something approaching envy. “If we think about ourselves being British citizens, and compare ourselves to the way minority languages are treated in other parts of the UK, there is visibility, there is signage, and of course, we have the right to do that, but unfortunately, the way it’s played out in the media, the way it’s seen then as something irrational and unreasonable, makes my job more difficult.”