Macron has faced relentless criticism for his decision to call a snap parliamentary election in July. Having said he wanted a “clarification” from the people after Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) surged to first place in the European Parliament elections, he lost his majority and gained a hung parliament. There followed two months of political deadlock which plunged France into chaos. It did indeed seem like the president’s petulant gamble had catastrophically backfired.
But in an astonishing twist on Thursday, the Élysée announced that it had finally settled on the name of the new prime minister. And it was a familiar one: Michel Barnier, the EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator. Macron had tasked him with forming “a unifying government in the service of the country”. On the face of it, this might seem like a long shot: Barnier is neither popular, nor even that well-known in France. His party, The Republicans, managed a mere 5% in the recent election. Having served four times as a government minister and twice as EU commissioner, Barnier, 73, long seen as a centrist, liberal-minded neo-Gaullist, is very much a representative of the establishment that voters have just rejected en masse. He’s known as the “French Joe Biden”. And yet this latest in a long line of political gambles for Macron may well prove to be a stroke of genius.
Only two months ago, Macron’s crushing defeat at the hands of Le Pen in the European elections had left him deeply delegitimised. He threw the dice and the subsequent French election succeeded in keeping Le Pen at bay — but in turn empowered a new Left-wing bloc comprising Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-populist party La France Insoumise, a sworn enemy of Macronisme. Macron was now squeezed between two foes on both Left and on the Right and institutional protocol, and basic democratic logic, dictated that he should appoint a prime minister from the New Popular Front — the coalition that won the most seats.
This would have spelled disaster for Macron: the New Popular Front vowed, among other things, to repeal Macron’s flagship, but very controversial, pension reform law that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. To ward off this scenario, the Macroniste bloc and the French establishment performed a remarkable pivot. Having successfully engaged the Left’s support in setting up a “republican front” to defeat Le Pen, it then turned that logic against the Left itself. The “dangerous radicals” who needed to be kept out of power now were no longer those on the “far Right” — but those on the “far Left”. Macron’s party immediately ruled out working with Mélenchon’s.
And so when the New Popular Front finally put forward a prime ministerial candidate — the not-particularly-radical Lucie Castets, a 37-year-old civil servant — Macron released a statement announcing that he was not going to appoint a prime minister from the Left-wing coalition because that they would not be in a position to govern with stability. A shocking denial of democracy, perhaps, but utterly consistent with the French president’s increasingly repressive techno-authoritarian rule, and his longstanding practice of exploiting the Left against the Right to his own benefit, while offering nothing in exchange.
Even though many voices from the NFP condemned the decision as a “disgrace” and an “unacceptable power grab”, Macron was always going to do whatever it took to safeguard his economic reforms and keep the Left out of power. He would readily disregard basic democratic principles to shore up his position — and even, it turns out, strike a deal with Le Pen.
Enter Barnier. Perhaps an unlikely candidate to help broker a deal between the Macroniste bloc and the Eurosceptic National Rally. In his role as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, he garnered a reputation for being for a radical pro-EU ideologue, who seemed more intent on “punishing” the UK for daring to leave than attempting to carve out a mutually beneficial relationship. His insistence on the EU’s red lines, particularly around the integrity of the single market and the Irish border issue, were seen by Brexiteers as obstructing the UK’s ability to achieve a satisfactory deal, and sharply discouraging for other member states who might have been contemplating similar exits.
