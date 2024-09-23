But this election has revealed the cracks in Trump’s say-anything approach. When Kamala Harris said in the debate that “bored and exhausted” supporters were leaving Trump’s rallies in droves this year, she had a point. There’s a tediousness to Trump’s rallies nowadays, and those rallies are taking place less frequently too. There’s something missing. Harris has reset the dynamic of the race; while before, polling showed Trump dispatching the feeble Joe Biden, now it shows a dead heat. Trump may really lose.

From the opposite corner of Trumpworld, another of Trump’s key women has been piping up after a long silence. The ever-mysterious Melania had so far been a non-factor in this campaign, shunning the trail and maintaining her froideur even through the Republican National Convention, when the candidate’s spouse would normally speak. Melania had seemed happy to remain behind the scenes in this election in both word and deed.

This is now changing. Next month she’ll release a memoir, Melania, which she has been promoting in a series of videos on X. In one of these gauzy black-and-white clips, she speaks icily to the camera: “As a private person who has been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts.” In another, she described her past nude modelling work as part of the “timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression”.

But why is she speaking now? And will there be any juicy revelations in the memoir? Probably not, though her husband joked about it in a recent rally in New York state. “I hope she said good things about me”, he said, encouraging the crowd to buy the book, but “if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and say don’t buy it”. In all likelihood, Melania will say little directly about Trump at all. But her re-emergence in the waning days of the campaign is a reminder of the very real possibility that Trump will lose to Harris, freeing Melania from another term in DC. She’s perhaps the “ghost of Trump yet to come”. The memoir appears to be an effort to carve out her own space apart from Trump — or at least, maybe, prepare for a post-politics future. She’s selling a “collector’s edition” of the memoir for $250 on her website.

Melania has always been something of an awkward figure in Trumpworld, the bombshell Slovenian model who found herself dragged to the White House to be First Lady of the United States. By all accounts she’s a genuinely shy person who would rather lead a quiet life tending to her son, Barron, who is now a student at New York University. She lingered at Trump Tower for months before moving to Washington after Trump won in 2016, and her efforts as First Lady were generally half-hearted, like her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign. Apart from a few moments of defiance — most memorably, wearing a “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket to a migrant child detention centre — her aloof posture lasted throughout Trump’s term in office. But the occasional disclosures she has made have been intriguing. In a statement released after the attempt on Trump’s life in Pennsylvania in July, Melania emphasised her husband as a person, not a political figure. “A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she wrote. “The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine.” Though Melania has never seemed to like Donald much, she does know him in a way that few others can.

Trump told an interviewer on Sunday that he won’t run again in 2028 if he loses this election. It’s a rare and telling admission from a man who has spent four years fervently denying that he lost the last election. Sooner or later a post-Trump future looms in American politics, and the contrast between Melania and Laura illustrates the forked road Trump himself will face. On the one hand, becoming a martyr among the Loomers of the Right-wing media; on the other, retreating to his pre-presidential life as a golfing TV celebrity with a model wife.