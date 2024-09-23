One is loud, the other quiet. One is crude and unfiltered, the other reserved and prim. One courts controversy at every turn, the other mostly shuns it. One is a Donald Trump-seeking missile; the other seems to have as little to do with him as she can get away with. One got her start in the funhouse mirror of Right-wing media, the other as a model.
That Laura Loomer and Melania Trump should be two of the most important women in Trump’s orbit, though they have barely anything in common, is one of those odd realities of the Trump phenomenon. Each woman represents something essential about Trump’s 2024 campaign, and together they embody the past — and possible future — of his movement. While Laura is the keeper of the MAGA diehard flame, Melania is the inscrutable key to Trump’s life outside politics.
First, Loomer: the suspected source of Trump’s ludicrous “they’re eating the cats” claim during the recent presidential debate. The 31-year-old provocateur has made herself a crucial figure in Trumpworld to the chagrin of nearly everyone apart from Trump. She had travelled with Trump on his plane to the debate, and the following day was among his entourage to the 9/11 memorial for the yearly remembrance service despite being a 9/11 truther. The day before the debate, she had tweeted about the rumour regarding pet-eating Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, and so speculation soon began that she had helped plant the idea in Trump’s head.
Loomer is a quintessential MAGA character who gained notoriety for being shocking even by the far-Right’s standards. A self-proclaimed Islamophobe and “white advocate”, she’s been banned from nearly every social media platform for various bigoted remarks and provocations (though she’s been back on X since its sale to Elon Musk). In 2018, she chained herself to the Twitter headquarters in New York in 2018 in protest of her ban. She’s run for Congress in Florida twice; in 2020 she won the Republican primary in the district she was contesting.
“I don’t really have much of a life, you know?” Loomer told The Washington Post earlier this year. “So I’m happy to dedicate all my time to helping Trump, because if Trump doesn’t get back in, I don’t have anything.” She had lost 25 pounds, she told the reporter, in an advance effort to look good for the communications job she hoped Trump would give her. She is the kind of wacky hanger-on that the pros around Trump have been trying to get rid of for years, never quite succeeding. While Trump’s top campaign officials reportedly blocked his effort to give Loomer a campaign job last year, they haven’t been able to keep her away from the man himself. Trump has always lacked quality control when it comes to his friends and advisers. He’ll listen to anyone who says the kind of things he likes to hear. And he seems to have no intention of distancing himself from Loomer even though almost-equally-hardcore MAGA luminaries including Marjorie Taylor Greene have condemned her. Trump told the press earlier this month that Loomer was a “free spirit” who he couldn’t control.
That Loomer could have inspired the massive flap about the Haitians in Ohio is of a piece with Trump’s long-standing modus operandi. He has always repeated half-baked rumours he hears about or sees on Fox News, no matter how sketchy the source is. The Loomer incident is a reminder of how close Trump remains to the milieu that gave him his political start and that he’ll never really abandon; in many ways, Loomer is the “ghost of Trump past”. Her brash world of Right-wing media injected Trump into the political conversation more than a decade ago, laying the groundwork for his 2016 campaign. Trump’s authenticity in this regard lies at the core of his political appeal. Unlike his rivals with their focus-grouped talking points and triangulated statements, Trump says what comes to mind, much like how his fans might act if they were in his position.
This article seems truncated. We’re presented with two key women in Trump’s life. We learn a little of their personalities, the aspects of Trump they purportedly represent, and then…nothing. Maybe Melania is distancing herself from Trump, or maybe not. Maybe Loomer will have a role in a second Trump administration, or maybe not. The article is sort of about Trump, but not quite. It’s sort of about Melania and Loomer, but not quite.
But, in fairness, it’s pretty good filler.
Yes, I agree. It reads like an intro to a longer story. It’s interesting, like bait, but it doesn’t really go anywhere. I’m not sure what to call this sort of writing. It’s a bit like the MSM where the story is really just a headline supported by general chit-chat. But this appears to be journalism today.
I really think an AI could take over this sort of writing without any effort.
‘…….Trump’s ludicrous “they’re eating the cats” claim……’
With all the conflicting reports about the situation in Ohio I have no idea whether it’s true or not. But even the HaitianReport website publication confirms that cat meat is an occasional treat for some Haitians. So it’s not so ‘ludicrous’.
How about taking note of the clear statements of the local authorities and police that there have been absolutely no reports, official or otherwise, of anyone stealing pets for eating purposes or not.
If I got horribly abused for everything I did and said for being the wife of my husband, then my efforts to please would have been stopped pretty soon aswell.
Melania did and does right: if there’s nothing good in the deal for you, extricate yourself as far as possible.
I genuinely don’t understand why Democrats think calling Conservatives gullible idiots is a winning play.
Remember when Democrat Party including Harris along with the State Media ran with the false story about border agents “whipping Haitian immigrants.” Or when they all rushed to the defense of Jussie Smollet who alleged being a victim of a “brutal hate crime” courtesy of “MAGA Hat wearing extremists” at 2 AM in frozen Chicago. Or how about the “Fiery but Peaceful Protests” of 2020.
Democrats and the Media Regime are not going to win a game of volume stupidity insults. Conservative satire doesn’t even have to be nasty. They can just steelman. They simply point out that Democrat laws are terrible and Democrat Media allies are not reporting the news in a remotely objective Apolitical fashion. They’re not holding “truth to power.”
From what I’ve seen, the loony Lara Loomer is not an important woman in Donald Trump’s life. I follow American politics closely, and when I saw her picture, I had no idea who she was.
Lara Loomer has no role in Donald Trump’s life. None. She traveled on Donald Trump’s plane to the recent debate in Philadelphia, and was part of his entourage to visit the 9/11 memorial the next day in New York. And she may have suggested a Haitian-refugees-eat-cats meme to Donald Trump. That makes her a crucial person in Donald Trump’s life?
Lara Loomer could disappear from Donald Trump’s orbit and no one would even notice. Not so Melania Trump. One’s a groupie, and one’s a wife. One’s important, very important. One’s not important at all.
Just pointing out that you say she has “…no role…none”, then you say that she travelled on his plane and was part of his entourage. That looks like a clear contradiction to me!