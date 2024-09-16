The term “stochastic terrorism” is used to describe real-life political action or violence inspired by (usually online) public rhetoric. Its theorists argue that this dynamic operates when hostile rhetoric against an outgroup, originating with some leader or charismatic figure, is amplified by supporters in a way that dehumanises the target and — ultimately — legitimises spontaneous-seeming real-life violence against it.

Such rhetoric in turn relies on claims that may be of dubious factual truth, but which feel emotionally or perhaps allegorically true. This quality of “truthiness” was satirised back in 2005 by the commentator Stephen Colbert, who characterised it as a preference for statements that feel as though they ought to be true, over things that verifiably are. “Who’s Britannica to tell me the Panama Canal was finished in 1914?” he asked. “If I wanna say it happened in 1941, that’s my right. I don’t trust books. They’re all fact, no heart.”

Amid today’s digital competition for eyeballs and clicks, the aggregate result is a competitive discursive war of weaponised emotional logic, whose downstream consequences can sometimes include real-life attacks on reviled individuals or outgroups: so-called stochastic terrorism. Not without reason, progressive critics of this dynamic cite Trump’s repetition of the cat-eating rumour as a case in point. This story has already inspired a backlash in Springfield itself; and while a great many allegations and rumours have circulated, no proof of pet consumption has emerged that’s so incontrovertible as to force even Trump’s haters to accept that barbecued feline is really a thing in Ohio. Instead, all sides have embraced whichever interpretation of events feels the most truthy from their standpoint.

In other words: almost two decades on from Colbert’s coinage of “truthiness”, the news cycle no longer feels as though it’s “all fact, no heart”. Quite the contrary. And no amount of lamenting is likely to reverse this shift. For such emotive rumour-mongering is effective as a political strategy — an efficacy that rests precisely on its ambiguous relation to the truth. Taking, again, the cat-eating discourse as an example: from an attention-politics perspective whether or not the rumour is factually true is largely beside the point. Trump’s declaration was so incendiary it transcended truth altogether for the otherworld of pure meme. When your claim goes so viral that even your haters set it to music, its truth is irrelevant.

Instead, what matters is that your chosen topic dominates the public conversation. Then, once this is achieved, your team can hammer home your preferred narrative. Thus, over the past week, Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance has been doing the rounds on TV, cashing in on the outrage generated by Trump’s “truthiness” missile. In this CNN segment, for example, he repeatedly dismisses accusations of misinformation, while repeating a phrase clearly intended to stick in the viewer’s mind: “Kamala Harris’ open border”.

Lest anyone be tempted to imagine that this is a uniquely cynical and calculated Right-wing strategy: it’s hardly as though Trump’s haters never do a Henry II, or use factually dubious but emotionally resonant assertions as a vector for activism. Consider the high proportion of Americans who believe Donald Trump would sign a nationwide abortion ban, despite his repeated insistence that the matter should be left to states to decide — an impression doubtless reinforced by Harris’s own habit of misrepresenting Trump’s stated position.