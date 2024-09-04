A little over a year into Donald Trump’s first term, Kissinger speculated that “Trump may be one of those figures in history who appears from time to time to mark the end of an era and to force it to give up its old pretences”. Not that Trump was necessarily aware of this. But is Starmer?

In a post-Trump world buffeted by the power politics playing out between Russia, Iran, China and the US, where Europe is scrabbling around to defend itself and its energy needs, in what way can Left-legalism any longer be said to be suitable? Would such instincts have dared to negotiate with Australia and America, and bypass France, to produce the Aukus agreement now at the heart of British foreign policy?

The Starmerite instinct also has potentially troublesome domestic policy implications. At the heart of Morgan McSweeney’s project for government is a distinctly conservative vision of social democracy, whereby an active state meets the demands of Labour’s traditional voters by improving public services, defending the national interest, reducing immigration and generally, as Starmer once put it, “treading lighter on people’s lives”. In McSweeney’s words, the Labour Party must meet the voters where they are. And yet, in the early months of his premiership, all the notable announcements have been in the opposite direction: towards the kinds of paternalistic interventionism of the “preventative state” from banning smoking outdoors to imposing weight tests at work or mandatory tooth-brushing at school.

The instincts of other modern prime ministers were clear from their early decisions: Margaret Thatcher to remove capital controls in 1979; John Major to negotiate the opt out of the single currency in 1991; Tony Blair to accept Gordon Brown’s decision to not join the single currency; and Gordon Brown’s failure to call a snap election in 2007.

Only in hindsight can we appreciate the importance of such moments, but in each case these early decisions were among the most important of their entire time in office, binding them into political straitjackets they did not realise at the time. The same could be said of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, each of whom made early decisions which revealed the characters which would destroy their premierships: from breezy overconfidence to indecisiveness, unseriousness, arrogance and eventually political naivety.

Here lies the danger for Keir Starmer: the instincts nurtured over a lifetime of success which could suffocate his premiership before it has even began. The nature of power is to expose these instincts to the judgement of events and is why it is often described as “lonely” — it’s a game of chance that all eventually lose. Keir Starmer will be no different.