By 1984, the great dismantling of British social democracy was proceeding apace: businesses were privatised, unions were crushed, and social houses were being flogged to ex-tenants. Importantly for Hines, moreover, most of the pain was happening to northerners like him: by September 1986, 94% of the jobs that had been lost under Thatcherism were north of a line stretching from the Bristol Channel to the Wash.

For Leftists like Hines, Western defence policy doubtless explains Threads’ grim flavour too. Early in her premiership, Thatcher allowed the Americans to base nuclear-armed cruise missiles at RAF Greenham Common near Newbury, prompting protestors, almost exclusively women, to establish a “peace camp” at the base. The missiles were rightly seen as geopolitically destabilising since they could, in theory, be used to launch a surprise attack on Soviet targets like Moscow. That was echoed by instability elsewhere. The early Eighties saw a number of dangerous incidents — including the downing of a Korean Air passenger plane that had strayed into Soviet airspace, as well as provocative military exercises and false nuclear alarms — any one of which could easily have produced a crisis like that dramatised by Threads.

It hardly helped that, at the point the film came out, communication between East and West was minimal, with neither side having an accurate idea of what the other was thinking. In a June 1984 diary entry, for instance, Ronald Reagan recorded his shock at learning that Yuri Andropov, his by-then late Soviet counterpart, had genuinely suspected the president of plotting his own Operation Barbarossa: a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the USSR.

Economic upheaval at home and geopolitical tensions abroad, dovetailed with the ever-present threat of a mushroom-cloud disaster, all explain the movie’s distinctive style. And revisited today, Threads certainly manages to startle with its modernist aesthetic and bleak, eerie mood. It completely lacks the music that hamstrings so many modern docudramas. Hines, for his part, was even reluctant to include a narrator in his film, arguing that Paul Vaughan’s voiceover detracted from the drama. But Vaughan’s contribution works superbly. A familiar voice from BBC arts and science programmes, his terse descriptions of terrors like the impact of radiation lend authority to the film — by tying it to a familiar and cosy televisual world, Threads becomes all the more disquieting.

Yet more than its narrator, it’s surely the denouement of Threads that makes it so enduring. When, after ratcheting up the tension, we’re finally shown the actual bombing, it is genuinely frightening. There are no heroics, only suffering and death, either instantaneous or slow. Later, the nuclear exchange having run its course, a stark computer readout informs us that 3,000 megatons have been exploded globally, with 210 falling on Britain. Needless to say, the film’s second half isn’t easy to watch. Threads explores severals aspects of desperate postwar life: the hazards of radiation; the search for loved ones in the ruins; shortages of food and water; the collapse of law and order; the shooting of looters; the impossibility of treating the multitudes of sick and injured; the coming of nuclear winter. Just as powerful is the film’s final minutes, which shows the world years after the bombs have fallen. Almost everyone seems to be under eighteen, the clear implication being that no one lives very long anymore. Technology is at near-medieval levels.

“Almost everyone seems to be under eighteen, the clear implication being that no one lives very long anymore.”

This wretched narrative is hammered home by an utter lack of sentimentality. Threads has no heroes and major characters die abruptly. What viewers get instead are wordless montages, and blunt facts delivered in cyan text on a black screen. As in Brecht’s theatre, interpreting what is put before us in our usual clichéd, complacent way is made impossible.

Taken together, there’s even a sense in which the film strikes even at the religious convictions then loudly professed by many in the radical conservative movement that carried Reagan to the White House. Threads’ modernist vision of the universe is uncompromising: austere, matter-of-fact, devoid of metaphysical consolations. Even the Apocalypse, when it comes, appears to have no religious significance. The Rapture looked forward to by Evangelicals is nowhere to be seen. Life struggles on, but under massively worse conditions.