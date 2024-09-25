According to folklore, somewhere in the Southern Carpathians there’s a university called Scholomance that’s run by the devil. Students are taught how to conjure spells, command the weather and ride dragons. What, though, might be on the devil’s curriculum? What set texts could corrupt the world?
There are, of course, books the church once condemned. The Vatican’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum contained some of the cornerstones of modern thought — Descartes, Pascal, Hobbes, Milton, Locke, Voltaire, Hume, Kant and so on, right down to Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex (1949). In Ireland, there was even a Committee on Evil Literature, which led to a Censorship of Publications Board that prohibited some of the nation’s finest writers, including Edna O’Brien and Brendan Behan, as well as material from abroad.
There were books so heinous that their authors were regarded as being agents of the devil. Cardinal Pole wrote of The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli, the earliest author to appear on the Vatican’s list in 1559: “Though it bore the name and pen of a man, I hardly began to read it without recognizing that it was written by the finger of Satan.” The Irish philosopher John Toland, reputedly the first figure to be called a “freethinker”, was accused of selling his soul to the devil on a Donegal hillside. Similarly, Spinoza’s pioneering Tractatus Theologico-Politicus was slandered as being “Forged in hell by the apostate Jew working together with the devil”.
What these all had in common was that they exposed humanity as it is — rather than what it claims or desires to be. Exposing the hypocrisies of their times, they threatened the existing order. Where would we find such characters and texts today? For all the onanistic claims of progressivism, these are starkly conservative times in publishing. Yet if there’s one contemporary writer who could be studied at Scholomance, it’s Michel Houellebecq.
Provocateur, professional controversialist, literary enfant terrible, patron saint of trolls — the image is as cultivated by the author as it is inflicted upon him. Far better, though, is to think of him as the smoke of literature’s guttering candle. Alternately reviled and lauded, there’s always been more than a hint of brimstone to Houellebecq. The reasons why are worth exploring; they result not necessarily in a portrait of the writer, who’s both exposed and enigmatic, but of us, his readers, inquisitors and targets.
It’s difficult to imagine the Anglosphere producing or permitting a homegrown Houellebecq. For one thing, the bar for “daring” literature is ridiculously low here, where endless writings about the breakup of marriages or relationships at university are hailed as radical or edgy. The bar for heresy is exceptionally low too. Though many feign to question our orthodoxies, as every great writer should, the penalties for dissent are severe — the Crucible-like puritanical witch-hunt of Mark Fisher only proved the accuracy of his warnings.
It’s tempting to contrast France and applaud its history of transgressive writing: Rabelais, Baudelaire, Rimbaud, Mirabeau, Colette... Some parallels do exist in English literature, but they’re relatively scant. The Earl of Rochester was no Marquis de Sade. And when Oscar Wilde was destroyed by the British establishment, and partly himself, where did he go but Paris? In France, the “liberty” part of their revolutionary inheritance remains strong. The French tradition demonstrates it’s often only on the outer reaches of decorum, only when we are brutally honest about our deepest desires and worst impulses, that we can truly know ourselves. There’s a nobility in such aims, even if the means appear ignoble, or even diabolical. And this is Houellebecq’s realm.
The demonic power of Houellebecq’s writing comes primarily not from what he’s creating, but rather what he’s feeding off: the hypocrisy of Western neoliberal society. He’s not, however, a moralist. Houellebecq makes little attempt to rise above the fray. If there is a ship of fools, as medieval artists used to portray the corruption of civilisation, the author is on board, smoking below deck. Houellebecq’s references to himself in his prose and interviews are fairly disreputable. The fact he sees himself among the wretched and the doomed is telling.
It’s a shame that controversy clouds how we view him. It obscures his scope, from studies of sex to political thrillers, via ruminations on desire, parenthood and the spectre of terrorism. It misses the fact that he’s a funny writer, reminiscent of Beckett; sometimes conditions are so grim and melodramatic that his writing circles back into amusement. “Look at the little creatures moving in the distance; look. They are humans. In the fading light, I witness without regret the disappearance of the species.” This is not to say that there is a soft-centred optimist within the demon imp caricature waiting to get out. Like Beckett, beneath layers of pessimism, there is a rich seam of humour — yet beneath the humour is an endless fall to oblivion. “Irony won’t save you from anything,” one of his characters claims, “humour doesn’t do anything at all.”
