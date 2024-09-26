As recently as 2018, Harrods, the luxury department store in Knightsbridge, was home to one of London’s more macabre shop displays. It featured a small, pyramid-shaped cabinet, containing a lipstick-smeared wine glass and a ring. Above these relics were portraits of the couple that had handled them not long before their death, their faces joined by an elaborate swirling frame. They were Dodi Fayed, the son of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, and Diana, Princess of Wales. The pair perished in a car accident in 1997.
Al Fayed himself died last year at the age of 94, having sold Harrods to the Qatari royal family in 2010. He will therefore remain unanswerable to the dozens of women who, following a BBC investigation, have accused him of sexual assault and harassment over the past week. A tragic evasion, but typical of the slippery Al Fayed, a man whose life story appears consciously crafted for novelists and filmmakers — essentially a cross between The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Godfather. The outlines of that tale can be found in his bizarre shrine to Diana and Dodi.
Orchestrating an affair between his son and the recently divorced princess was part of Al Fayed’s long-term efforts to penetrate the British upper classes. This campaign involved country houses, Rolls Royces, fine tailoring, and of course the prestigious institution of Harrods itself, a dubious acquisition that launched years of legal proceedings and official investigations. By most accounts, Al Fayed came across as a short-tempered buffoon, yet he was cunning enough to leave a string of powerful individuals fuming in his wake. The list includes a Haitian dictator, numerous business connections in the West and the Arab Gulf states, as well as the British politicians he bribed and then, when it suited him, exposed as corrupt.
His repertoire tended to involve claims of an illustrious heritage in the Middle East — hence the addition of the honorific “al” to his name in 1974. Hence, also, the choice of a pyramid to entomb Diana’s wine glass; Al Fayed used to claim that he himself would be mummified in a glass pyramid on the roof of Harrods. In reality, he had risen from the slums of Alexandria, Egypt, the son of a school inspector.
But Al Fayed’s personal aspirations and depravities should not distract us from his real achievements as an illusionist. His sentimental exploitation of Diana, “the people’s princess” as Tony Blair called her, suggests that he had other audiences in mind. His extravagant, superficial vision of Britishness may not have fooled the old money whose acceptance he craved, but it has turned out to be strangely successful with both wealthy foreign clients and the public at home.
The recent history of Harrods is, in large part, the story of London’s eminence as a global hub for private wealth. Though Britain is not a fabulously rich country — in terms of economic output per person, it ranks 20 or 30-something in the world, depending on the source — it is very good at attracting rich individuals, hosting the third highest number of millionaires globally. This has a lot to do with the City of London’s status as a financial hub, not least its role, over the past 70 years or so, in handling transactions between foreign entities, and helping to divert global wealth to offshore tax havens. (In 2022, Russia’s attack on Ukraine briefly drew attention to the possibility that, shockingly, not all the cash flowing to “Londongrad” was entirely clean.)
