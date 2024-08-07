A strange and dramatic metamorphosis has happened over the last few days. On the one hand, Tommy Robinson, the Right-wing activist and former leader of the English Defence League, has shapeshifted into a Left-leaning analyst of political protest. On the other, those who formerly occupied that role have suddenly embraced the Right-coded rhetoric of moral disgust and zero-tolerance policing.
Granted, Robinson hasn’t gone as far as to declare that the riots are an inarticulate rebellion against capitalist society, much less a “form of queer birth”, as Vicky Osterweil might put it. But he has suggested that they are an all but inevitable response to white working-class grievances that have been ignored by the elites in the media and government.
At the same time, progressives who once expressed support for those who participated in the George Floyd protests of 2020 have adopted a decidedly harsher line on the current anti-immigration protests. Back in June 2020, for example, the former head of British counter-terrorism policing, Neil Basu, encouraged his colleagues to show empathy towards BLM protesters and their “legitimate anger”. “We need to listen to our communities, and our people, and focus on what we in the UK can do better,” he counselled in a conciliatory tone conspicuously missing from his comments about the riots of the past week. They are “bullies and cowards”, he said of the rioters, coming close to describing those who had tried setting fire to a hotel in Rotherham as terrorists. “Not only does it fit the definition of terrorism, it is terrorism,” he remarked. Basu may well have a good point; it’s just not one he showed much interest in raising about the torching of the Minneapolis Police station amid a George Floyd protest on 28 May 2020.
The ironies here are obvious and worth probing for the light they shed on today’s confused discourse. Consider, first, the Left-sounding apologia of the Right, as expressed by Tommy Robinson in the following post on X: “When British people are ignored and labelled ‘far-Right’, when children’s safety isn’t a priority, and when fighting age men from foreign lands come here to take the piss, something has to happen. This is on the British government, they own this problem, because they created it.”
This is not a fringe view. Matthew Goodwin, for example, wrote in a recent piece on the riots: “What did you expect? Seriously? What do you expect ordinary British people to do given the deeply alarming things that are now unfolding around them, in their country, on a daily basis?” Among those things, he singled out the mass rioting in minority communities in Harehills, the stabbing of a British Army Officer by “a member of a minority community”, and a Kurdish migrant who pushed a man onto the tracks at a London Underground station. Douglas Murray, too, has similarly lamented how “completely predictable” the riots were. “Labour and Conservative governments”, he said, created “a powder-keg”.
It is important to note that Robinson has not openly justified the riots, and both Goodwin and Murray have explicitly condemned them. But the substance of their remarks and the shifting of ultimate blame onto the Government serves, in effect, to minimise the agency of the rioters, who were somehow launched or pushed into violence by circumstances beyond their control. Indeed, the current insistence on “understanding” the roots of the riots bears a striking resemblance to the way that apologists of the 2005 London bombings insisted that they were “only” trying to understand the causes of that atrocity, while also firmly pinning the blame for it on Britain’s involvement in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
This isn’t particularly profound but there clearly has been in recent decades (particularly since 2016) a triangulation in politics with the right becoming the ‘revolutionary tendency’ against the plutarchy that clings wholeheartedly to a dead ideology of post-war ‘liberalism’, now to the point where it leans towards censorship rather than admit the contradictions it creates are unravelling it (John Gray’s commentary on this has been particularly interesting).
Those most disaffected and damaged by liberalism who have been abandoned by parties like Labour and the Democrats and in France the Socialists chasing luxury-belief holding metropolitans that have no interest in addressing the problems created by globalisation in its 21st century variant, will naturally be drawn towards a Populist ‘rightism’ that clearly represents their interests against the coalitions created by western establishment parties. These parties have no interest in self-analysis as that would amount to drawing up the curtain regarding the destruction they’ve already created.
Its inevitable populist parties will incorporate classic ‘socialist’ and even Marxist rhetoric as they increasingly have the same voter bloc. the old Communist vote in France is now entirely Le Pen’s.
Article is built upon a rather anachronistic and obsolete interpretation of “left” and “right”, as if “the common man”, protesting, grievances etc. were inherently leftist attributes. They are not. Nor is “law & order” an inherently rightwing concept – every communist dictatorship is ran on the pretext of “law & order”.
Also let’s not mistake today’s “elites” (most of them just jumped-up, miseducated proles made good) for the actual definition of “elite”.
The religion / motive of the Ruandan murderer is wholly irrelevant. What’s relevant is that he was in the country. Why was he in the country? Who made it possible for him to be in the country? Same question applies to every murderer / terrorist / rapist / robber / mugger / assaulter of thirdworld extraction on European soil.
No. The time for that conversation has sailed at least two decades ago. What we need now is urgent action. Preventive action and retroactive action, to undo (at least some of) the harm several decades of mass thirdworld immigration inflicted upon the country. Conversations / postmortems can take place afterwards.