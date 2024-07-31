When Jackson took a run at the White House in 1824, he faced nepo baby John Quincy Adams of Massachusetts (John Adams’s son), Washington elite William Crawford (James Monroe’s Secretary of the Treasury), and firebrand House Speaker Henry Clay of Kentucky. Among this crowded and prestigious field, the Populist Army General did not manage to pick up enough electoral college votes to win outright, so the outcome of the race fell into the hands of the House of Representatives, which at the time was led by Henry Clay, who had come in fourth place.

In the nasty stew of political intrigue that ensued, two certainties emerged: the first was that Clay would not throw his support behind (third-place) William Crawford, who had just suffered a stroke. No one believed Crawford would survive the summer, much less possess the wherewithal to lead the country for the next four years. The other certainty was that Clay despised Jackson.

Such things considered, everyone knew that John Quincy Adams would soon be inaugurated as the sixth President of the United States. At which point an anonymous letter appeared in a Philadelphia newspaper called The Columbian Observer, accusing Clay of selling his votes in return for being offered Secretary of State. Such a bargain, the author claimed, was “one of the most disgraceful transactions that ever covered with infamy the republican ranks”.

As waves of outrage over the “corrupt bargain” grew, the writer of the anonymous letter identified himself as a Jacksonian by the name of George Kremer, Representative from Pennsylvania, who promised to substantiate his accusations before the House Investigations Committee. But when the appointed hour arrived for his testimony, Kremer was nowhere to be found.

Clay threw his support to Quincy, who became president despite having received only 33% of the popular vote. When the newly installed chief executive subsequently appointed Clay Secretary of State — at the time, the traditional stepping-stone to the presidency — an infuriated Andrew Jackson railed at the Speaker, calling him “the Judas of the West”.

In those days, as in ours, charges of corruption were par for the electoral course. They would have soon dissipated had it not been for the efforts of a man whose name has been almost entirely lost to history — but who may be more responsible than any other citizen for the eight-year reign of Andrew Jackson. In the aftermath of the 1824 election, Duff Green became editor of The United States Telegraph and for the next four years devoted himself to assailing the Adams administration for “bargain, intrigue, and corruption” — the same insinuations making the rounds among the trolls of Gab, Parler, Truth Social and X in the aftermath of Biden’s withdrawal from the race, and Kamala’s bloodless coup.

The “corrupt bargain”, then, has been going on for more than 200 years and has yet to run its course. Indeed, the current narrative will soon enter its second stage — namely, litigation. Despite delirious Democratic visions of Kamelot, Republican National Committee gun-for-hire Charles Spies recently filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission accusing Biden and Harris of violating campaign finance laws by shifting Biden’s campaign funds to Harris. The case may eventually end up in the hands of that all-too-familiar Right-wing law firm, aka the Supreme Court. Nothing new here, either, as at the end of Jackson’s second term he made it a point to expand the number of Supreme Court judges from six to eight — adding two of his own, just in case.