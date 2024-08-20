When even an independent review of British counterterrorism identified some institutional bias in favour of Islamists and against Right-wingers, it is not wholly unreasonable for the latter to feel some concern about new measures that might be used to target them. And yet, taken on its own terms, the Home Secretary’s proposal is not unreasonable either. The subculture to which she is referring really does exist, and can be nasty. Cooper’s statements make clear that the addition of “extreme misogyny” to a list that already comprises Islamist, far-Right, animal rights, environmental, and Northern Ireland related extremist aims to address “gaps in the current system”. And as she makes clear, the specific gap she has in mind is the subculture associated with “incel” or “involuntary celibate” young men.

Is this really extremism? Surely just being disparaging about “foids” on the internet doesn’t make someone an extremist? In most cases, no it doesn’t; but this culture does sometimes appear to influence or help to inspire real-world atrocities. The first such documented instance occurred in 2014, when 22-year-old Elliot Rodger went on a murder spree in California, killing several of his housemates before shooting three women outside a sorority house, then committing suicide. He left behind a lengthy manifesto that described his lonely youth, resentment of women, and envy of everyone who managed to have sex.

Nor was Rodger unique. He inspired three copycat killing sprees in 2018, and a US shopping centre shooting and Canadian massage parlour machete attack in 2020; there have been other murders reportedly associated with “incel” ideology, including the Plymouth shooting in 2021 in the UK, where 22-year-old Jake Davison murdered five people and injured two others before killing himself. Clearly, then, sometimes adherents to this ideology do more than just post mean words on the internet. It is sensible for the government to keep an eye on an ideology demonstrably associated with real-world violence, much as they might Islamists who are a bit too interested in explosives, or the kind of animal rights fanatics who call for scientists to be assassinated.

And yet if Islamism keeps recurring in objections to the proposal, this is because it serves as shorthand for a crossover between the emotive issue of women’s safety, and Britain’s broader politics of migration, cultural difference, integration, and policing. Arguably, it was broadly this same crossover that helped spark the recent public order disturbances that prompted Cooper’s review. And one implication of this is that unless our new Home Secretary is unusually scrupulous about impartiality, focusing an “extreme misogyny” clampdown just on “incels” runs the risk not just of unevenly distributing counter-extremism measures, or doling out justice on more than one tier, but — by omission — of actively endangering British women and girls of every culture and ethnicity.

For the reality is that “incel” type “extreme misogyny” really only reads as “extreme” relative to Western egalitarian norms. It’s not difficult, for example, to find progressive articles lamenting the misogynistic attitudes to women endemic in Afghanistan. These are, indeed, the attitudes the West’s failed regime change efforts spent trillions trying to alter, to little avail: hundreds of cases of femicide have been documented since the Taliban takeover, with this believed to be merely the tip of the iceberg. Surely no Westerner would seriously try and argue that normative Afghan attitudes to women are no different to those in Britain — let alone claim moral equivalence between the two cultures where women’s safety, freedom and rights are concerned.

Similarly there are many extant UN reports and Guardian articles on “gender-based violence” in locations such as India and Pakistan, where extremely misogynistic practices such as child marriage, gang rape, “honour” killings, or deliberate disfiguration of women through acid attacks are distressingly common and often trigger large and furious protests. At the time of writing, for example, India’s doctors are on strike following the horrific gang rape and murder of Dr Moumita Debnath while on duty in a Kolkata hospital.