What is the collective noun for female Labour MPs? The question arose anew last week as 13 politicians glammed up for a Vogue article and accompanying photo shoot.
Written in the hagiographic style beloved of women’s glossies, the piece presents our plucky parliamentarians as heroines in a Fifties film, punctuating drama and sentimentality with screwball moments during “a raucous mixer at Britain’s most democratically appointed sorority”.
“No-nonsense” Helena Dollimore is described as facing down “fire-breathing corporate dragons” (namely, Southern Water); brave pioneer Uma Kumaran, “her eyes shining with emotion”, reflects on being “the first British politician of Sri Lankan Tamil descent”; busy Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh, “with a smile on her face and one eye on the clock”, jauntily shouts “I’m off to fix the trains!”. Posing for the photographer in pastels and lipstick, the baker’s dozen are also described as “handpicked”, a bit like heritage strawberries on a gastropub menu. One imagines the mixed feelings of the remaining 177 Labour women in the Commons upon reading.
An alternative way to describe at least a subset of this group might be “bunch of massive hypocrites”, for it includes self-described socialists like Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Nadia Whittome and Zarah Sultana, apparently delighted to have their faces prominently displayed next to cosmetics worth hundreds and handbags worth thousands. “Everyone knows how expensive things have gotten… prices, rents and mortgages have soared,” Sultana is recorded as saying with a straight face. And to the further amusement of leftist-baiters everywhere, 13 has since proved to be an unlucky number: in the period between photo shoot and publication, Sultana and fellow rebel Apsana Begum had the whip suspended for backing the SNP’s amendment to scrap the two-child benefit cap.
Yet despite, or perhaps because of, the infamous precedents of “Blair’s babes” and “Cameron’s cuties”, Vogue sub-editors have restrained themselves from offering a pithy moniker in the headline, sticking to the unmemorable “13 MPs set to redefine what power means in modern Britain”. Presumably this came as a relief to any anxious Labour staffer who remembers eye-catching headlines such as “Blair babe ex-Labour MP found guilty of threatening hotel staff with four-letter rant”, or “Police handed video recording of ‘Cameron cutie’ MP and her lover”.
Even The Telegraph and The Mail have seemed somewhat downbeat in their follow-up articles to the Vogue piece, eschewing the fairly obvious “Starmer’s stunners” and going for “Starmer’s sisterhood” instead. In doing so, they have replaced habitual images of rivalrous beauty competitions with visions of warm friendship between women, holding hands and air-punching together to the sound of some uplifting girlboss anthem. One wonders if they have ever met an MP. As this cohort ages and the inevitable splits and rows proliferate, the starry-eyed optimism is bound to look comical in retrospect.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
A collective noun?
“Women in Labour”