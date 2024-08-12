Is smoking having a renaissance? During her now-iconic Boiler Room set in Ibiza, brat du jour Charli XCX popped under the table for a cheeky drag from her boyfriend’s cigarette. Meanwhile in Paris, the Olympic golfer Charley Hull was prevented by le woke mob from enjoying her custom of breezing through the course with a cig dangling from her lips, having been criticised for signing a load of autographs with one on the go at the US Open months before. And earlier this summer, Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal were spotted puffing away outside an Islington wine bar. According to The Guardian, all this suggests that smoking is “so back”.
Every few months a celebrity is papped with a cigarette, and lifestyle columns declare that we are living through a dangerous vibe shift — that this will be the generation which finally revives one of the most surefire ways to off yourself. But these latest viral moments simply represent another passing hiccup in an unstoppable project to stub the habit out entirely. The new smoking ban, which will prevent those born in or after 2009 from ever buying cigarettes, will ensure that in 20 years, smoking will just be something quaintly associated with Dot Cotton or Krusty the Clown, an anachronistic curiosity like a monocle or a pocket watch.
Charli XCX is 32, and Charley Hull is 28. In Bishop’s Stortford and Kettering respectively, their classmates would have smoked, not vaped, behind the bike sheds — a dying breed. But surely, you splutter, cigarettes are still cooler than Elf Bars? Well, yes. In the panopticon of Gen Z life, peering at one another through the fabricating prism of social media, being an “icon” is about carefully orchestrating optical illusions, gesturing towards passing “aesthetics”. Cigarettes are, according to internet people who never go outside, “iconic”. Charli’s apparent obsession with cocaine — “bumpin’” her way through her early thirties — is precisely the same as her brand’s fixation with smoking: 100% vibes-based, and curated to be just another feature of “brat”. It is all, of course, meaningless — and whether fans have ever seen cocaine in real life is irrelevant. Smoking, coke, negroni spagliatos: these are the modern-day equivalents of carnations, pearls or a tome in an Early Modern portrait. Whether they are truly used or owned by the sitter is beside the point: they simply gesture towards coveted attributes (betrothal, chastity, learnedness respectively) and so function as pure abstractions, symbols.
Gen Z will only ever see smoking in this light: as a symbol of rebellion, of thinness, of stress, of whatever they like. The thousand interpretations of this humble habit owe themselves to a few smoking-motif-obsessed filmmakers, including David Lynch — who last week revealed he had not left the house in two years over concerns about contracting Covid, having ravaged his emphysema-ridden lungs over a long career measured in glowing American Spirits. Nevertheless, the damage is done: the cigarette is so irrevocably a cinematic totem — standing in variously for a gun, a penis, a poison, a panacea — that nobody can now start smoking without feeling the weight of a century of associations. And as it becomes more verboten, more dangerous, the symbolism of the cigarette grows more and more unbearably self-referential.
For new Gen Z smokers, being “iconic” is the habit’s only social appeal — and it is entirely offset by other ideological neuroses. This is a generation which is so bound by the strictures of self-censorship, so boggled by the conventions of social media, that they have begun to use the term “unalived” instead of “killed” in general conversation. They are wimps, and looking cool (the only incentive for anybody ever to have picked up their first cigarette) cannot survive this.
Besides, is vice itself cool anymore? Once, substances were era-defining. From the birth of counterculture, each decade had their corresponding drug: the Sixties has its slow insanity, its hierarchy-smashing lassitude, the wonder-filled inertia of acid and marijuana. The Seventies has its bleak heroin, its fall from innocence, a decade of dark. The Eighties was all manic extravagance, cocaine to a T. On the dubiously sticky floors of Studio 54, the fast-paced, high-cost, high-speed shit chatting of coke crystallised that era’s gaudy hedonism. The Nineties had its euphoric, crashing manias, its acid house, its MDMA. After that, house parties dabbled in micro-trends — the bath salts, the ket, the NOS — but youth culture in general had by now stabilised, fuelled by immortal alcohol and a cocktail of other things that had all come before, becoming smugly ironic. All the while, smoking limped on, a sulky vampire in the corner of every sweaty student bedroom.
Smoking is unhealthy (I have never smoked), but the radio jingles and short adverts from back in the day are surely some of the catchiest and cutest tunes that man has ever composed! Never fails to put a smile on my face (but not to buy a cigarette). I take it as a metaphor for all the bad, yet popular fads that one should identify and ignore.
“Winston tastes good like a cigarette should … “. 😉
Great article, thanks. Although I won’t pretend to understand all the current cultural references (what the heck is “the lisp-inducing abomination that is Zyn”?).
Unherd can be a bit middle-aged and reactionary (he says, staring into the mirror). Good to hear some younger voices.