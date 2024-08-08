The year 1776 was an eventful one. The August issue of the Gentleman’s Magazine duly carried a curious document from across the ocean called “The Declaration of American Independence”, before proceeding to a more serious matter: a review of a recent work of history by one Edward Gibbon. Praising Gibbon’s learning and style, the critic was left aghast by his “venom” and espousal of “all the calumnies and reproaches against the Christian faith”. Not all reactions to Gibbon’s History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire were quite so harsh. As one poet declared in 1781:
Science for thee a NEWTON raised;
For thy renown a SHAKESPEARE blazed,
Lord of the drama’s sphere!
In different fields to equal praise
See History now thy GIBBON raise
To shine without a peer!
Nowadays, Decline and Fall suffers the misfortune of all great books: to be far more cited than read. “Do Byzantinists still read Gibbon?” the historian Mark Whittow once asked; “the straightforward answer is no”. Those who do still read Gibbon tend not to be specialists in his primary field of study, which has since adopted the label of Late Antiquity. Rather, Gibbon’s readers are Gibbon-scholars, their hands held through all six volumes of Decline and Fall by the late J.G.A. Pocock’s equally lengthy explication of them.
But few writers in the English language are so quotable. It is impossible to read anything about the Antonine Emperors without hearing that their reigns constituted the “period in the history of the world during which the condition of the human race was most happy and prosperous”, or even to glance at the Wikipedia page for the Battle of Tours without relishing the counterfactual that, had the Muslims won, “perhaps the interpretation of the Koran would now be taught in the schools of Oxford, and her pulpits might demonstrate to a circumcised people the sanctity and truth of the revelation of Mahomet”.
Does Decline and Fall hold up beyond these soundbites? Today’s historians tend to use it, if they use it at all, as a cheap punchbag. Perhaps the Antonines weren’t so great after all; perhaps the Battle of Tours wasn’t really a turning point in history. When such opinions are articulated, Gibbon is swiftly conscripted. There is scarcely a history of Byzantium in print that fails to set itself against Gibbon’s portrayal of the medieval Greeks holding “in their lifeless hands the riches of their fathers, without inheriting the spirit which had created and improved that sacred patrimony”. Bold attempts in recent years at reviving an unqualified Gibbonism have generally been poorly received.
Still, there are always intellectual continuities to be found. Peter Brown, perhaps the greatest living historian, is often seen as one of the great vanquishers of Gibbon from the study of Late Antiquity, rescuing the culture and characters from that “dark” historical period from Gibbon’s scorn. But the difference between them is more one of moral or aesthetic evaluation than substance. When Gibbon writes that “in the long period of twelve hundred years, which elapsed between the reign of Constantine and the reformation of Luther, the worship of saints and relics corrupted the pure and perfect simplicity of the Christian model”, Brown does not really disagree that such a shift did occur; he simply rejects that it was a “corruption”. What the Enlightened Gibbon saw as “ignorance” and “superstition” becomes in Brown’s hands, and in our more benignly secular age, “vibrancy” and “spirituality”.
Gibbon never denied that he infused his history with moral judgement. What mattered to him was that his moral judgements were products of his own original reflection, rather than pro forma expressions of Christian piety. Like many who we would now regard as popular historians, he had to cast off the straitjacket of academia. His 14 months as a student at Oxford were “the most idle and unprofitable of my whole life”: the university, he wrote in his Memoirs, was too “steeped in port and prejudice” to sustain serious, inventive scholarship. Oxford and Cambridge had been founded “in a dark age of false and barbarous science”; they could never escape their Gothic past, and were therefore fetters on the Enlightened mind. Both in his Memoirs and in Decline and Fall, Gibbon endorsed Adam Smith’s suggestion that university education would be improved if, instead of receiving a fixed stipend, lecturers were tipped by their students. The salaried professor, after all, made a mockery of the pursuit of learning for its own sake: Aristotle or Plato would never have “degenerated from the example of Socrates as to exchange knowledge for gold”. Perhaps it was not just his fervent anticlericalism, therefore, that so ruffled academic feathers.
