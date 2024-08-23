Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech was so well-written and so well-delivered that it could have won her the Presidency all by itself — if the election were held today. But there are still more than 70 days left until voting closes, during which Harris will not be able to evade all the questions that have remained unanswered since her sudden elevation as Democratic candidate. It’s been more than a month since Biden renounced his re-election attempt, and Harris has still not held a single press conference.

Such a systematic avoidance of the press requires an explanation, and the most obvious is that she is afraid of having to answer all of the questions she has dodged by receiving the nomination without going through a primary first. Some of those questions would have addressed her moral character, including her affair with Willie Brown, the exceptionally powerful Mayor of San Francisco; others would have addressed her unremarkable performance as Biden’s vice president and “Border Tsar”.

Yet much bigger unanswered questions are raised by the just two policy proposals that Harris issued after Biden’s renunciation, both of which are deeply flawed. The first concerns government price controls on food sold by retailers of all kinds, but most often by local supermarkets, which Harris blamed for “price gouging”. That is truly strange: as a lawyer, Harris should know that such activity is illegal. And second, as an educated person, she must know that when governments spend much more than they collect in taxes, as the Biden Administration did on a huge scale, the dollar loses value and prices must rise. If, for example, price controls are imposed on carrots, their price will not go down, but rather shopkeepers will just stop selling carrots. Nobody will work to lose money by selling carrots at a loss — and the same goes for everything else.