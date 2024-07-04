Thoughts invariably turn to the crisis in the Middle East, whose implications will be globally felt for decades. What began with the killing and forced abduction of Israelis last year, an act that symbolically brought back memories of the Holocaust, has resulted in the devastation of Gaza. The absence of any rigorous debate on this issue was telling during the campaign. This can no doubt be partly explained by the vitriolic impasses of a social media infused by identity politics. But we should expect more. As the romantics understood, being a visionary is not about tribal dogmatism. It’s about creating the conditions where the freedom to think and critique can flourish.

In the Comedy’s third canto, Dante wrote that “the darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis”. We shouldn’t expect our leaders to be perfect. But we should ask them to be human, which means letting us know what they really think and feel. Starmer was so fearful of putting a foot wrong, he ended up appearing robotic. He was afraid to confront the intolerable and its complexities; he maintained his neutrality in a time of crisis.

But there is also something deeper taking place in this poem. Let us not forget it was written out of Dante’s lingering love for Beatrice Portinari, his muse who died aged just 24. This fact in itself offers another lesson, particularly for those who woke up this morning in need of motivation. After all, deeply felt ideas can be an antidote to the tragedies of the world. Dante conjured up tremendous images with the power of his words. It’s not just about what is written or spoken. It’s about embarking on a journey that tasks us with imagining the future.

Much the same could be said of that second great romantic, William Blake. While “Jerusalem” remains a staple of Labour’s songbook, its call for mythical salvation at every possible public opportunity is seldom discussed in any political sense today. Writing at the dawn of industrialisation, Blake was at pains to warn of the shift to mechanisation and the unwieldy power of the technological advance. As he suggested: “I must create a system or be enslaved by another man’s.” Blake’s resistance was to create one of the quintessential designs of the age, The Ancient of Days, which shows the God Urizen (who was the new deity for this industrious time) looking down upon the earth. The tyranny of technology for Blake was evident. As he recited:

“What demon

Hath form’d this abominable void,

This soul-shudd’ring vacuum? Some said

‘It is Urizen.’ But unknown, abstracted,

Brooding, secret, the dark power hid.”

Blake’s vision has never been more relevant. The only myth we are seemingly allowed to believe in today is the myth of technology, with all its dubious claims of connectivity, enrichment and improvement. Just look at the ways in which we are presented with the latest AI imaging as if it’s akin to a Biblical miracle, while the rest of us look on in a state of bewilderment at the banality of it all. Blake, by contrast, provided a strident warning against the fetishism of technologically driven progressivism, offering a powerful defence of the power of the arts.