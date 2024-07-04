Hungover with apathy, there was no champagne drunk in our household after last night’s theatre of the predictable. Starmer is in power, and the Tories are out. How did our politics become so dull?
Should there have been more dancing in the streets? Possibly. Yet too much had already been said about change and it failed to convince. This was also predictable. If there is a crisis facing our societies today, it is not about who commands the majority; it is a crisis of the political imagination. Presented with manifestos that looked remarkably similar, the choice was really down to who would not fuck it up the most.
I appreciate calling for a better “imagination” may seem rather trite in the contemporary moment. The election is won. And like “solidarity”, it is a word that has been stripped of meaning, often thrown around by those who in the next breath call for the destruction of great works of art. And yet, faced with this meagre offering, my sense is we’re in desperate need of those who put imagination central to their visionary projects. While the promises of better healthcare, policing, and tighter immigration controls is standard fare, who really believes that anything else will change beyond next week? In other words, just like times past when political ideas were facing the same kind of suffocating greyness, we need time to rekindle the spirit of romanticism.
Romanticism is often associated with late-18th to mid-19th-century artists and poets who broke away from the dreariness of classical world views. Often misunderstood, it has nothing to do with some idealistic flight from the world. And it certainly has nothing to do with nostalgia. Searching for a deeper appreciation of the senses, the romantics insisted on the need to reimagine all the fundamental categories for society, including how we see life, how we encounter nature, and how we respond to changes in an increasingly globalising world.
While frequently associated with the pioneering writings of Wordsworth, Byron, Keats and Shelley, the tradition started much earlier in Florentine Europe. If romanticism is about facing the tragedy of existence, confronting its horrors, yet still finding new reasons to believe in the world, these elements are all apparent in the most magnificent poem ever written, Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.
Not only did Dante’s intervention have a profound impact on how we understand the relationships among perpetrators, victims and witnesses of violence — he literally invented what Hell looked like. The poet offers us a number of important lessons as we consider the state of politics today. Dante doesn’t turn away from the intolerable conditions faced by the wretched of the earth. Rather, he slowly observes them, and asks questions of Virgil, his educated guide. Dante is a student who doesn’t have ready-made paradigms or solutions to the ills he witnesses, nor does he seek to pass judgment without knowing the context.
If the twentieth century has taught us anything, it’s that the last thing you want running your country is a bunch of leftwing romantics.