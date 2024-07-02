This election has been a missed opportunity to face a grim but manageable reality: beyond London and Edinburgh, the regional economies around Britain have accumulated deep structural problems. Household incomes are far lower than in south-east England because there are fewer high-productivity firms, and correspondingly fewer workers with high-value skills.
I reveal why this wasteful and brutal regional divide came about in my new book, Left Behind. Much of the damage was done fast in the early years of Thatcherism, but renewing broken regions will take time. How can it be healed? Learning from experience elsewhere, it will take large investment programmes in new infrastructure and skills sustained for a generation. It is a mighty task.
As the regional divide widened due to a remote and disdainful Whitehall, distressed communities despaired. The Brexit referendum gave them the chance to mutiny: every English region beyond London voted for it. In the subsequent political turmoil, a new Tory government led by the maverick showman Boris Johnson promised to “Level Up”: I was appointed (unpaid) to advise Michael Gove on how it might be done. That promise, however, turned into a cynical deception.
The mounting damage from Brexit is staggering, but it is dwarfed by the economic and human costs of what triggered it: our broken regional economies. Rectifying that failure should have been at the heart of this election. The Tories should have begun their campaign with an apology made credible by proposals for the taxes needed to fund renewal. Instead, we got bragging and the folly of tax cuts. As Sunak self-destructed, Labour watched incredulous. Presented with a landslide-for-free, they had no need to lay out how, or even whether, the regional divide might be addressed.
Nevertheless, Keir Starmer has done enough to be given the benefit of the doubt. Like the leading figures in his shadow cabinet, Starmer is tough, focused and a team player. He is not a prima donna wanting to be “world king” (like Johnson), or an over-confident technocrat (like Sunak).
But hard choices will have to be faced once Labour is in power. Rachel Reeves brings to the Treasury a politician whose authority is underpinned by technical competence, while Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham can communicate the lived experience of distressed regions. In combination, these capacities may be enough.
The regional divide was created by the Treasury’s ideology of trusting market forces; and it was then compounded by its obsessive micromanagement of public spending. If Reeves uses her authority to force through profound change, such as shifting the power of scrutiny from HMT to locally based institutions ultimately accountable to elected representatives, then Rayner and Burnham can complement her skills with their own to offer credible hope of improving the lives of regional voters. Their job will not be easy: they must admit that it will take two or three terms of Labour government to achieve, but honest realism will find an audience among those in despair.
The situation inherited by Labour will, however, be even worse than I have so far described. Not only has the Treasury been locked into a failed ideology of market-worship and habits of micromanagement, but it also refuses to think beyond the immediate. Public policy is sure to fail while budgets for projects and objectives are not set beyond the year-end, as has been its practice. We can see this in the HS2 fiasco, which was supposed to link the regions to the standards of fast rail connectivity normal in much of Europe and Japan for decades. As each year passed and bits of the project were axed to cut costs, it has shrivelled to around £50 billion for an unwanted line between Royal Oak and Birmingham, which would worsen the already inadequate services further north. Hopefully, Labour will cancel it, but that will merely return us to the pre-HS2 status quo of failed transport policy.
Does the ‘learned Professor’ think that simply stating this makes it even remotely true? What damage, compared to those nations which remain subject to the EU bureaucratic sinkhole? For someone with a distinguished record, this type of nonsense is staggering only in its myopic economic illiteracy.
He’s right to point out the absence from the election debate of how the structural economic decline of the UK can be turned around. I suspect there’s a straightforward reason for this: no-one in the political circus ring has a clue how to address it. It’s hardly something that hasn’t been pointed up in Unherd articles and comments since the election was called.
In short, the author is saying nothing new; the cliches and barbs flow freely and its as if his time in the limelight has passed, another fading academic whose books achieved nothing except to document the sterility of the solutions offered up these past few decades. Still, i wish him well; it appears at least he’s tried to make a difference.
There must be loads more in his book because this is just drivel.
The author touches on a problem that seems to be almost entirely overlooked in the discussion about why Western societies are so dysfunctional: the lack of economic opportunity for the young.
Sure, many commentators acknowledge the problem of limited career options for young people, but they do little more than note the problem.
In my opinion (and it’s only my opinion), the lack of meaningful job opportunities for young people is the main driver of most of our social dysfunction. If you must attend a university, and thereby acquire huge debt, to qualify for even the most menial service or administrative job that doesn’t come close to paying enough for a home or the trappings of middle class life, why would you have a family, or have loyalty to your country or to the concepts of democracy or liberalism? Why care about a country that so obviously doesn’t care about you?
In my opinion, lack of opportunity for the young–not just the privileged young, but young people from our poorest communities–is the root of almost all our social ills. The weird social fads (transgenderism, blm, net zeroism, etc) are nothing more than opportunistic infections of an economic and social system that no longer provides for the majority of citizens.