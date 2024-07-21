For decades, we’ve been living in a world of steroid smoke and mirrors. On one side, we have athletes and bodybuilders taking heroic doses of these substances in secret, often guided by “broscience” and internet forums rather than medical professionals. On the other, we have lawmakers and anti-doping agencies waging a quixotic war against performance enhancers, bellowing that such drugs are “positively un-American” and treating testosterone and growth hormones as if they’re as dangerous as heroin. Meanwhile, caught in the middle are millions of ordinary people who might benefit from hormone optimisation but are too afraid or ashamed to seek help. This situation is untenable, and it’s time we cleared the air.
Let’s start with a simple fact: testosterone levels in men have been declining for decades. A man aged 60 in 2002 had about 85% of the testosterone level of a man the same age in 1987. Even more alarmingly, we’re seeing a 20% deficit in testosterone levels in adolescent and young adult males. This isn’t just a matter of feeling less manly — it’s associated with a host of health problems, from obesity to diabetes. After all, as well as regulating libido, testosterone is crucial for building bone and muscle mass, distributing fat, and producing red blood cells.
For many men aged between 45 and 50, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) could provide significant health benefits. When properly monitored by a physician, TRT can improve mood, increase muscle mass, reduce body fat, enhance libido, and even help with cognitive function. And yet, instead of treating this as a normal part of ageing care, we’ve stigmatised it, driving people to seek dangerous alternatives or suffer in silence.
This reluctance is rooted in misconceptions about the risks of testosterone therapy. Yes, like any medical treatment, it has potential side effects, such as increased blood pressure, cholesterol, and stroke risk. But these more remote dangers are often exaggerated, while the immediate and obvious benefits are downplayed.
I speak from personal experience. In March 2022, at age 40, I tore my left pectoral muscle. Coming on the heels of two decades of “clean” lifting, this injury led me to explore testosterone replacement therapy under the supervision of a physician. My regimen consists of weekly doses of self-injected testosterone cypionate, with regular blood work to monitor my health. The results have been significant: my testosterone levels have increased from 600 to around 1,000 nanograms per decilitre, with no increases in bad cholesterol or other negative side effects related to liver or kidney function. This hasn’t made me into any sort of superhuman — and I’m still nowhere near as ripped as I was in my late twenties — but during this period, I squatted 600 pounds and deadlifted 700 pounds for the first time in two decades of strength training.
Of course, for every story like mine, there are others that are far from successful. Indeed, just as with every case of stigma, the misleading debate around steroids has created an environment ripe for charlatans and unsafe practices. Just consider the case of Brian “Liver King” Johnson, who built a fitness empire on the claim that his muscular physique was the result of eating raw organ meats and following “ancestral” practices. When it was revealed that he was actually spending thousands of dollars a month on steroids, many were shocked. But should we have been? From “natural” bodybuilders who are anything but to supplement companies peddling magic pills and boilerplate “customised” workouts, the entire ecosystem is built on a foundation of lies. It’s a classic case of prohibition creating more problems than it solves.
