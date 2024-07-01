A few weeks ago, I attended a conference in London on the future of British conservatism, hosted by a thinktank funded by the Hungarian government. The future of British conservatism, it was swiftly revealed, was bleak — but not in the way the speakers intended. Like the Bourbons, British conservatism’s leading intellectual lights have learned nothing and forgotten nothing, clinging desperately to a cargo cult Thatcherism even as the British public prepare to win Starmer’s Labour a historic landslide. We need to return to “the classic texts of conservatism”, one elderly speaker told the audience: it transpired he meant the neoliberal theorist Hayek. Johnson’s thunderously successful 2019 manifesto would have failed in practice, a Tory big beast asserted, “because it was too social democratic”: the future, we were told, lay in unleashing the free market.
No-one appeared to appreciate the obvious irony that the event was hosted by a Right-wing government that ruthlessly utilises state power to advance its interests. Yet there is a reason, after all, that Hungarian conservatives aren’t attending events hosted by the Tory party, in order to learn from their success. Equally, no-one there appeared to grasp that the current volatility of British politics is a rejection of everything the Conservative Party holds most dear. For the past two generations, British conservatives have approached the state like an elderly non-driver suddenly given use of a powerful sports car: they don’t trust it, fundamentally they don’t believe in it, and would rather hand the keys to someone — anyone — else. And therein lies the root of their collapse. Having outsourced Britain’s governance to a coalition of hostile NGOs and a recalcitrant civil service, it is difficult for the Tories to inspire much fear about what Starmerism has in store for us: the worst we can expect is a slightly more competent version of what we already have.
The incoming Labour government will have no such qualms about using the state to advance its vision of the good. Take housing, one of the signature Conservative policy failures driving Millennial voters to political positions far to the Left of Starmer, While Conservative MPs made a conscious decision to appeal to the Nimbyism of their elderly base — only to be out-Nimbyed in turn by the Liberal Democrats and Greens — Tory-aligned wonks wasted time and frittered away power coming up with dead-end ideas such as “street votes” and tinkering with building codes, purely through an ideological obsession with appealing to the economic self-interest and aesthetic preferences of boomers. Labour, by contrast, plans to solve the problem through the simple expedient of forcing councils to build homes: the answer to the housing crisis is, as it always was, compulsion through state power.
In all Western democracies, 2024 marks the end of an order and the difficult birth of a new one. Yet in interpreting the failure of Britain’s current settlement, both sides retain their ideological blind spots. For those on the Left, Conservative failure was primarily economic, while for the Right, immigration is the Tories’ central sin: the truth is that both are correct. Britain’s toxic combination of economic stagnation and unprecedented immigration could not have been better designed if political instability was the conscious intention. The main story of this election is not the public’s resigned turn to Labour but the death of its centre-right, spiritually and intellectually exhausted by its suicidal commitment to both its own failed ideology, and in advancing the growth of that of its political enemies.
Yet with the coup de grâce about to be delivered to the ailing Tories by Farage’s populist Right, and even Starmer condemning the Conservative Party for its extremist Open Borders attitude to immigration, vowing to return asylum claimants from manifestly safe countries, Conservative wets lament that voters have abandoned their party for being too Right-wing. It is quite the opposite: the genuinely transformative effects of Johnson’s immigration policy have introduced a new radicalising factor in British politics that never before existed. All the old debates, about integration and British Values, have been rendered obsolete by the sheer, unprecedented scale of the country’s current migration wave. Even necessary Labour goals, such as their commitment to a house-building boom, will struggle to win support through the suspicion and hostility the Conservative immigration regime has needlessly injected into British politics. Having already plucked Farage from semi-retirement, Johnson’s most transformative contribution to British history has established the parameters for the 2029 and future elections.
It is a great irony, then, that Farage’s resurgent Reform Party represents Britain’s return to the political sphere of the European continent, a reflection of continental trends that even the great apostle of Brexit eagerly wishes to identify himself with. “Something is happening out there,” has become his catchphrase: he is right. The Conservative Party has radicalised much of Britain’s youth into wishing its destruction, and its replacement by something harder-edged on the Right. It is doubtful that the Labour wish to enfranchise 16-year-olds will long survive its first electoral taste of the zoomer vote. Even as European voters swung sharply to the Right, buoyed by increasingly radicalised youth, Brexit derailed Britain into the cul-de-sac of Americanised identity politics, whose worldview has been adopted by even the purported Conservative Right. Just as in Ireland the growth of Right-wing populism was until recently deferred by the rise of Sinn Féin, in Britain its energy was briefly absorbed by the Corbyn moment. That burst of Left-wing activism is now dead, with nothing to show for it, while the Corbyn outriders transfer their loyalties to a Green Party committed to a destructive combination of maximum immigration and minimum infrastructure: policies which, when implemented under the Conservatives, have proven to be fertile ground for Right-wing discontent. Farage himself is perhaps best understood as a Corbyn of the Right, a noisy and ephemeral protest against a system that no longer works: but if European analogies hold true, his mantle will surely be handed over to someone younger and harder soon enough.
I’ve long wanted to get a bumper sticker reading ENOCH POWELL WAS RIGHT.
I’ve also wanted one reading LORD SALISBURY WAS RIGHT.
Why not kill two birds with one stone and get a bumper sticker that says I AM A RACIST? Cut out the middle man, eh?
I’m going to fly a little flag here, and we’ll see what people think. The visceral hatred of the Tories is not that they did anything desperately wrong – the huge surge in immigration was a cockup, not a deliberate policy – but that it drifted.
Ministers seemed out of their depth. “Take back control” was the message of Vote Leave. But for the last five years, it’s seemed that no one was in control.
The result was the voters felt disoriented – an unsettling and unpleasant experience. Hence the hostility.
No. A rabble of incompetents, solely focused on filling their pockets and looking after their mates.
The failure of Borisanian conservatives is a direct reflection of their refusal to govern as conservatives.
In this, they resemble the “never Trump” Republicans, whose loyalty to principles weren’t as strong as their distaste for a parvenu, and their need to confirm to the creed of a ruling elite, and to distance themselves from the great unwashed.
Republicans who are primarily Democrats don’t fare well, as we see with legislators like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger. They have neither alternatives, nor allies. Conservatives in the UK who are essentially Labor-left-liberals don’t, either.
Neither will capture the votes of the beleaguered working middle classes, who are still large enough to matter, and who absolutely have legitimate complaints.
Farage’s party, who actually have a credible vision for the UKs future, will do far better than pundits like the author of this article predict.
“For all the inevitability of Labour’s victory, it is the overtly anti-system candidates on the fringes who are driving the debate, in a process perhaps analogous to the collapse of the centre driving French politics into historic crisis“. The beauty of the British first-past-the-post electoral system is that those candidates on the fringes mostly don’t get it.
I cannot comment on the rest of this piece, but giving links to the rabidly opinionated Sam Bidwell – on ” Hindu nationalism” betrays the bias of Roussinos.
When in the same paragraph he then speaks of Galloway’s Workers Party as a ” genuinely fascinating development” for a ” Muslim bloc”, I am surprised at his callous ignorance of the phenomenon of Islamism and it’s opportunistic coalescing with extreme Marxism.
This latter alliance is what a more discerning commentator would be more acutely aware of, given its ramifications for democratic politics all over the globe.