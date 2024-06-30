Sabrina’s got that boy wrapped round her finger. Olivia knows she might sound crazy but she doesn’t care. Chappell is having a sexually explicit kinda love affair with a closeted woman. Billie is going to eat that girl for lunch, because it tastes like she might be the one. Charli wants you to guess the colour of her underwear. Renée is feuding with the worst bitch on earth. Summer 2024 is a bad girlie summer.
Anodyne injunctions to have a good time or vague sentiments about love are out. This year’s music invites you to party hard, feel your feels in all their glorious mess, and succumb to being frankly, fiercely horny. Musically, they cover everything from woozy dream-pop (Billie Eilish) to peppy guitar-led tracks (Olivia Rodrigo) to aggressively hooky dance music (Charli XCX); aesthetically, they run from Bardot-esque cutie (Sabrina Carpenter) to drag-act confrontational (Chappel Roan, with her mime makeup and wildly teazed hair).
Some of its practitioners are barely in their twenties, having been famous since they were children — Eilish started releasing music at 13 and had her first hit at 15, while Carpenter and Rodrigo both came up through the Disney machine as teenagers. Some of them are old enough to be weighing nervous thoughts about having children of their own — “I Think About it All the Time”, on Charli XCX’s new album Brat, is a stark confrontation with her own biological clock, in which she wonders whether having a baby would “give my life a new purpose” or “make me miss my freedom”.
They don’t exactly comprise a scene. But together, they make up a constellation committed to the exploration of what you could broadly — and at least partly ironically — call “feminine chaos”. These are girls singing about girls, for girls.
I use the word “girl” advisedly, because even though all of them are adults, each has a pull towards the adolescent. You could call this infantilising, but I don’t think it is. After all, a lot of what they sing about is thoroughly adult — not just the desire and the heartbreak, but the lucid dissections of their professional life. (Charli XCX bemoans how much she cares about trade magazine Billboard on “Rewind” and Eilish worries quietly “am I on the way out?” on the opening track to her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.)
Girlhood instead denotes a certain unfinished state of femaleness. In some cases, that’s because they’re literally navigating the advent of adulthood in public (“When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good?” wonders Rodrigo on “Teenage Dream” from the album Guts). For others, it’s because they know the fever of the teen years makes a good muse: leaning in, Charli XCX has called her album Brat.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
This, I’m afraid has all been done before. I smile – like every generation, myself included once, you believe your the first and a icon breaker. The facts we’d like to think were true and new and real -yep they are new and real and true to you in that/this time. I’m afraid some of these bands/artists don’t fully appreciate the hard female ‘rock’ artists from times past. Thinking Suzy Quatro, Pat Benatar, Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders, Joan Jett, Chrissie Amphlett from The Divinyls here in Aus – there are so many others. What I’m finding so different from then until now, besides the obvious culture difference, (I grew up in the 80s – wild time indeed by comparison – post 60s/70s), is these women exuded true angst and attitude, sexuality, rebellion, and the overall ‘darker’ elements of the feminine. They also openly loved men, but boy were they p*#+d off at the state of affairs. I think this is the difference. Back then, we hung around the guys, loved the guys, had a lot of guy friends, but relationships were angst. Women openly spoke and dealt with it. There was immense tension – you could hear it in the music. You can hear it in the male artist as well. Say Led Zepplin amongst so many others.The hard core rock ooozing their sexuality and their want.
Todays music, generally speaking, has lost this tension. The women you speak of, have instead ‘gone lesbian’ or maybe the truth is more Bi – if you account for the more rounded possibility and wholeness of ones gamut of true desire.
I personally have found the very lack of the masculine tension is playing out in the music – and I find a lot of it, for the most part anyway, tiresome and lacking. I know I’m not alone in this – I thought it was just my age but nope, many younger people have lamented the same ‘lacking’ in pop music generally. Its all very boring and almost monotone and ‘same’. I know I will be canned for this.
We are all the worse for our current cultural state of affairs.
Fleetwood Mac – with Stevie Nicks – some of the best work was birthed from the sexual, relational tension behind the scenes. Who was not in love with Stevie Nicks in the day. So many guys I knew were. As I girl, she exuded something, that at the time, I couldn’t quite put my finger on – her wholeness and her sexuality.
I love/d guys – but boy do some of them, sometimes p** me off. But hell, don’t take them all away…….
My want, joy and longing would not be able to stand for it. 🙂