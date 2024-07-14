Physical violence having been so effective at rocking American politics, the tumultuous post-election uproar on the Left, which months ago I predicted in the event of a Trump victory, is even more destructive when the country elects President Steve Bannon or President Tucker Carlson. The Left goes nuts. Widespread looting and arson help pop the Wall Street bubble, and the markets tank, along with the dollar. Foreign commentary roils with suppositions about the fall of the US, its descent into a lawless third-world country…

Would Trump’s successful assassination cause a proper American civil war? Maybe I’m naïve, but I think…probably not. Yet it’s worrying that we’re even inclined to pose that question, after we’ve come that literal one inch from facing just such a successful assassination.

So let’s wake up. Where are we in real life? President Biden’s dementia is suddenly old news. All political rhetoric is tamped down. Both parties can only call for peace, love, and understanding. That’s not an oratorical landscape in which to call for symbolic defenestration of anybody, even on your own team.

In other words, Biden’s stubborn digging in after his ignominious debate performance and building Democratic calls for the president to step down may have paid off. That is, a deus ex machina (did the Lord descend from the heavens after all?) has intervened, and the Dems won’t likely have an appetite for a metaphorical assassination on their side after an attempt at a literal one on the Republican side. If so, Biden’s victory is Pyrrhic and purely penultimate. It may be foolhardy to make any predictions whatsoever in this weirdest of all American election years, but from this vantage point? The chances of Biden prevailing are now scant to non-existent. Biden has only won for himself the opportunity to lose. Good show, Joe. Boy, are your supporters gonna love you for hanging in there.

It doesn’t take a political genius to conclude that this near miss is a massive boost to the Trump campaign — so much so that I predicted to myself on Saturday night that a handful of furious Democrats would accuse the Trump campaign of having organised the assassination attempt as a publicity stunt. Sure enough, a subsection of Democrats is far more demented than our current resident, and thus genuinely believe that the notoriously “narcissistic” Trump is so careless of his own physical survival that he hired a 20-year-old amateur marksman to nick off the top of his ear from 100 metres — and by the by to shoot one bystander dead and critically injure two others, but that’s just the cost of doing business. Uh-huh.

We don’t know much about the shooter. Much has been made of the fact that Crooks (is this another instance of people being bizarrely influenced by their given name?) is a registered Republican, although he donated to a Democratically affiliated group in 2021. But his home state of Pennsylvania restricts primary voting to those registered in that party. Dems in PA have urged their voters to register for the opposition, the better to support the weakest of Republican candidates — a cynical ploy that echoes Democratic financial support for maximally terrible, Trump-endorsed Congressional candidates in 2022. In other words, we can’t assume that this guy was a Republican “Never Trumper” or far-Right loon aggrieved that Trump wasn’t nearly conservative enough. We can’t assume that he was a Republican in sincere political terms at all. I’ll go out on a limb, then, and predict that Crooks had Left-of-centre predilections. But wherever his party loyalties lay, anyone who tried to shoot Trump in the head didn’t want him to be president again — didn’t want him to be president very badly indeed.