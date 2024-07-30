“As a young man visiting a Sufi shrine in Algeria,” remarks the writer Robert Irwin parenthetically in an otherwise scholarly essay on medieval Arabic literature, “I once encountered a jinni in the form of a cat.” No further elaboration is forthcoming, as the essay continues on its learned and impeccably rational course. It is a characteristically Irwinian flourish from someone who, as A.S. Byatt remarked, “in some countries would be taught as their major writer”, and yet in Britain never quite achieved the renown he surely deserved. Yet when Irwin died this month, at the age of 77, British letters lost two writers of world importance.

For some, Irwin’s primary career was that of the learned scholar of the medieval Near East and the world authority on the One Thousand and One Nights. As such, his devastating dissection of Edward Said’s Orientalism — that unfortunately influential polemic against the Orientalist tradition which Irwin proudly included himself within — was so effective by virtue of its lucid rationality and deep grounding in the source material. Yet the other Irwin — the Sufi mystic, explorer of the occult, and author of a series of strange and destabilising fictions — was more than a mere sideline. Just as in his novels, in which some awful truth threatens or promises to break through into our own staid reality, Irwin’s academic work was shot through with irruptions of mysteries both divine and diabolical. Without either of these Irwins, the academic or the mystic and fabulist, the other could not exist, and British intellectual life would be much the poorer.

“It was in my first year at Oxford that I decided that I wanted to become a Muslim saint,” Irwin opens his reminiscences of the Sixties, Memoirs of a Dervish. The rest of his career would be a working out of this decision, and of its spiritual and intellectual consequences. Trekking to a newly independent Algeria, “that unhappy land” with Johan Huizinga’s The Waning of the Middle Ages in his satchel, Irwin set aside the drizzle of English life for the disorientating life of a faqir, or Sufi adept, in a Zawiya, a Sufi monastery. Feverishly learning Arabic through the Qu’ran, whose “powerfully rhythmic text was full of enigma, menace and mystical promises”, Irwin’s spiritual apprenticeship was a time of great boredom interspersed with miracles, for “time and materiality were twisted about in the Zawiya”, just as they would later be in his own writings.

In the Zawiya, “even animals, birds and insects” were holy, Irwin remembered. “One had to be respectful to the flies that infested the place, for they would talk to you with the voice of the Shaikh.” As he would later matter-of-factly recount, Irwin would there observe the mutability of time and space: “I saw one faqir, who happened to be a dwarf, walk through a wall.” In one ceremony he “distinctly saw smoke rising” from the hands of a fellow adept faqir. “It was just the way things were in this holy place” where “boredom alternated with ecstasy”. Yet whatever the meaning of this all — and Irwin offers the reader no real attempt to find one — it would set his future literary path: “For me my youth was a time of miracles, for I had seen the Shaikh al-‘Alawi’s tomb flash with light.” Returning home to Chobham, “in the Surrey hills, in the midst of the stockbroker belt, home and family, I would prostrate myself before the Ruler of jinn and men and the Judge of the Fiery Pit whose fuel is men and stones.”