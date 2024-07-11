Forget the much drooled-over Rat Boy summer, it seems we’re in for a Hot Keir one. The entry of Labour into government this week has made certain female journalists come over all peculiar. Caitlin Moran has documented these current heightened arousal levels over at the Times where she claims that every middle-aged woman she knew felt “fruity” the day after Starmer’s arrival at No. 10. Her observations were backed up in Metro, where a lady hack breathlessly described how the “new Daddy in town” — aka the Prime Minister — was “turning up the heat in Westminster”. In another unfortunate image, particularly for any readers stuck in a sweaty, overcrowded railway carriage, one X user was quoted as saying that “some of us have been on the horny Keir train for quite some time”.
Meanwhile, in the Spectator, Zoe Strimpel was engaging in a forensic analysis of the “beefcake-adjacent” leader and his “rugby player face”, which came out very well in comparison to poor David Cameron’s reported absence of chin, “thin lips and tiny mouth, more like a fish’s than a person’s”. Starmer, Strimpel marvelled, “looks like he could actually take someone on in a fight. He looks like if furious he could be dangerous. He looks, in short, like what one used to think men ought to look like.”
My first response was to go and find some current footage of the man in order to check which of us had lost the plot. Sure enough, I found the familiar stolid features and adenoidal vowels of a 61-year-old chartered surveyor, and not Russell Crowe in Gladiator as I had been momentarily led to believe. In fact, in common with nostalgic paeans to British imperialism, a lot of the hype around Starmer’s hotness seems to be based on what he looked like when a lot younger: first, like a New Romantic lead singer and later like the dad in Bluey.
My second thought was to wonder whether such pieces were covertly aimed at establishing their authors’ fealty, either for strategic or ideological purposes — a bit like a Pravda apparatchik rhapsodising over Khrushchev’s beneficence, or some hack on CNN insisting that President Biden is still compos mentis. So much of modern life seems to require pretending, as convincingly as possible, that you don’t see what you do see, or do see what you don’t.
Or perhaps the heat is down to hypergamy in human females, also known as the spectre haunting the manosphere’s nightmares: the idea that women are particularly attracted to high-status partners, leading them to shun more Lilliputian types who long to get laid, yet remain cruelly untouched. Obviously, there is something in this. No other explanation of Rupert Murdoch’s continued allure as husband material makes sense. And many of my lesbian friends have an otherwise inexplicable yen for Penny Mordaunt, especially when she’s wielding a ginormous sword. Ditto Strimpel’s simultaneous hots for Nigel Farage, whom she was waxing lyrical about only a few weeks ago.
But as a generalised explanation of human female mating choices, based on the instances I know of, hypergamy has never rung true; surely even less so, then, as an explanation of female sexual fantasies about men they are unlikely ever to meet. (It’s probably the case that women tend to want what other women want, René Girard style, but that’s not quite the same thing).
And anyway, the role of British Prime Minister after years of decline hardly screams take-me-now, world-straddling omnipotence. If powerful politicians are your thing, you might as well go abroad for your fantasy kicks and spend a transgressively thrilling half hour with Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping instead. Not for nothing are there headlines out there like “I Pretended to Be a Young Joseph Stalin On Tinder, and It Went Weirdly Well”.
Hot Starmer is an oxymoron, particuarly to any woman entirely bemused by Starmer promising to protect female spaces whilst putting Dodds in charge of the Equalities hen coup. Then there’s Jacqui (porn anybody?) Smith, Alan PFI Milburn and – of course – the real PM – Tony (war criminal charges pending) Blair for whom Digital ID is the solution to every problem. Yes, certainly a hot mess of contradictions. And that’s before Ed really gets stuck into the blackout programme ….
Starmer only looks good because most politicians normally look quite ugly.
The women he’s appointed to his cabinet are reasons for me to find Starmer utterly repulsive.
Isn’t politics called show business for ugly people?
When you look at Lammy, Dodds and Miliband, you can see the hyped up “competence” going up in smoke.
It helps that Kathleen Stock is a far better writer than Caitlin Moran.
You’re right there.
It’s worth remembering that Sunak was known as ‘Dishy Rishi’, when handing out furlough money, which didn’t require any competence at all as the Bank of England created the money and Sunak just threw it in the air. It’s not a ‘competence kink’ but a ‘provider kink’.
“…perfect example of the way in which the people in charge of us these days — including, of course, our recent politicians — only seem to be able to think one or two chess moves ahead of their own initially flashy-sounding decisions, introduced with great fanfare to solve some problem that ends up being made much worse.”
For all their supposed brilliance the technocrats never discovered the formula…
”There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.”
-Thomas Sowell
That simple quote applies to just about any and everything.
I won’t lie: I had a crush on “Dishy Rishi” at the start of his tenure which was powered by the exact same promise of competence. In fact, I still do think he is very nice: I love a man with a strong nose. (Probably because I am in possession of rather a large honk myself and I think men should be able to “keep up” on that front.)
Keir Starmer…no, not really. There are a couple of very cute photos circulating of him with his lovely lady wife which made me go “awww” and created that comforting feeling that you get when you know that the leader, the one with the access to the nuclear arsenal, has a solid partner behind them and there is thus the promise of emotional stability. Not exactly arousing, but reassuring.
Regardless of the politics, Keir & Lady Vic, Rishi & Akshata, Emmanuel & Brigitte, Boris & Carrie…they all make you go “Oh, lovely – good for you….now don’t eff things up.”
Oddly enough, i recall my parents saying they couldn’t vote for Edward Heath in 1970 because he wasn’t married. I think you’ve got a point! Or should i say: a nose for such things?
I think he has a permeant expression of a man with a bad case of constipation
I wonder if this is a south-of-England journalist-woman fetish?
Living in Yorkshire, and working / socialising with a lot of women of various ages on a daily basis, I have not once heard any of them express any such opinions about Sir Starmer. Ever. The best I can report is “better than Corbyn / Rishi / Boris / etc”.
Not once have any breasts heaved at the idea of him assembling a flat-pack IKEA.
Starmer is as competent as his instructions. Mandleson and Blair will be delivering those.
That said, and all by himself he has made Angela Rayner a senior figure in government, and David Lammy Foreign Secretary. Neither of these two people would last more than a couple of weeks in the offices of say, a busy construction firm with orders, schedules, payrolls, deadlines, bidding documents and the rest to deal with. Both are clearly as thick as a dungeon floor.
It takes some level of competence to put two such completely useless individuals into such positions.
It’ll be interesting to see if David Lammy lasts beyond the first reshuffle. Angela Rayner is much more tricky though as she is there at the unions’ behest. I don’t think she is thick either, objectionable yes from my point of view, but not thick.
I fear the existence of Prime Minster Rayner withing 12 months, and a broken Kier Starmer off writing his memoirs.
Like the Leader, the Deputy Leader is voted in by the membership. So Rayner can’t be reshuffled away.
I think we need to see some competence first. It’s only been a week, after all.
Exactly. I’m so worried about the sheer _incompetence_ coming our way. Sir kier might have a ‘safe hands’ dad aura but, as Stock reminds, his manoeuvring to get to no 10 actually makes him very untrustworthy in my view. As for Angela Raynor, Rachel Reeves, David Lammy et al. it’s hiding behind the sofa time…
Eg are we even sure Lammy knows the number 8 comes after the number 7?https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10276977/David-Lammys-unfortunate-answers-Celebrity-Mastermind-2009-resurface-given-new-role.html
And a week in which he has revealed his own incompetence kink, with his fervent support for the concept of Biden’s continuing readiness for power.
To be fair to Starmer, I think he had to say this in the name of maintaining international relations. Whatever he thinks privately is another matter.
His appointment of women trans activist clowns in the cabinet has already made me doubt him.
He only did that to spite those bloody women who kept asking The Question.
Great article, made me laugh.
Re Starmer’s attraction, it’s a mystery to me.
As for competence, I definitely like competence but it must be joined with honesty and kindness to be of value.
After all someone can be a competent liar, swindler, or worse.
Competency. Really?!
We need some brilliance. A touch of bravery. Competency?! I expect competency. Competency should be the minimum requirement.
Maybe Woody Allen was right.
“Eighty percent of success is showing up”.
Henry Kissinger said “Power is the Ultimate Aphrodisiac”. This, rather than Starmer’s actual looks and demeanour, explains the reactions of female journalists. They used to write about “Dishy Rishi” before they realised that he was politically impotent.
Brilliant!
How extraordinary that someone should downtick you for that. I thought it was a brilliant article too.
Add on:
For some reason the sentence He looks, in short, like what one used to think men ought to look like, did not register with me on first reading, but as Alex Lekas points out below, it is very foolish. The article has lost some of it’s brilliance for me therefore.
Most amusing. As a man I must admit to a slight frisson on seeing Ms Mordant’s flouncing hair and ripe peachy features at the dispatch box trouncing some hapless Labourite. Even George Galloway described her, and not entirely ironically, as ‘fragrant’. But Kathleen is the Addison de nos jours, learned English humour flows effortlessly from her pen: “So much of modern life seems to require pretending, as convincingly as possible, that you don’t see what you do see, or do see what you don’t.”
They sound like the same women who were palpitating over Chris Whitty during the daily lockdown broadcasts.
Do you really believe that chaos in recent years was Conservatives fault? That’s ignoring all the challenges thrown at them; from starting by having to mop up after the GFC debt and recession, Covid, Ukraine and the ensuing energy price hikes, product and labour shortages and inflationery money printing. I’d say it’s delusional to think the current Labour front bench would have been any more competent at dealing with that, especially as they wanted to lock down for longer.
Competence isn’t saying you’ve got a plan, which is really only a wish list, and repeatedly refusing to disclose it before the election – even in the manifesto. Talking isn’t competence. We shall see if they really cam deliver anything resembling a change for the better. At least they’ll have Civil Servants working for them, not against.
Well done for writing 1,200 words of quasi-eroticism about Sirkeir with once using the word “toolmaker”.
Haha – top comment!
Wonderful writing!
It might be about competence on the surface, but it’s about the perception of competence of what’s their projecting upon such persons as Keir Starmer. The reason why such people tend to idolize such people it’s because in their mind they embody what they want to be and achieve in life. In other words they see them as embodiments of their personal aspirations and they are just merely flattering, distorted reflections of themselves. It doesn’t really matter if these people are competent or not. Barack Obama was an excellent example of this, despite his obvious flaws as a person and as a president, they refuse to acknowledge any of them because by doing so they would be shattering their own sense of self and the resulting disappointment would be painful because they have a strong emotional investment in such people as a result. Same thing could be said about Donald Trump at his fanatical followers. Though people on the left seem more predisposed towards this type of behavior these days. In other words they don’t actually really care about these people they project upon, They only like what they do for them psychological, not for who they actually are or achieve. They live vicariously through them in a parasocial relationship, and have no real relationship with these people or alone never met them. It’s kind of similar to those type of people who obsessively read celebrity tabloids and follow celebrities around on social media, They do this because they want to be like them or at least the idealized conception of them. It’s what happens when people have no life of their own, have no meeting or purpose to it, Are the satisfied with their lives and are angry with how fate has given them a raw deal.
Hmmm… there may be something in that generally, but how does that explain the heaving breasts of relatively high-profile female journalists? Hardly underacheivers, left on the shelf, why do they see Sir Keir ‘putting up some shelves’?
Prof. Stock has, in her inimitable fashion, taken us through the erm… ins and outs of the ‘competence’ business. I suspect many a Tory female felt the same about David Cameron in 2010. Such is life.
I think you’re right in the main part of your comment, that fits in with the psycholgy of projection and Jung’s archetypes, but I don’t agree with your final point about such people having no life of their own, that is not necessarily true for the behaviour to manifest. We’re talking about neurosis here and it’s complicated. As I understand it some people are highly neurotic, others just a bit, and any one of us can suddenly project if triggered by a certain type of person. As I say, it’s complicated.
Yes well, there were a lot of guys who used to fancy Margaret Thatcher, so go figure.
And Penny. Don’t forget Penny.
Despite her idiotic views on women-with-willies and reported incompetence at handling the Defence brief, the sword carrying did it for me! Still wouldn’t vote for her.
How can a man who sounds like Frank Spencer and has the same facial tricks ever, ever be described as ‘hot’?
I wouldn’t normally say anything as personal but if SKS really has women swooning at him he can take it but…I’ve seen blocks of wood with more charisma. Block of wood, Keir Starmer…hmm. Are they by any chance related?
Apparently so to some, euphemistically…
Thanks for that. Haven’t laughed so much in ages! Brilliant!
I remember choking on my tea with laughter in the early 1990s when a friend confessed an attraction to John Major, the grey man of politics.
Similarly Edwina Currie.
Enjoyable and witty, of course.
I find Penny Mordaunt loathsome for her trans activism but she does look pretty classy.
Keir Starmer being good looking means that the UK has a different perspective to mine on what is good looking. I think totally the opposite.
Hot Starmer but not for the 1 per cent of you gals who Starmer thinks have a p***s.
You exaggerate, it’s only 0.1%. 99.9% don’t says the wise SirKeir
Liberal women always pretend to swoon over liberal politicians to stick a knife in conservative men.
He looks, in short, like what one used to think men ought to look like.
Aren’t the people who write drivel like that also the ones who spent decades assailing men for looking like and, worse, acting like men? These descriptions are from the toxic male handbook, which is apparently back in vogue for no better reason than tribal loyalty. Good lord; it’s no wonder people see the media as a haven for the intellectually bankrupt and little more than the PR wing of the administrative state.
It’s good to know I wasn’t the only one that felt slightly queasy at all the sexualised gushing. If it was men saying equivalent things about a women it would seem equally strange and inappropriate, even if there was evidence of competence already. In reality it took many years for the damage done in the Labour/Brown years to even start to become clear to some people.
“Hot takes” to be forgotten 24 hours later seems to be the default for journalistic commentary now…
Someone who makes David Lammy Foreign Secretary and puts Ed Miliband in charge of our energy security cannot be considered competent.
I’m not sure why anyone would consider Starmer worth a second glance.
I can never trust feminists as they always line up with the Left.
I don’t care about Terf books either. I have an interest in engagement with J Butler, not only as a daughter of the Dark Lord, but as a New World deconstructionist who lines up with Lacan, Derrida and Foucault.
Is competence what is wanted in a Prime Minister? After all, a peevish under manager of a provincial bank might be competent (and Sir Keir reminds me very strongly of a peevish minor functionary) but might not be prime ministerial material. A PM ought, I think, be an inspiring, visionary, charismatic leader in whom we may invest all our hopes for a better life. Such a PM could leave competence to his or her civil servants. As to erotic yearnings, the Brylcreem boy? Really? I will never understand other people’s desires; absolutely beyond comprehension.