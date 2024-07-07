What we do know is that, despite not losing to the RN, Macron finds himself in a weaker position than before the European elections. While the French Presidency, and therefore Macron, will retain a firm hand in external affairs, Macron’s foreign policy will be undermined. Macron has been at the forefront of trying to build European strength in the face of Russian aggression, to make Europe “acquire a single will”, as Nietzsche wrote in Beyond Good and Evil on the subject of Russia’s “threatening attitude” and the need for an “equally threatening” Europe. In a similar vein, Macron has made clear he is open to sending French ground troops to Ukraine, to the horror of his Western allies, and has promised Zelensky the delivery of French missiles and planes to help in the war effort. The Left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon, by contrast, has repeatedly called for the US not to “annex Ukraine into Nato”. For him, closer ties with Ukraine are certainly not a priority.

Thus, Macron, who has another three years to run on his presidency, could soon find himself in another tricky situation. Ultimately, it will be then that he will be judged. In his semi-autobiographical Ecce Homo Nietzsche wrote:

“I know my fate. One day my name will be associated with the memory of something tremendous — a crisis without equal on earth, the most profound collision of conscience, a decision that was conjured up against everything that had been believed, demanded, hallowed so far. I am no man, I am dynamite.”

Macron’s name, of course, may not be “associated with the memory of something tremendous”. But it is fair to say that, since coming to power in 2017, he has dynamited the French political system, bringing an end to the dominance of the old Socialist and Republican parties. Shortly after dissolving parliament he said: “I threw my unpinned grenade under their legs. Now let’s see how they get on.” If Macron has blown up the French political system, we’ll soon know whether he has blown himself up in the process too.