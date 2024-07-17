The intra-Democrat divide set the stage for the 1924 showdown at Madison Square Garden, to select a challenger to Harding’s successor, Calvin Coolidge. The two frontrunners were Governor Al Smith of New York and Senator William Gibbs McAdoo of California. The Irish-Italian Smith was a tribune of the urban proletariat, having risen from humble origins to become a forceful advocate for progressive reforms in state government. He had been supported by New York City’s Tammany Hall machine. McAdoo was a financial technocrat, originally from Tennessee, who presided over the opening of the Federal Reserve as Treasury Secretary under his father-in-law Woodrow Wilson. Working for his candidacy — though he could not acknowledge it — was the Ku Klux Klan.

The tragedy was that Smith’s and McAdoo’s overlapping reformist tendencies could not coalesce into a coherent platform due to the enmity of their bases. Instead, they duelled over Prohibition and an anti-Klan plank. The proceedings were marred by violence between Tammany toughs and Klansmen; the nomination process stretched out across 103 gruelling ballots over 16 days. American journalist H.L. Mencken described it as “3,000 dogs in one great pit, all frantically chasing their tails”.

The announcement of a winner was as anticlimactic as it was fatal to the Democrats’ chances in the November election: stalemated delegates settled on John W. Davis, a lawyer from West Virginia, who shared neither Smith’s nor McAdoo’s talents. There was no coming together and predictably, the Democrats suffered a landslide defeat to the Coolidge Republicans, earning only 29% of the popular vote and securing only 12 states, all in the South. Intra-party tribalism persisted until the next election in 1928, when Smith won the nomination, and several ex-Confederate states bolted for the Republican candidate Herbert Hoover, rather than vote for a Catholic.

In the end it took a crisis, namely the Crash of 1929, to weld Democrats back together in time for 1932. That year’s nominee was the man who introduced Smith as “the Happy Warrior” in 1924. Franklin D. Roosevelt did what his predecessor could not: unite the industrial working class with the hinterlands under the banner of the New Deal, despite their lingering hatreds. FDR’s administration granted relief and employment to workers at the same time as it subsidised development of the South and West. Compromises were struck, however, with respect to racial equality and labour unions in the South, whose reactionary culture could not yet countenance the pace of change (leaving it to a later era to enact Civil Rights).

But the economy sprung back into production: workers of all races and creeds as well as the backwater regions saw living standards improve from the depths of the Depression, though it took the Second World War to consolidate this progress. While McAdoo remained a Roosevelt partisan, Smith became a fierce critic, never acknowledging that the New Deal’s success rested on foundations he and his convention rival had jointly laid: its welfare-developmental state was a synthesis of their best instincts.

This optimistic moment in US history illustrates that seemingly intractable resentments between feuding tribes can be overcome by a shared agenda of sweeping material reform and renewal. But how could such a blueprint possibly be applied to today’s divided America?