In the summer of 1924, the Democratic Party gathered in New York City for what turned out to be one of the ugliest conventions in US history. It not only revealed the fractures within the party, but also those in the country as a whole: animosity and mistrust along the lines of race, ethnicity, religion, culture and ideology cast a shadow on American politics then, as they do now. And yet, despite it all, this historical moment showed that Americans on opposing sides could still come together and realise a common destiny.
The episode is particularly poignant today, in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, when it appears as if the very life and unity of the republic is on the line. In light of this, 1924 offers a parable not just for Democrats but for Republicans and, indeed, all Americans, who may be interested in taking the longer-term view and envisioning how the nation might get through this darkly ominous season of disunity.
During the Twenties, the Republicans were the party of the “ins”, uniting financial and industrial interests centred in the Northeast with well-to-do farmers, professionals and businessmen from most of the rest of the country, outside the South. The election of 1920 saw the triumph of the Republicans under Warren Harding after the Wilson interlude and the First World War.
The states of the old Confederacy voted against Republicans not just out of post-Civil War bitterness but because their region had been reduced to an economic backwater, left out of the industrial development that transformed the North and consigned to be its captive market. The fact that Southern elites retained the racial hierarchy of Jim Crow on top of a half-feudal agrarian economy based on exploitation of ex-slaves and poor whites alike did not help. And for these reasons, they, along with some of the similarly underdeveloped regions in the Western periphery, saw themselves as outcasts and opponents of Northeastern capital, and were thus Democrats.
But they were not the only segments of the country with an axe to grind. The industrial working class in many big Northern cities suffered from the effects of a highly unequal economy: shabby tenements, low wages and poor working conditions. This united them with the hinterlands and cemented Democrats as the party of the “outs”. There was, however, one problem: the ranks of the urban classes were swelled by immigrants and their children, many were Catholic or Jewish and, if not Irish, came from even more alien south and east European cultures. Meanwhile, the American South and West were — just like their Northern rivals — overwhelmingly Anglo-Protestant and were susceptible, to say the least, to xenophobic and anti-Catholic prejudice.
It’s worth mentioning that the debacle of 1924 took place before cultural affinities became the main criterion for party affiliations, as it is today. This meant that parties, the Democrats in particular, could hold constituencies with radically opposed views on identity or morality (“culture war issues”) as part of the same electoral coalition.
