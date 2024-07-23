The clients of spiritualists resemble customers for griefbots in another way too: they were building an after-world on their own democratic terms. Although, to the embarrassment of the churches, most still considered themselves Christians, they instinctively reached for technological and scientific rather than theological concepts to sketch out the afterlife. Lodge criticised the Christian churches for making the belief in immortality depend on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, when it would be better to explore the ability of all personalities to survive the body’s death. As a physicist, Lodge was used to charting the invisible forcefields of energy that lay behind the phenomenal world. He championed new terms to make the strange familiar: spirits used telepathy to inhabit the minds of mediums or telekinesis to rap on a table. He likened the chatter between spirits and their mediums to a modern form of magic: the working of a telephone exchange.

Someone who opts to use a griefbot today is of course simulating immortality, rather than believing in it. Yet many of those drawn to spiritualism in the early 20th century were not particularly credulous. Rather than silencing their scepticism, they used it to heighten and refine their experiences. Like many leading intellectuals of his day, Lodge belonged to the Society of Psychical Research (SPR). The members of this ghostbusting think tank sought evidence of personal immortality that could satisfy the robust standards they applied to their study of the natural and human sciences. They took a grim delight in exposing deceit or unwitting collusion on the part of spiritualist mediums, concluding time and again that phenomena they accepted could happen had not happened on this occasion.

The Lodges approached mediums with just this “healthy scepticism”, withholding their identities from them when they could and trying to vet themselves for wishful thinking. Raymond printed the desolate message his mother Mary had scribbled on a scrap of paper in September 1915: “I want to know if you are happy, and that you yourself are really talking to me and no sham.” Like the SPR’s researchers, they often had cause to reflect that spotting shams is hard when you are dealing with people, rather than machines. Truth in a “sitting” was not a hard fact, but a social production, which developed in conversation with mediums. As feminist historians have long pointed out, it was the mediums, generally women, who were often of uncertain education and vague or shady status, who were in charge once the blinds were drawn and the gas turned down.

These difficulties encouraged Lodge to take a suggestive rather than a dogmatic tone. Raymond was not saying that all of the words of “Raymond” were real, but rather asking: what would it mean to live as if they were true? The “as if” it conjured up was arguably richer and more therapeutic than that which Artificial Intelligence can promise us today. A griefbot promises to assuage our grief by leading us into a private cell of nostalgia. Although our best times with a person are already past, the magic of technology can keep them going by simulating what they might say in a given situation today.

By contrast, Raymond’s survival was supposed to guarantee the future, rather than a perpetual past. Oliver would have been disappointed if his son remained forever the same: he wanted him to continue to learn and to grow. Early 20th century spiritualists belonged to what now seems an archaic, dwindling tribe: inveterate optimists. Even the First World War could not dent Lodge’s confidence that a “magnificent era” still awaited the “whole human race”. In the dark days of 1915, he put out a pamphlet anticipating the dividends of peace. Neutrality and disarmament would be the keystones of international order. Social reforms would enshrine the “pleasure and dignity of labour” and curb the ugly excesses of consumerism: there must be no return, for instance, to the pre-war habit of allowing “whisky advertisements” along the Thames. Although such changes would require extensive state intervention, they would only work if people became “harmonious”, deepening and perfecting their natures.

Raymond led the way. He wanted to assure people that his world was a place of “rational life” and higher education, much like the red brick universities he had attended and where his father worked. He went to lectures to prepare for a higher sphere. He read books that had not yet been written in the library. He waited for our world to rise to his level. His excitement contrasts with the artificially generated spirits of today, who share with those who survive them an inability to imagine a better future.