Politicians love to say that the government should run the country the way a household manages its finances. It’s a silly analogy since households bear no resemblance to countries — they can’t issue currencies or contract eternal loans, among other things. However, even if we took the idea at face value, governments haven’t been up-front with how they’ve been managing the kitty. What they’ve done would be similar to your partner saying the accounts were all in balance while neglecting to add he’d cashed in the kids’ college fund to settle some gambling debts. The fact is, the country’s public endowment, once rich, is now threadbare.

If we look at what amounts to the public savings account, the figures are eye-watering. The government’s net worth — the value of public assets minus debts — now stands more than £700 billion in the red, making it one of the very worst in the developed world. Governments have been raiding Britain’s jewellery cabinet, privatising state assets or putting off maintenance work on deteriorating infrastructure, then distributing the revenues or savings in the form of tax cuts. Although this has been going on for decades, the fall into negative territory happened under George Osborne. The former chancellor used to justify his austerity programme by saying he was repairing the roof while the sun shone. In truth, he was actually dismantling the roof and selling the tiles.

“George Osborne said he was repairing the roof while the sun shone. In truth, he was actually dismantling the roof and selling the tiles.”

Now the rain has come, and we all know the result. Trains that are slow or run late, if at all; backlogs at ports; leaky school buildings and ill-equipped hospitals; building permits which are delayed by a lack of planning officials or inspectors; workers whose productivity is hurt by long-term illnesses, due to their inability to get timely treatment in an overcrowded health care system; employers who can’t find workers with requisite skills due to under-investment in the school system.

All this is unpleasant enough on its own, but it also discourages private investment, by raising costs and lowering returns. So Britons don’t just suffer as consumers from the collapse of the public sector. They also suffer as producers, hindered as they are from realising their economic potential. But even if the Labour government were to eschew the ambition of leading an investment revival, merely rebuilding the roof on the public sector will require more money than it is likely to have at its disposal. So unless the Chancellor is willing to deepen the austerity against which the electorate rebelled at the election, she’ll have to either raise borrowing or taxes, or both.

If Reeves is willing to be bold, and if she’s prepared to absorb the battering she’ll get over having misled the electorate, there is scope for her to do both. On debt, the Chancellor has pledged to abide by the fiscal rule the previous government imposed on itself, namely that the ratio of the national debt to GDP should fall within five years, while the ratio of the fiscal deficit to GDP, which currently stands at more than 4%, should come down to 3% within that same time-period.

While such targets have the virtue of communicating stability and predictability to investors, ensuring against the panic of “Liz Truss moments” — a term which has forevermore entered the economics lexicon — they can also lead to perverse outcomes. Germany’s rigid adherence to its debt brake has, amid recessions of the sort it’s currently experiencing, forced the government into pro-cyclical measures that deepen recession: with the economy contracting, the government must cut spending, and with the government cutting spending, overall demand drops and the recession gets worse.