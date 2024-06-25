In a short story published in 1955, Isaac Asimov imagined America’s Presidential election day in 2008. Amid intense excitement, the entire world watches on as an ordinary citizen is led forward to cast his vote — the only vote needed in the entire country, since he had been chosen by a supercomputer to be the completely representative citizen that year.
Asimov was inspired by CBS News’s Remington Rand UNIVAC I computer, which correctly predicted a landslide for Eisenhower on election night 1952 after only 3 million votes had been counted and Adlai Stevenson was ahead. It was the first instance of what has become a familiar feature of US elections, to the degree that most people treat the “calling” of the result early in the evening by the networks as the actual outcome of the election.
Asimov’s fantasy was a prophetic reductio ad absurdum of something which has played a steadily increasing role in modern politics: the idea that citizens can be represented by a carefully designed system in which they play no active role. The vogue for citizen juries is an illustration of this, while a number of theorists have gone even further and proposed that actual legislative assemblies should be chosen through some kind of lottery — what is technically termed “sortition”. The processes of voting and elections, on this account, are messy and corruptible: far better to have a system which is genuinely representative of public opinion. And a citizen jury will represent the population better than a committee of elected legislators scrutinising the same material.
It is also the case that politics since 1955 has come to be wholly dominated by opinion polling, to the extent that a great deal of policy is devised by governments to fit in with what the polls say. This is a practical form of daily representation, going far beyond what would have been conceivable to earlier generations. Imagine, for instance, what would be happening at the moment, were we still in the position we were in the 19th or early-20th centuries. Would our politicians be anything like as sure of victory or defeat as they currently seem to be? Would we even be having a general election at the moment, and might Boris Johnson still be Prime Minister?
In reality, however, today’s emphasis polling masks the fact that the general public has played no active part in these decisions; rather, a bloodless and abstract form of representation has replaced the old practices of mass action by citizens which once were used to bring about political change. People can lobby, demonstrate and be activists in other ways, but they cannot take part in the difficult business of decision-making — that is restricted to a small sample of the population.
So far has the assumption wormed its way into people’s heads that it now seems natural to give the vote to 16-year-olds even if they cannot be members of Parliament (allowing them to be members was proposed in Scotland, but nothing came of). Contrast this with what happened when women and working men were given the vote: they almost immediately became eligible themselves to be legislators, and it would have seemed ridiculous to those generations of politicians to have the one without the other. What’s different now is that our background assumptions about representation have shifted, such that elections now look like superior (or possibly inferior) opinion polls — and why shouldn’t everyone with opinions (which especially includes teenagers) have the vote?
One factor is the bypassing of democracy by publically funded, unaccountable bodies such as supranational organisations, NGOs, Quangos etc. The same grouping who warns us that “Democracy is under threat” from the very electorate it claims to support, that’s quite a trick..
Prof. Tuck is right, changes to our democracy are being mooted, but it’s not to solve any particular problem.
It’s a form of displacement activity, trying to look busy when no one has much of a clue how to solve our very real and pressing problems.
Authors such as Richard Tuck, and thoughtful, clear, original and useful articles such as these, are the reasons I subscribe to Unherd. Thank you, Richard. This is one worth keeping!
A really good point on why Boris Johnson should have been allowed to face the electorate at the next election, and why Trudeau should as well.
I think it is becoming increasingly clear that the voting age should be raised to 21 or even 25.
Oh yeah? Well, perhaps…perhaps politics has been expelled from me! Yeah! How do you like them apples, politics?!
An excellent piece – thank you. Already I can see I’ll be rereading and chewing it over later on this evening. This sort of analysis and writing justifies my subscription: more such, please.
Two party systems are an atrocious way to govern. A two party state shares far too much in common with a one party state.
Hard to imagine why someone would go to the trouble of downvoting such a reasonable comment.
As mentioned in other comments, but not the main article, one of the major differences between 1910 and now is that we used to have a Civil Service and now we are had by the Civil Service. Recent politicians find it extremely difficult to impose their will on the mechanics of state… and that is why we despise many politicians.
Whoever you vote for becomes the next set of scapegoats for the activities of the Blob, the Clerisy.
There maybe a little, or a lot, of truth in this, BUT, whatever the truth, it sounds too much like a ‘tin hat’ed’ conspiracy theory to be admitted.
I’m open to alternative explanations – but if one set of politicians were hopeless then surely another set would take over? Unless there is some underlying systemic cause.
Thank you. A truly insightful and thought provoking article which points up several
Important points. The danger of changing of PM without public mandate is I think one of these..
Democracies are more complex things than just a method of voting. It embeds the idea that ‘the people’ are the primary source of law and places the idea of ‘by popular consent’ at the heart of policy making, and gives channels for the public to object and to be heard, even on small and local matters. Democracy is complex and chaotic, but involves us because everyone can have a voice, and everyone can try to persuade their neighbour, raise an objection or stand for election.
The contrast would be the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) which was a country run by one party who determined what the people should think and how they should behave, but without any popular legitimacy because decisions never involved the public or the people. Yes, there was a periodic vote, but it had to be a vote for the party and a proscribed set of policies. Up until the point that the people rebelled (Hmmm… that sounds familiar).
The calls for PR are odd.
Yes, you will get a wider range of thoughts and opinions but they won’t be necessarily the ones that ‘good’ people want to hear!
If you want PR and you think Farage is a facist just wait and see what PR welcomes in.