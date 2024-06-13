“The Democratic Party doesn’t give a shit about what voters have to say.” Eva Posner, a Virginia-based political consultant, is furious. She believes that the progressive establishment will pay for snubbing rural voters.
Forsaken by the Democrats, rural America has offered its soul to the MAGA movement. Donald Trump took 65% of the rural vote in 2020, up from 62% in 2016. The 2020 figure was even higher among rural whites at 71%. The resulting polarisation between blue cities and red countryside is a “byproduct of the Democrats”, says Matt Barron, who specialises in rural Democratic races as the principal at MLB Research Associates. “They don’t even try to compete in rural America.”
While only one in five people lives in rural or small-town America, the Republican Party has a monopoly over 24 states with large rural populations. The Constitution’s rural tilt means that the Republican Party can claim two senators for every state — however small or rural. As a result, the Senate is trapped in a stalemate with an almost equal number of Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, at the state level, rural voters give Republicans nearly double the number of state legislative chambers as Democrats. This, in turn, gives the Republicans more influence in the House of Representatives, which is also stuck in a deadlock.
But the Democrats haven’t always been rural pariahs. In the post-war era, the party regularly earned half of the rural congressional vote. In the Nineties, Bill Clinton won the heart of rural America, and in 2008, Barack Obama received 43% of the rural vote due to the strength of his grassroots organising. Yet Obama took his victory for granted. His operatives came to believe that the Democratic majority was destiny: there was no need to organise, canvass or traipse round knocking on doors.
“The Obama people showed-up [in 2008] and then they left — there was no follow-up,” Chloe Maxim, a former state representative in rural Maine, told me. “Voters felt abandoned.” The percentage of rural voters identifying as Democrat fell from 45% in 2008 to 38% in 2016. During the Obama presidency, Democrats lost 13 seats in the Senate and 69 in the House, as well as 11 governorships, 913 state legislative seats and 30 state legislative chambers. Rural voters were punishing Democrats for their betrayal.
After such humiliation, can Joe Biden win back rural America? It would certainly transform his electoral prospects: even a 5% bump with rural voters would be a “game changer”, according to Adam Kirsch, a Midwest-based Democratic political consultant. For one thing, control of Congress would no longer shift every two years, allowing a Biden White House to make headway with its political agenda.
“We could be more electorally successful if we could just Get Out The Vote.”
If only it were that easy. Maybe you should try adopting policies rural people support, rather than assuming they’re just a laboratory rat you only need to wheel up to the feeder bar to get them to press it for a pellet.
“This is because, as Posner puts it, “consultants get a cut of the mailer. They don’t consult on actual strategy. They consult and decide based on their economic incentives. Their incompetence is leading the party to ruin.”
I’m not sure I buy into the “it’s the consultants’ fault” argument. Surely the author of this article, and his friends, aren’t the only ones to understand how financial incentives lead consultants to choices that harm the Dems? Aren’t there at least a few senior Dems who understand the limitations of consultants?
The problem, imo, is there’s a significant number of influential, progressive Democratic politicians who truly dislike the white working class, especially rural whites. They honestly view them as “deplorables”. They somehow manage to romanticize illegal immigrants over their own working class, largely white, fellow Americans. Dems organizing at the local level will still have to overcome the obvious contempt the national Dem leadership has for rural voters.
There’s very little within the Democrat party that rural voters would find appealing.
Climate regulations would destroy farming – fossil fuels are needed for every inch of food production, from irrigation to fertilizing to planting to pesticides to harvest and transport. Farms use huge amounts of diesel, natural gas, petrochemicals, and gasoline. Heavy batteries aren’t great in high or low temperatures, nor in muddy fields.
Rural voters aren’t anywhere near social welfare systems, and often wouldn’t qualify for much help anyway. Their incomes might be lower, but their assets – land, animals, farm equipment – can be very high.
They rely on firearms for recreation, protection, and to supplement their diets, and Democrats want to ban them.
And the fierce independence and self reliance many rural voters possess simply doesn’t align with the Democrats’ ubiquitous, authoritarian paternalism.
The social lives of rural voters often revolve around religious services, usually of a Christian denomination, but most Democrats replaced religious faith with a cult like devotion to leftist or progressive causes some time ago. Rural voters often idealize (though often don’t strictly follow) nuclear families and raising children, while Democrats see those as either “privilege,” or as some sort of retrograde activity.
There simply isn’t enough in the Democrat platform – and particularly in the progressive wing – to appeal to rural (and to many middle class suburban) voters. Democrats are largely a party of the very wealthy or the very poor. As a party, they largely view the working and middle classes with disdain, particularly if those working people live two hours or more from a large city.
This garbage just pisses me off. No way the author or the Democrats he speaks of even has a clue. Not once in this whole damn article did I ever see a hint of “maybe we should change our policies”. Instead every time it is billed as a lack of enthusiasm or messaging problem. Nope! Guess what? Those rural voters don’t like things such as open borders, the trans targeting of children, gun control, hostility to churches, critical theory in schools, or Soros prosecutors. Hell, one of the best advertisements against you people is how everything goes down the toilet when your voters flee to another state and then try the exact same things.
If the Democrat party really wanted to make gains in rural areas they would need to make some compromises. As it is, the party has made it clear that they despise rural America and its culture and think that it needs to be stamped out. Don’t try to pretend otherwise. We hear it from smug faces just about every time we turn on the TV. I hate these people already. You know I looked at that Rural-Urban Bridge Initiative t**d. It was everything I expected. Progressive managerial class slickness combined with that nice progressive managerial class lack of substance. So, no. The simple answer is we don’t like you, we don’t trust you, and you are too damn ideological and lazy to change.
What a weird article. Spouts lots of percentages which make no sense.