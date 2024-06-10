Something doesn’t seem quite right about Nigel Farage. We’re in the backseat of a car parked outside the Rifle Volunteer, and he’s just spent a solid hour in his element: shaking hands, grinning and taking selfies with supporters in Ashfield. Standing on an open-top bus in mustard-coloured trousers, he had announced a six-year plan to make Reform UK the biggest party in the country.
Hidden away from the din of excitement, I ask if he regrets not standing to be an MP. He mumbles something about the Tories shafting him in 2015, about the work he is already doing. And then a pensive silence.
It was, as we now know, scenes like those outside the Rifle Volunteer that prompted Farage to change his mind and stand for election. In his press conference last week, Farage mentioned the weekend he spent first in Skegness and then Ashfield. “Something is happening out there,” he warned. But what exactly? As the election circus pitches its tent in Clacton-on-Sea, a far better yardstick for Reform’s chances nationally — and Labour’s chances of building a dynasty — can be found in Ashfield, the home of Reform’s only current MP.
Squatting between Nottingham and Mansfield, Ashfield was once surrounded by coalfields. These days, it’s Amazon warehouses and quiet industrial estates. There are things called Library Innovation Centres, a planetarium built with Levelling-Up money and streets where people die 10 years younger than the rest of the country. In response to the statement “there is no political party I actually like”, only one constituency was more in agreement.
Come 4 July, it will be a three-way fight. For Reform, it is one of their top-10 targets; for Labour, a chance to prove they can win in a place where people still talk fondly of Boris Johnson. To complicate things, there’s also an independent candidate — Jason Zadrozny — who came second to Lee Anderson, then a Conservative, in 2019. A Brexiteer sympathetic to the 70% who voted Leave in the constituency, Zadrozny is, depending on who you ask, either a “corrupt nonce” or the “best thing that’s happened to Ashfield”.
The crowd gathered to see Farage and Anderson give a taste of Reform’s base in the area. “The red wall,” a Reform strategist tells me, “is not a geographical location but a feeling.” Many here dismiss cliches about the “left-behind”, the “somewheres”, and older disaffected working-class voters. Here middle managers, accountants and dentists rub along with builders and former miners; on age too, first political memories range from Arthur Scargill’s 1984 visit to Nigel Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity. If this group is indeed united by a feeling, it is one of a nation on the brink.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I have a question tangentially related to the article.. One of the Reform candidates was denounced for having made a comment in Unherd, to the effect that Britain would have been better off if it had not declared war on Germany in WW2. Cue undiluted horror and cancellation of his candidature. What interested me was, how on earth was the comment found. Did someone manage to go thru 10 years of comments by all and sundry before finding gold? Were they able to enter Unherd files and do a search for all Reform candidates? Is monitoring Unherd comments something done automatically by the Prevent terrorism or intelligence services? Did a staff member think, gosh I know that name, and call up the BBC? I hope this post isnt deleted,because I am genuinely curious to know what others think.
Very good question which deserves an answer. Is there an industry out there constructing personal profiles based on Unherd comments? If so I might stop using my real name – or simply stop commenting. I tend to comment quite spontaneously and certainly not with care for how it could be used against me by persons having a malign intent.
I use a fictional name for that exact purpose, although if internal my e-Mail address does have my actual name in it. However, if that were the case in someone being able to disclose my identity, I would be suing the pants off UnHerd for a data protection breach in such a scenario.
For what it’s worth, Galloway recently made some observations about a Guardian article the newspaper asked him to comment on before publication.
The newspaper had a detailed breakdown of how many likes and comments of various types his broadcasts and platforms had received over a long period. Galloway surmised that only the security services had the time and resources to find this information and had supplied it to the newspaper.
In fact the Reform candidate is sadly all too typical of the public in that he thinks that it is forever 1939. As if nothing happened before or since.
If Britain had remained neutral in 1914 there would have been no Second World War. No one would have heard of AH. There wouldn’t have been a Nazi Party or the Holocaust. All these things came from Imperial Germany’s defeat in 1918.
As the sole objective of Imperial Germany in 1914 was to dismantle the Russian Empire and had succeeded in occupying more of western Russia by the end of 1917 than the Nazis, there wouldn’t have been a USSR, nor a Cold War, if Germany had not been subsequently defeated in 1918.
Today, there are fevered hopes that Russia will disintegrate. But it could have been achieved a century ago.
Compliance officer.
Says it all.
They must already outnumber the actual do-ers in politics but I have a feeling they’re going to outnumber them in daily life too.
“And he seeks a slither of that coalition ….”. Will someone, please, tell this uneducated writer that it is a ‘sliver’ and not a ‘slither’.
Those who down voted need to up their language skills.
Downvotes for this type of comment tend to be from those who really don’t think it matters. It really does. It’s about precision and anyone who thinks a lack of precision is okay should tell that to their prospective employer when they next go for a job interview.
That comment has gone down like a damp squid 🙂
Yes. The lesson is: if you must use chatgpt then proofread carefully.
Maybe it’s Freudian in so much as politics is such a game of snakes and ladders. With wobbly dice.
I lived near Ashfield for a long time. Sutton and Kirkby were classic colliery towns. Not rich but straightforward and with a sense of community that also engendered a sense of humour that I enjoyed very much.
Now residents are ignored by politicians and derided or patronised in the legacy media. It still has its nice areas but much of it is plagued by poverty and drugs. Ashfield folk have had to learn resilience in the face of such relentless contempt. So I’m not surprised that independents are doing well there.
But there was no need for it to become such an exemplar of the decline and fall of the working class. This was all done deliberately by politicians of all stripes over the last 25+ years. So I wanted to comment that to see fake politicians trotting out and wringing their hands about it once every four years is truly nauseating.
The Labour candidate wants national politics, done locally.
Once it would have been solely local.
National politics done locally sounds more like the imperial centre deciding what the provincials have to suck up and like on Facebook.
In Tooting, London, the Tory hopeful (local sacrifice on the altar of national politics?) has among his offerings, increased defence spending? Is this an Iron Dome to protect the local businesses from shoplifters?
Politicians constantly say that they are delivering for you. Their claim is that they are necessary for you. The British people want.. is a favoured phrase for telling the people what they will get. And if they are necessary for you, you will want them to always be there, delivering.
As governments can no longer justify themselves by the divine right of kings or hereditary, delivering for you is the way to do it. But what if they don’t deliver what you actually want?
The Labour candidate sounds like she’s got her priorities the wrong way round regarding “going native”. Can’t imagine admiration for Harriet Harman and Yvette Cooper is a common theme in Ashfield, but you never know I suppose. If Labour are able to win seats like Ashfield, it’ll be fascinating when they’re confronted by their constituents over very left wing policy matters.