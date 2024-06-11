Cheap moralism is its stock in trade. The government should step in to stop people being overcharged for theatre tickets. The football Super League must be broken up, and there must indeed be a “right to football”. Thomas Cook must be bailed out by the taxpayer, lest its customers be stranded abroad. An industry has profited from war, but instead of any system of regulation, there must instead be an abrupt one-time confiscation of its guilty riches. It, at the same time, meant the sham pragmatism of “value for money” (in civilised countries, this is referred to as “an audit”), which led to a public sector so mired in procedure that nothing can be procured at all.
It has a faith in the mystical power of iconvestment, or “Government working with Business”. This is not meant to yield any kind of return. These are investments made to restore some idea of inter-regional or communal fairness. The potential of certain places or groups is untapped, it is said — largely because of the ill will of the private sector. Investment, then, is the way to restore this balance within a system that is increasingly seen as zero-sum.
At the same time, post-1997 Britain has never accepted that public investment, which is not conducted on an open capital market, always lends itself to special favours and contracts for pals. Real corporatist economies like China bow to this fact. But not Britain, which clamoured for investment, but then immediately despaired of its results, accused the bursars of corruption, and called for them to be hauled in front of tribunals.
There is a low-level din of constant pointless mobilisation. Your time is never quite your own. Always lurking just outside the corner of the collective eye is the idea of conscripting the young — conscription for its own sake. Get them down the farm, or dragoon them to clean up after your nan, or, as prime minister Rishi Sunak recently put it, to learn cyber and leadership (in a rare act of grace, the two were not combined to form “Cyber Leadership”).
The highest statement of the moral economy is found in the stakeholders: the idea that politics, and the economy, should be run according to the needs of designated interests and Communities. But even this understates things. Post-1997 Britain was pathologically averse to “either-or”; it insisted in every case on both-and, and it was so continuously shocked and angered when this failed to do the trick. A market economy, though Social.
It had all the miseries of wage labour, but few of the individual freedoms that normally mitigate it. It made much of the idea of entrepreneurship, but could not even get over the trope of Dodgy Developers, and so never built any housing, or railways, or reservoirs. In practical terms, it seemed at every turn to have been chiefly set up to maintain the value of the great pension funds.
Such an evacuated system was left very vulnerable to challengers. So it proved. One of Jeremy Corbyn’s earlier phrases was: “A society where everyone takes care of everyone else.” This was simple enough. But having dealt in these kinds of empty chestnuts for the past 25 years, it was a phrase to which the British Third Way no longer had an answer. It escaped Mr Corbyn, but only just.
The shrieking climax of the moral economy came with lockdown. Again, this had nothing to do with any supposed British tradition of statism; Japan and Sweden, two much more avowedly statist economies, did not follow such a course. Rather, lockdown in Britain was a true media-driven frenzy, very much following the pattern of the previous quarter century. Its opening act was to hurriedly throw out the standing plan for herd immunity, which had been developed by disease control experts.
Lockdown was a parody of all the ways in which the British economy had been developing since 1997. It also meant their final consolidation. The government was made completely responsible for the operation of the free market — including for its results. Wage labour carried on, but in a dull levelling atmosphere of righteous outrage, and forced solidarity. The howl of cronyism again went up, even though lockdown, which meant certain businesses closing and others remaining open by executive fiat, meant cronyism and special favours almost by definition.
Over the previous 25 years, the residual elements of laissez-faire had always been there to cover the costs of these kinds of pogroms. But with lockdown this finally snapped. £300 billion had been borrowed. There was no chance of any return on this spending; for all practical purposes the money had simply been incinerated. Ten years of fiscal retrenchment had been undone on a whim. Fiscal bean counting, “Treasury Brain”, had long been the only effective break on the moral economy. Lockdown has destroyed this tradition as well, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak being its final spokesman. In March 2020, it was now outre radicalism to ask how the total nationalisation of all wages was to be paid for.
Thus, the classic British Third Way only lasted for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007. What followed was a series of ever more wild and careening expedients until the system crashed in 2020.
This is the great context of Rachel Reeves’s rise to the Chancellorship. Lockdown debt constrains her utterly. She cannot invest; she cannot cut taxes. She cannot make economies elsewhere: that way is barred. Surveying the ruins, her only course is to fire up the moral economy anew, driving it on in a hunt for wreckers and assorted populists. This is the real meaning of “Securonomics”: a return to moral order after self-inflicted calamity.
Like the pre-Covid moral economy, it will be a policy of caprice, prosecution, and zero-sum. But this time there will be far less money to smooth everything over. Pension tax exemptions for NHS employees, and a hunt for lockdown profiteers. A Race Equality Act that will tender government contracts to favoured groups. The declaration that “globalisation is dead” because it has left communities behind and made Britain vulnerable to global shocks, along with a concomitant policy of onshoring. When combined with the promise to re-align with EEA rules, this will mean all of the remoteness of globalisation, though without even the cheap imports. It will be less a policy of “both-and” than “neither-nor”.
Government and business will continue to collapse into an indeterminate slurry. This is, of course, something that was already largely achieved with furlough. The state will not direct enterprise, but nor will it leave it alone; it will be held responsible for all its failures, and called to intervene when it succeeds too much. There will be the fake savvy of “engagement” with business, which will in practice mean the downsides of collusion but none of the pleasures of outright corruption. Shadow Business Secretary, Simon Reynolds, assures CEOs that he will personally “make the pitch” to their investors if their books should ever fail to balance.
Reevesism will speak to the vulgar anti-politics that has always been central to the British Third Way. The economy is so important that no blundering politician can be trusted to run it — either in a liberal direction or in a statist one. The only solution is to take it out of elected hands and submit all future budgets to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a quango. This will be the final stroke against Corbynomics — but also against Trussonomics.
As a result, no one will ever speak of Reeves as a rival to No. 10, as Gordon Brown and Rishi Sunak really were. Under Reeves, the old imperial treasury is finally to be broken up; and with it will go any real civilian control over economic policy. With this, economics in Britain will boil down to that basic impulse of Blairite society: the relentless hunt for social enemies.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
The article underscores a glaring deficiency in leadership within the UK’s economic policy.
Politicians, lacking the audacity and imagination required for real change, resorted to a bland centrism marked by relentless state intervention.
This approach, devoid of long-term vision, pampered and infantilised the public with welfare handouts and low inflation, breeding unrealistic expectations and a culture of dependency.
As a result, the populace remains woefully unprepared for the harsh economic realities and necessary reforms ahead.
What we need now are leaders with the courage to articulate a clear, sustainable vision, balancing market efficiency with judicious support, engaging in candid public discourse, and driving innovative policies to tackle our economic malaise head on.
But to be honest – there’s more chance of a three headed flying pig going by than that happening.
I’ve been banging a similar drum for a while now. Rather than acknowledge it’s 2024 and that the world has become a more dangerous place and that our country is approaching a precipice, people would prefer to delude themselves into thinking it’s 2004. Naturally, they will vote accordingly.
On procurement, an anecdote from the other end of the telescope:
When my wife was a (primary) teacher, she was preparing some colour sheets for printing.
The school printer was out of ink.
There was a Staples within short walking distance.
But school Fair Trade rules meant they could only buy ink from an approved source, at 5x the Staples price and a waiting time of days.
So she did what countless teachers must have done, and printed them at home.
Is that an example of the “Moral Economy”?
Reminds me of that story a while ago about how the NHS pays £15 per loaf bread or some similarly ridiculous price. It’d be cheaper for every hospital to employ a part time staff member on £25k at every hospital to go to Sainsbury’s once a day at those prices.
As a manager of a small branch of an independent engineering company, I recognise every sentence in this article. They could all be the beginnings of other articles.
Well done, Travis.
Excellent article. We suffer under the tyranny of the sanctomonious.
What a superb, though terrifying, article. There’s one tangential observation I’ll make that goes further than the above argument:
“A Race Equality Act that will tender government contracts to favoured groups.”
This, of course, will be reparations by the back door. The concept of reparations is repugnant and infuriating to the majority of decent Britons (as it should be), so getting it past the electorate can only be done by harnessing markets to the cause instead of the state doing it directly, with the brilliant consequence – to politicians, at least – that any political backlash, if it occurs, can be handily blamed on capitalism, not their own idiotic, corrupt and venal politics.
Excellent piece, thank you.
I wonder a little an idea encapsulated at the start of the welfare state support, by the state, from cradle to grave.
Clearly, there are some, no least those with severe disabilities, for whom such support is reasonable and almost all are content to contribute towards.
Likewise, any of us can come unstuck whether through our own hands or misfortune. I imagine that few of us begrudge state assistance to those.
Yet, this become more difficult. How long should we support and how much? What about those who do little to help themselves? What about shrill demand for more aid?
I don’t know these answers to these questions but suspect that “cradle to grave” concept is making this dilemma more difficult. How about “oi, sort yourself out (but if you really come a cropper, we’ll give you a few quid to tide you over)”.
Pretty snappy actually. I could have got a job writing advertising slogans.
Add to this the therapeutisation (!?) of society and the ever-expanding definitions of needs, illnesses and syndromes which require state help and the whole system grows like a cancer til it kills off the host.
The race equality act depresses me most. The awarding of government contracts to favoured groups will just be cronyism all over again. Only this time different set of cronies will be benefiting.
Is that really better?
It’ll be like Patrice Cullors and the BLM dosh.
Good article. Britain was in the EU so long it has unfortunately become “European”.
It’s far worse than that!
Well I think that the article qualifies this idea: Britain hasn’t become “European” in that sense, it tried and failed to do so, by importing some ideas but not enough to make the experiment “work”. I recall talking a few years back to a rather clever Frenchman at a party in London who observed that Britain had never reconciled itself to the same idea expressed in the article above:
“At the same time, post-1997 Britain has never accepted that public investment, which is not conducted on an open capital market, always lends itself to special favours and contracts for pals.”
He said that in France, everyone accepts this reality, both business and government work on a tacit agreement that the problem cannot be avoided, and they make it “work”, in the sense that although there’s no hope of getting value for money, at least public spending gets the results that voters and taxpayers expect. In Britain this doesn’t happen, and we get the worst of both worlds: all the expense and none of the efficiency.
I am not defending the idea that a bunch of corporatists should get rich by overcharging the taxpayer for no better reason than they have government contacts, all I’m saying is that Britain has just spent 25 years proving it can’t make the supposed alternative work: the government is incapable of imposing market discipline upon the private sector, it only possesses the ability to interfere with the private sector and reduce its efficiency.
Well we stopped intervening in the housing market (by capping the size of mortgage according to earnings), sold off council houses, left house building to the private sector, and gave the private sector plenty of scope in the rental market – and it’s all going swimmingly.
In a true market supply would increase…it is constrained by planning regulations…
This is just a “not real (fill in the blank)” argument – see my comment.
No, we did not stop intervening in the housing market. We did all the things you mention, but then maintained the state-controlled grip on supply that is the planning system. The housing market’s dysfunction is solely the consequence of the planning system, and nothing else.
Nice try, but this is about the worst possible example to use if you’re trying to sling mud at private enterprise.
Look I’m not unsympathetic to your view. But everyone is against planning regulations until they start building in your own back yard. Just as everyone is in favour of affordable housing so long as the value of your own house doesn’t fall.
Personally I would like to see a bit more ruthlessness when faced with this kind of nimbyism. But it’s still a fact of life.
A sure sign that any political party is sunk is people coming out with “didn’t go far enough” arguments. Applies on the left and the right. Not real socialism/conservatism – otherwise it would have worked.
I take the view that we must have criteria which sit outside the economic system (whatever it might be) which allow us to judge its success or failure. Are people better housed in more affordable housing, for example. Are they better off? Are their children better educated? Ultimately, I suppose, are they happier? I don’t believe markets simply deliver this automatically.
Does that make me guilty of “moral economy” thinking.
Could have stopped the article here:
“For one, post-1997 Britain never evolved a defence of inequality.”
This is the critical point. Free and prosperous countries have inequality. It is a result of wealth and not the cause of poverty.
The current, mindless pursuit of “equality”, “equalities” and “equity” is always wealth destroying and self-defeating.
I’m currently re-reading “Property and Freedom” by Richard Pipes which was the first time I’d seen the link between the primacy of private property and freedom so clearly made.
I fear we are in for several years of Gordon Brown style tinkering where those in power think that they can somehow improve things by micro-managed interventions and ever greater tax system complexity. History says otherwise.
Spot on here Travis Aaroe … woe are we !
It will take possibly 3 general elections, probably over the next 5 years, to give us any chance of returning to the small state and low taxes.
But first we must destroy the dragon that is destroying our economy and our values .. ‘Welfarism.’
Sounds more like Corbyn than Blair.
Don’t buy this thesis. Too much political bias seeping from it’s pores and v limited proper economic reflection.
Authors sets his year zero as 1997 immediately showing his hand. Missing the drive for Neo-liberalism and the undercurrent of moral assumptions started with Thatcher and Reagan almost 20yrs earlier. Where New Labour can be criticised is it didn’t do enough to move us away from Neo-Liberalism. The Right though must take the lions share of the blame.
He skirts round the theory of ‘Securonomics’. Reeves is not the first to outline what this looks like. There is actually much in it many on the Right might support, although perhaps not all. A serious Article would have dug into this more.
Interestingly though Author did state ‘… it seemed at every turn to have been chiefly set up to maintain the value of the great pension funds’. Indeed but it seems Author may be less conversant with Piketty’s Capital and the basic R>G. Herein lies the problem that eventually even the Right has to grasp. The Rich will take an increasing share of the total wealth, spiralling ‘ratcheted in’ inequality with all the problems that creates unless we do something different.
Reeves and many know this. They also know how sensitive the ‘markets’ are to measures that seek to tackle this. Reeves has to play a long game here. The fundamentals cannot be changed overnight, but where the Author is correct is changing this is a moral imperative.
Great post. The Piketty question is still to answered. Perhaps worrying about that is “moral economy” thinking.
I’m also curious about the authors views on labour mobility. Open borders? Free movement? Or is any attempt to limit this in the interests of local culture, cohesion or standard of life and living just more unnecessary moral thinking?
It really is quite simple Mr Watson, we must slay the dragon that is ‘welfarism’ that has destroyed our economy and our values.
Socialism is what has created ‘the rich’ through corporate lobbying, high taxation and driving asset values through the roof as a result of it’s interference in the market.