The story of Jay Slater seems textbook. The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle near Blackburn went missing last Monday after leaving an Airbnb in Tenerife’s arid mountain region to embark on an ill-advised 11-hour hike home with no water and a dying phone. He had been at the drug-fuelled NRG rave the night before, staying on and travelling an hour to the property with two unidentified men after his pals left at 2am. What happened seems obvious: an afters-addled teen in a strange place ambling into mortal danger, battered by the heat and lacking the wherewithal to wait for a bus. Police are into the eighth day of the investigation, with drones and foot searches around the northwestern village of Masca. It is not a far cry from Michael Mosley’s sad disappearance and death earlier this month, battling the heat in unfamiliar Greek terrain. But, many claim, things are not as they seem.
Soon after his disappearance, Slater’s holiday companion, Lucy-Mae Law, set up a GoFundMe to “get Jay Slater home” which had, by Monday morning, raised more than £32,000. There are 3,000 individual donations at the time of writing; the comment board heaves with messages from concerned citizens reporting that they are anxiously “checking for news updates”. “He is continually on my mind,” says one. Most of the messages are from women — we have Barbra, Lorraine and Karen among the hundreds who have taken to social media to express concern for the baby-faced teen; concern, and deeply twisted scepticism.
A gaggle of Facebook groups soon cropped up to field conspiracy theories about Slater’s disappearance. At present, “Jay Slater Discussions and Theories” has 281,000 members; “Jay Slater Missing Tenerife” has 62,000. The “Only Official Group” for the search has more than half a million. On Friday, there were 21 such groups; by Monday morning, the total had sprawled into a grisly 129, many with specific demands and niches (“no snotty admins”) — with a handful of dedicated “Jay Slater Banter” accounts to boot.
The content of these groups is, to say the least, batshit. Internet sleuths and true crime ghouls trace Jay’s hiking routes; they watch livestream footage of the mountains and pick out shadowy figures — often palm trees — who might be “involved”. Several people have actually travelled to the search location; “I am filming a small informative video to go up tonight if appropriate,” says one. “PLEASE READ A WHITE CAR IS PARKED AGAIN ON THE CCTV LOOK,” says Amber. David soberly replies: “95% of cars in Spain are white apparently.” “It looked like too [sic] men dressed in black hiding something,” says Ava. Paul chips in: “A lot of people don’t believe mediums but they’ve helped solve crimes before. There has been a couple mediums from other groups … saying something along the lines of Jay is surrounded by mountains, injured and needs help.” If only I had that oracular power.
I first heard of the hysteria when it was ruthlessly mocked on Twitter/X, with hard-nosed realists sneering at the “crushed velvet sofa” brigade, parodying brainless conversations about “this lad in Tenerife”. For the post-ironic edgelords of one platform, the story is not about the teenager but the uncool and manic gullibility of another. The discourse is now snagged on the barbed wire fence between Boomers and snarky Millennials — there is a cold detachment to the Twitter mockery which is even more chilling than the bizarro spitballing on Facebook; a further turning away from the simple human misfortune at the story’s centre.
The reason for the story’s virality is its factually flexible juiciness. In a vacuum of information, much suspicion has been targeted at Law, the 18-year-old holiday companion who set up the fundraising page. Blissfully dismissive of libel laws, people have been enthusiastically calling her a “drugs mule for them over there”, saying she is “known in the clubs” of Tenerife for peddling substances. “She gets paid to go to raves/festivals and takes drugs over to sell” reads a screenshot of a private text exchange. The evidence for these claims is non-existent.
Man, we’re bored. Somebody needs to invent faster-than-light travel tout suite so that we can head out into space and start having meaningful adventures again.
Best comment in awhile.
Thank you, Ms Sowerby, for this expose of what is happening in the outreaches of “social media”. It is disturbing that many of those thus engaged also have the right to vote in the next election. But I have to wonder if they’ll bother with such a banal subject? If they won’t, it then follows that one should ask whether their activities even merit reporting. Obviously when they cause distress to others, it should at least be recorded.
On the other hand those ‘others’ (family & friends) do not have to read the trash being posted, and can remain blissfully ignorant should they wish. It would hardly be the first time affected relatives cancelled their social media feeds, including “friends” who persisted in passing on offensive material. As viewers used to point out to the campaigners against some types of TV programme, there is always The Off Switch (something I use ever more frequently as I age).
Maybe the lesson is that we should all be very aware of the likely reaction should we ever find ourselves closely linked to a human tragedy, and ready to self-isolate, along with our true friends.
There’s a documentary on Netflix called The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, produced by Ron Howard, that is not only a good true crime story but also illustrates the horrors of true crime online sleuths.
Village gossip – now with added internet!