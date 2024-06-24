Many accounts claim “I know someone out there”. “I have friends over in Tenerife and what’s been said to me by them don’t sound good at all,” says one ominous and helpfully vague post. A popular theory goes that Jay, who was handed a community order for splitting a 17-year-old boy’s head open with a machete along with seven accomplices in August 2021, was on a mission to “steal a Rolex” — a codename, sleuths speculate, for ecstasy.

Then, there are the straight-up fakes. A text exchange supposedly with Lucy contains the spiritually concerning vow: “Once I die I’ll take the secret to my death”. Several posts compare the mystery to the Shannon Matthews case — when a nine-year-old girl was reported missing in Dewsbury in 2008, only to be found hiding under a family friend’s bed in a plot to profit from reward money. “She’s almost smiling and laughing at times,” says a comment under a video interview with Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan. “The mum is 100% involved,” says a post. “Rumours going round he’s been found tied up in a shed, to be confirmed,” says another.

From the nastily accusatory to the downright ridiculous: a woman called Kirsty kindly offers, “I have a Labrador who has a very sensitive nose. Maybe he could pick up a scent if you have an item with his smell on it?” One can only imagine the poor dog trudging around the mountains and barren valleys of Tenerife after having had a teenager’s sweaty Hugo Boss t-shirt shoved into its snout. “What if it’s the same person that took Madeline [sic] McCann,” asks one TikTok investigator.

What may seem like obvious trolling becomes grimly more credible in the context of the general hysteria of these groups, in which users satisfy morbid fascinations with hours of unsolicited research. In one forum, “top contributor” Steve admits he has spent six hours on Google Maps “zooming in on the satellite view to see if I can find him”, only to realise he was looking at Lanzarote. Little does he know the map function is not even live (he was probably looking at a three-year-old static image of the wrong part of Spain). Better not to waste valuable time doing the research, Steve: show the chutzpah of the anonymous poster who posited that Jay is “still on the mountain” but is simply “attached to a cactus”.

This is not the first time a missing person has sparked a flurry of speculation. Nicola Bulley, 45, disappeared in Lancashire last year, having fallen into a river and drowned. At the time, social media lit up with theories about the supposed involvement of her devastated husband (who, it emerged, had nothing to do with it). In a bizarre twist, a detective who worked on the Bulley case has said he can have Jay Slater’s disappearance sewn up “in three days” if he can join the search.

People go missing all the time, gaining woefully scant attention. But from Madeleine McCann to Lord Lucan, certain cases have a specific appeal for armchair investigators. In Lucan’s case, his aristocratic background and intriguing family life was central; McCann’s abduction was made sensational by cruel suspicions around her parent’s involvement. The abuse they received, like Bulley’s husband, was shameful at what could only have been the worst time of their lives.