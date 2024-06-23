Inside the nudist renaissance

The gladdest sight of a lacklustre May was Charles Dance emerging naked and magnificent, like Botticelli’s Venus, from the sea on Formentera. The UK press pixelated the actor’s genitals as if that justified the intrusion, but prurient types (me) still got to gawp at his regal House-Lannister physique. A devotee of the Hampstead men’s swimming pond, the 77-year-old actor is a splendid advertisement for both wild swimming and naturism.
We Brits don’t usually lead the globe in terms of unrobing. For dedicated, meticulously organised nudity, the world traditionally looked to Germany’s Freikorperkultur, or “free body culture”, to show the way. This ethos grew out of the mid-19th century Lebensreform movement, which challenged the destruction wrought by the Industrial Revolution. Between 1871 and 1918, half of all Germans left their place of birth and moved to a city, creating a deep nostalgia for the simpler, purer existence left behind.
And yet all is not well in Germany’s Garden of Eden. The German Association for Free Body Culture (DFK) has just cancelled their August centenary celebrations, due to a pronounced falling off in support — membership numbers have slumped from 65,000 to 34,000 over the past 25 years. The President of the DFK, Alfred Sigloch, believes that younger members are put off by older naturists adhering to strict rules “such as specified afternoon nap or quiet times”, while others are anxious about being photographed naked via a smartphone — especially now peeping Toms can use drones to get sneaky shots. Sigloch also blames social media for “the rise of the cult of the perfect body”, engendering anxiety about cellulite, tummies and other imperfections.
I find it depressing that old-style, let-it-all-hang-out nudists have been sent fleeing back to their patios by a plague of influencers using personal trainers, butt implants, absurd poses and photo-shopped images to show how “brave” they are going naked. To this middle-aged voyeur’s eye, the honed results aren’t nearly as pleasing as the bumpy, droopy chestnut-hued nudists of old.
My appreciation of such aesthetics has been honed as a member of one of the UK’s oldest naturist clubs: the Newnham Riverbank Club, on the edge of Cambridge’s Grantchester Meadows. It’s unique among such establishments for allowing costumed members to swim alongside nudists. This happened organically after the traditional membership of male academics (the land is owned by Cambridge University) fell into decline in the Eighties. In that era, the intrepid wife of one of the club’s groundsmen asked if she could pop down for an occasional dip in her bikini. Where she led others followed until numbers of both sexes were boosted, costumed and naked. I cherish the fnarr-fnarr greeting older, British members habitually utter when they meet outside the basking-bodied lawns: “Excuse me! I didn’t recognise you with your clothes on.”
I’ve long said the Riverbank Club is the most democratic place in our rarefied university city, which has one of the largest gaps between the wealthiest and poorest residents in the whole country. When you are stark-bollock naked there’s nothing much to separate a biotech entrepreneur from a postman. Everyone is in equal raptures when they spot the brilliant flash of blue on a diving kingfisher or greet a new batch of cygnets. Like the German clubs, we have our rules, but they are sensible ones such as a prohibition from getting in and out of the Cam naked while punts are going past — although the tourists are invariably disappointed by this. We are also bonded by the primal urge to immerse every inch of our skin in wild water and have our soul cleansed sub-aqueously. Like Tom, the sooty chimney sweep in Charles Kingsley’s The Water Babies, we long to be clean (although this urge has been tempered of late by sewage pollution, as is the case in so many parts of the UK). And no wonder: we humans are 60% water and come into existence floating in abiotic fluid; so the urge to return can feel overwhelming and the requirement to wear a swimming costume nonsensical.
