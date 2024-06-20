Yet even still, Ukraine’s own preconditions for peace talks are unhelpful, in that they demand concessions Russia is under no pressure to meet, in pursuit of an end goal Ukraine is unlikely to achieve. The summit in Geneva, from which Russia was excluded, probably represents the last of such initiatives before meaningful negotiations begin, with the patience of non-aligned states already wearing thin. As the Economist observes, “a conversation is already happening about what America believes might be an acceptable end to the war”, as “eyes are already starting to turn towards alternative negotiation platforms, possibly beginning as soon as in the late autumn”.

Much may happen before the autumn, which is precisely why peace talks before then are unlikely. Russia may achieve greater battlefield success this summer, forcing Kyiv to accept terms it would currently reject. Yet equally, Ukraine may continue to blunt the Russian advance, returning the war to a slow, grinding stalemate in which serious negotiations may once again look attractive to Putin. In achieving the latter outcome, Western policy decisions — that is, continuing to arm Ukraine and grant it strong expressions of diplomatic support — would not be measurably distinct from the current stated strategy of supporting Ukraine until Russia’s total defeat. In this sense, the West’s public commitment to maximalist and likely unachievable policy ends can be read as a negotiating tactic to improve Ukraine’s position ahead of a renewed push for meaningful talks: whether or not they fool Putin is another question.

In any case, the other possible event of the autumn, a Trump electoral victory, is perhaps the deciding factor making negotiations unlikely before the end of the year. Trump’s stance on Ukraine is difficult to discern: while he has expressed negative opinions on Zelensky personally, and his most committed faction within American politics is decidedly hostile to Ukraine, he is a mercurial figure who may choose to escalate the war as a dramatic prelude to talks. A future Trump administration’s eventual Ukraine policy is such a potentially transformative yet unknowable quantity that it is entirely logical for Putin to drag out the war until the new American president takes office: until then, there is, currently, no meaningful space for negotiations, and if, as is likely, a peace deal will entail the painful cession of Ukrainian territory, the political logic for the Biden administration will be to palm responsibility, and the press outrage that will accompany an unsatisfactory conclusion, onto Trump.

Yet even still, it is perhaps possible to discern the future outlines of a settlement. Last summer, it emerged that the eminent American foreign policy mandarin Richard Haass was engaged in back-channel talks with Kremlin officials, for which he was swiftly denounced by Kyiv and distanced by the White House. Haass’s conclusion, published in Foreign Affairs the same month he met Russian officials, was that “the West has allowed Ukraine to define success and set the war aims of the West. This policy, regardless of whether it made sense at the outset of the war, has now run its course.” Controversial then, Haass’ analysis that “Peace in Ukraine cannot be held hostage to war aims that, however morally justified, are likely unattainable”, has held up well over the intervening year, with military trends moving in Russia’s favour, and political trends in both the US and Europe edging away from the firm and bottomless commitment to the war that Western leaders expressed at its beginning.

Haass’s suggestion — presumably made to Russia — was that the war should be frozen at the current frontline, and “ideally, both Ukraine and Russia would pull back their troops and heavy weapons from the new line of contact, effectively creating a demilitarised zone,” monitored by neutral observers. Russia would hold its military gains, though Kyiv would not be compelled to recognise their legitimacy, “instead accepting that the recovery of territorial integrity must await a diplomatic breakthrough,” perhaps only after Putin exits the political scene. Until then, “Western governments could promise to fully lift sanctions against Russia and normalize relations with it only if Moscow signed a peace agreement that was acceptable to Kyiv.” Acceding to Russian demands for Ukrainian neutrality — that is, a commitment not to join Nato — would be counterbalanced by a firm bilateral US commitment to Ukraine’s defence. It is noteworthy, then, that as the clock runs down on the West’s current strategy, the Biden administration last week signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement outside Nato structures: the Haass strategy is, perhaps, already in motion.

Even as the war grinds on inconclusively, the remaining months of this year will probably see both sides attempt to consolidate their battlefield positions ahead of a new diplomatic push for peace. If Trump wins the election, and if, as seems likely, he intends to pressure Ukraine to cede land for peace, European politicians will face difficult choices. A full Europeanisation of the Western war effort will require a far greater mobilisation of resources than, for all their rhetoric, European politicians have yet shown themselves capable or willing to make, while the disjunct between Kyiv’s maximalist war aims and battlefield realities will only become starker. Would Starmer commit Britain to the Ukraine war without American support? The question is surely worth asking. To bring this threatening situation to a palatable conclusion requires a frank and serious debate over what an acceptable conclusion to the war, short of a total Russian collapse, would look like.