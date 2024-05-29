The year is 2008. It’s break time, and my twin sister is a library monitor. A swell moves through the playground; packs of children are pulled like magnets to the big bay window of the library, where a note is stuck to the inside pane. All of a sudden, about 100 kids are turning and looking at me. For the note, which my own sister had stuck to that window, contained three explosive words: “Poppy loves Harry”.
Barely anybody I still speak to from primary school remembers that fateful day, and thank god. Yes, I was teased for a week, but generally people forgot that I apparently “loved” another 10-year-old in my class (who was far more popular, hence the scandal). But what if that had happened now? Would videos of my beetroot-red face be plastered across TikTok and Snapchat? Would I ever have lived it down?
My generation was the first for which nudes rocketing around secondary schools, or the masterminding of toxic cyberbullying campaigns, was both commonplace and expected: one memorable Instagram burner account viciously tore into girls in my year, Gossip Girl-style, only for the culprit to eventually be caught out by a bungled double-bluff post. But since the passing of the Online Safety Bill in October, legislators have been taking stock of our saturation in all-consuming tech.
Only last week, the Education Select Committee once again sounded the alarm, reporting that one in four children use their phones in a manner resembling behavioural addiction. Ministers are now debating whether to ban under-16s from owning smartphones altogether — an extreme proposal which 33% of parents nevertheless support. The recommendations could not have come at a better time to circumvent the glacial pace of policymaking: as we await election manifestos, legislation on smartphones may well hitch a ride to becoming a governmental pledge, with the idea holding appeal for both major parties.
If it does appear on a manifesto, it will not be without a hitch. For the Conservatives, it may be tempting to see a ban, alongside the reintroduction of National Service and the phasing out of smoking, as part of a glut of boomer-friendly panic policies, directly mined from the resentments of village-hall coffee morning-goers. But in promoting a ban, the Tories would be pushing an instinctively un-conservative interventionism. For Labour, meanwhile, the unchecked power of Big Tech is an indictment of slack regulation of corporations — tick — but it also curries the least favour among the young, the party’s electoral home. Starmer’s decision to slash the voting age to 16 may backfire in a second-term election if the youngest voters are livid about being denied TikTok for 15 years of their lives.
Yet while the question of smartphone use can easily fall into a political storm drain, ministers should understand that any legislation it throws up is more than an election gambit. Like cigarettes and alcohol, it is fast becoming a public-health issue. In his new blockbuster book The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt drew attention to the “selfie” function on smartphones and its deleterious effect on Gen-Z girls’ self-image, calling Instagram “unsafe at any speed”. But what is it doing to Gen A, the freshest crop of smartphone guinea pigs, born between 2010 and 2025?
I was the principal of a private school in Japan. We forbade the use of smartphones (or any private phones) during school time, or on the school buses. Parents supported it, kids accepted it. That obviously leaves their private time. Here’s where mum/dad/both get to do some parenting. (One of the parents at my school drowned his son’s phone in a fish tank!).
There’s an awful lot of things that tech companies could do better, and many apps are designed to be addictive (they are, after all, competing with other apps). However, I can’t help feeling that there’s a lot of things the adults around kids could do as individuals before seeking to get the state to throw some more regulation at innovative and productive companies.
Depending on state intervention, or regulation really should be a last resort, and as a practical matter is likely to be too clumsy in the case of smartphones.
I don’t find this sort of thing encouraging:
“The recommendations could not have come at a better time to circumvent the glacial pace of policymaking”
The rate of law making in Parliament is higher than ever and we’re unable to enforce even longstanding laws while the desire to introduce new ones (often with some victim’s name tagged on for added sales appeal) keeps growing. The capacity for law enforcement is finite (or declining), yet the number of laws increases exponentially. Madness.
It should be clear that laws – and more government – are not the real answer here. These are primarily social and parental issues. Passing a law is no good if it cannot be enforced – and it will be parents and social norms that do the enforcing. If those are too weak, it’s hopeless.
On the technology side, we may need more control of what is published (the games, etc). But that’s a question of controlling the information and not banning the hardware (the phones).
“The only realistic and sensible approach, then, and one which does not appear to trample on civil liberties, is to better regulate the companies”.
The proposal is to restrict children’s use of smartphones, not adults’. Typically, children have rights (both human and civil) not “liberties”. These include protection from hazardous substances from medicines and plant fertilisers to alcohol and tobacco, the levels of use of which they are judged too young to make an informed decision about. Also they cannot drive, marry, vote, work, enter a contract or travel on some forms of transport alone.
That this is possible for parents to (entirely) control is also incorrect. Yes, a parent can (and should) choose not to give their toddler or pre-schooler a phone or tablet to stave off boredom. However, once children start school, (Reception, aged 5 in the UK), they are given homework on apps. I refused to sign mine up at this age and was told by a teacher that my kid “wouldn’t be able to participate fully” in class if I continued to refuse. In other schools, apps are used for reading homework rather than books, from the start of Primary School. The use of behavioural tracking apps such as ClassDojo is normal in primary schools – my child’s school signed all children up to one of these without informing parents (using real identity data!) let alone getting consent.
In secondary schools, since Covid, not only are apps used for homework and notices, they are used in class for “brainstorming” and quizzes in maths and science lessons. Children without smartphones are told by the teachers to share with those who have them. I know of one family who didn’t allow their kid a phone: by the time the child got to secondary school it was so ostracised that other kids would dare each other to talk to this child as a joke.
Ofsted also uses Twitter photos and videos to assess schools’ activities, so that kids whose parents refuse to let the school post photos of them on social media are asked to stand aside during activities.
This is a collective action problem which needs to be addressed by 5 groups including government:
1. Government (including enforcement of existing regulation of social media companies);
2. Tech sector including social media companies but also hardware and service providers to develop better child protection settings including device-by-device;
3. Schools (and Ofsted);
4. Parents, who should be made aware of and helped to use parental controls – perhaps when they buy a phone or sign up to an ISP, these should be easy enough for any parent to set up and with no workarounds;
5. Children, who should be given some awareness of the risks of internet use similar to sex ed – “this is how you do it safely”.
I went to a concert recently where all phones had to be put in a one of the magnetically sealed pouches mentioned above. They did it at the entrance, you carried the pouch around with you during the show and it was unlocked when you left. The intention was to stop you recording the concert and posting it online.
It seems like a great solution for schools – in fact I was just looking and it seems that a firm called Yondr is already marketing such pouches to British schools.
I think making this mandatory in all schools is about as far as the government could go on their own.
Any further steps to ban mobile internet or social media for young people would require pressure being brought to bear on the internet giants. That will take a long time and can’t be done unilaterally by HMG. So I would be wary of making too many promises on that score if I was in either party.
But taking mobile phones out of schools would be a good win.
We have seen the pernicious effects of state regulation of personal behaviour in the cause of risk reduction during the covid panic.
State regulation can’t fine tune the particular upsides and downsides of their intervention in the way that well-informed individuals can. Restrictions that may have been beneficial for some medically vulnerable, mostly elderly individuals, were unnecessary and actively harmful for others and widely disregarded where this was possible.
Any broad brush state regulation in respect of smartphones will encounter similar issues. Accurate information regarding the risks together with personal assessment of the specific risks and disadvantage regarding any restrictions on the individual are the way to go. We must all learn responsibility not be dragooned by one size fits all situations regulations.
“For the Conservatives, it may be tempting to see a ban, alongside the reintroduction of National Service and the phasing out of smoking, as part of a glut of boomer-friendly panic policies, directly mined from the resentments of village-hall coffee morning-goers.”
What an insulting comment. According to this person (who is she?) and based on her passive-aggressive writing I should find these policies ‘friendly’. Actually I think the reintroduction of National Service, in the way in which this has been publicised is absolutely stupid. On this alone Sunak deserves to lose the election badly.
As for the phasing out of smoking a year at a time, do these politicians even think of how this is going to play out? In a couple of decades time, 35 year olds being able to buy cigarettes, but 34 year olds not? Really? Even from a purely short-term political viewpoint, this was introduced by the hopeless Ardern in New Zealand but is now happily cancelled since she lost the election. Can’t Sunak join the dots? Obviously not.
This (mobile use) is a really serious subject and deserves a better article than provided here. The comments so far have been much better constructed.
Only last week, the Education Select Committee once again sounded the alarm, reporting that one in four children use their phones in a manner resembling behavioural addiction.
I doubt it’s only one in four and I am certain that this is not limited to children. Every day, one sees adults who cannot walk from their car to whatever building they are entering without their face glued to a screen. In my gym, people spend more time texting, swiping, posting, and scrolling than training, and the results – or lack of – prove that.
Technology can be a wonderful thing but its progress has far surpassed our ability to use it wisely. In the States, proposals to ban smartphones in schools have drawn howls of protest from…..parents. Parents. Who complain about not being able to reach their kids. For what purpose? Your kid is in school. If there is an emergency, contact the front office like people managed to do long before these devices came into being.
Here’s a thought – until someone can buy a smartphone on their own, give them a flip phone, the type that makes and receives phone calls and text messages, not the pocket computers deemed standard. This habit among the young will not end when they reach maturity; by then, it will have been baked into their systems and they will continue doing the same thing. Plenty of adults already do it.
Could telcos be encouraged to install small-area jamming devices on school property pro bono?
I met a security engineer who is also a dad. He had installed a wifi extender which allowed device-by-device controls – ie. It could have one set of content controls for a kid’s tablet, another for a teenagers laptop or phone and another/none for adults’ devices. This is a great solution unfortunately requires money (not a lot but still out of reach if you’re brassic) and know how.
I thought, if this can be a feature of wifi extenders, why couldn’t ISPs (Virgin, BT, Plusnet) include this function in their standard routers by default? So each time a parent connects a device to their home wifi they get a prompt such as “would you like this device to have content filters for a child aged under 5 / 5-9 / 10-12 / 13-16 / 16-18 years or adult/none?”
They have to be banned. It’s less naive to expect that to work than to expect the tech companies to show some decency. Besides, the most recent parents are millennials and Gen Z themselves. They won’t exactly lack for tech literacy.