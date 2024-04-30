“Italy’s constitutional settlement was never truly settled.”

Yet with the implosion of the Christian Democrats, alongside other corruption-stained parties through the Nineties, recent decades have seen lawmakers experiment further. Enforceable via regular legislation, electoral changes have been especially popular here. Though some were later judged unconstitutional, 1993, 2005, 2015 and 2017 all saw tweaks to the voting system, each generally aimed at strengthening ruling coalitions. By contrast, thoroughgoing constitutional reform is rather harder to pass. Thanks to the anti-authoritarian legacy of the 1948 document, advocates must garner the support of two-thirds of parliament, or else put their ideas to a referendum, and even then they could ultimately be rejected by the Constitutional Court. All the same, politicians have tried their hand — with varying success. While a 2020 referendum cutting the number of MPs passed, for instance, Matteo Renzi’s 2016 attempt to limit senatorial power was rejected by almost 60% of voters.

Can Meloni succeed where they failed? Listen to her opponents, and her reforms sound like they’re tugging Italy back to the age of the jackboot. “We will use every available dialectical tool in parliament to oppose a project that we consider to be dangerous,” declared Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, attacking the plans as a “distortion” of the constitution and the republic. Yet as innovations like the legge truffa imply, and later alterations confirm, that feels like partisan exaggeration: constitutional tinkering has been an (admittedly shabby) staple of the country’s politics for decades, even if the checks and balances of the 1948 document have basically endured.

No less important, Meloni’s proposals do tackle genuine issues. Given the notorious instability of local politics — with 70 governments since the war, Italian administrations enjoy shorter lifespans than the average lab mouse — strengthening the executive feels reasonable. And if that offers credence to one Meloni reform, whereby the winning party (or alliance) automatically gains 55% of seats, other recommendations look superficially sensible too. The president’s ability to choose the prime minister, central to Article 92, has occasionally landed Italians with unelected technocratic governments. That’s what happened in 2021, when President Mattarella summoned the economist and banker Mario Draghi to form an emergency administration. Mattarella has made other interventions too: in 2018, he refused to accept Paolo Savona as finance minister, explicitly due to the latter’s anti-euro statements.

To the extent that it bolsters the link between the prime minister and their public, Meloni’s rewriting of Article 92 feels refreshingly democratic. All the same, there are reasons for scepticism. That starts with Meloni herself. She may, after all, have softened her politics, and toed the line on establishment shibboleths such as Ukraine. But as an alumna of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, and retaining a certain ambiguity about Mussolini’s regime, some Italians are queasy about Meloni’s enthusiasm for strong government, particularly given the grim historical precedents.

These are further shadowed by specific legal concerns. Because Meloni’s plans don’t require winners to win a minimum share of the vote, coalitions securing around 25% support could still enjoy that 55% seat boost. And while those directly elected prime ministers should theoretically come from winning coalitions, nothing would apparently stop Italians from splitting their votes between several parties. Even if these worries were assuaged, meanwhile, there’s no guarantee that Meloni’s reforms will ever become law. As Renzi discovered in 2016, drab constitutional debates can easily be squeezed by more pressing voter concerns, whether around unemployment or migration.

Combined with Meloni’s own politicking — her election-winning manifesto promised Italians would get the chance to vote for their president, not their prime minister — it feels fair to agree with another opposition politician who described her programme as “bungled and sloppy”. But what if skirmishes over vote shares and elections are actually mere distractions, and Italy’s structural troubles can’t be solved by constitutional bickering?

There are two ways of thinking about this. The first is that, antics like the legge truffa notwithstanding, Italian politics for much of the post-war period was dominated by a few main parties: the Socialists, the Communists and especially the Christian Democrats, which ruled almost continuously from VE Day to 1994. To put it differently, the preponderance of dysfunctional coalitions is likely due to wider trends, notably the decline of class-based politics, rather than with the constitution itself. In any case, though earlier alliances certainly tumbled too, Italy’s 1948 constitution remained the canvas on which economic miracles were drawn.