At first glance, the Italian constitution reads like soulless legalese: a thicket of jargon and impenetrable articoli. But the power it wields should not be underestimated. La Costituzione dictates the way the peninsula is governed — and, if rewritten as its prime minister desires, could forever change its future.
In November 2023, Giorgia Meloni announced plans to reform Article 92, making the President of the Council of Ministers, otherwise known as prime minister, directly elected by the public. Combined with changes giving the winning party an automatic majority in parliament, Meloni argues her reforms would finally halt her country’s infamous political merry-go-round, a funfair that’s seen Italians endure dozens of governments since 1945.
Given her own political journey, and unpleasant memories of previous constitutional reforms — together, it must be said, with the usual cynicism of politicians everywhere — opposition figures have derided her proposals. Yet if her reforms remain dubiously vague, and may anyway fail to become law, both her backers and critics risk missing the point. From stagnant wages to illegal migration to unstable executives, Italy’s struggles run far deeper than any constitution can hope to solve — and ultimately require genuine action, not theoretical revolutions.
As with so much of modern Europe, Italy’s constitution is a child of 1945. That summer, as a defeated Wehrmacht finally shuffled north, a mix of anti-fascist politicians began debating their country’s political future. The following year, they gathered in the Constituent Assembly, expressly tasked with crafting a new constitution. Reflecting both their ideological spread, and perhaps the presence of foreign troops on Italian soil, members were influenced by a range of foreign models. On the Christian Democratic Right, for instance, Egidio Tosato looked to France and its strong executive rule. Eager to develop a robust judiciary, others borrowed from the Supreme Court in Washington. Given his party’s heritage — and the fact he’d spent much of the war in Moscow — Palmiro Togliatti’s Communists were unsurprisingly inspired by the Soviet Union. Even today, the very first line of Italy’s constitution affirms it as “a Democratic Republic founded on labour”.
But if they disagreed on what the new Italy should be, and ultimately built a constitution that straddled Left and Right, everyone at the Constituent Assembly agreed on avoiding past mistakes. Living amid the literal ruins of Mussolini’s fantasy, they battled, in the words of the long-serving Prime Minister, Alcide De Gasperi, to draft a document where “the law is respected” — especially when they saw constitutional skulduggery as vital to il Duce’s triumph. In 1923, the Italian parliament passed the Acerbo law. Supported by the National Fascist Party, as well as some conservatives and liberals, it gave two-thirds of seats to any party that won 25% of the vote. Combined with violent crackdowns of his enemies on the street, Mussolini exploited this provision ruthlessly. Passing the so-called leggi fascistissime (“most fascist laws”), he banned opposition parties, subsumed parliament to the Grand Council of Fascism, and in 1939 abolished the lower house entirely.
In practice, this history helps to explain the modern Italian constitution. Coming into force in 1948, it strictly limits the authority of any single group. For one thing, the two houses of parliament are co-equal. For another, and per Article 92, the prime minister is appointed by the president, even as the president himself is elected by parliament. That’s echoed by the power of the judiciary: the Constitutional Court is all-powerful when interpreting the constitution, but can only act when granted the relevant authority. The electoral system limited executive power too. Based on proportional representation, and in force until 1993, it boosted the bargaining power of smaller parties.
As the disappearance of the electoral system implies, however, Italy’s constitutional settlement was never truly settled. As early as 1953, for example, De Gaspari’s Christian Democrats passed their own electoral reform. Known to history as the legge truffa (“scam law”), it promised bonus seats to whichever party or coalition won over 50% of votes. Too reminiscent of fascism even for its supporters — shamelessly aimed at increasing the power of the Christian Democrats, the Minister of the Interior supposedly admitted they would soon be known as “swindlers” — the legislation was soon repealed.
