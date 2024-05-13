Young women pack out Vauxhall’s pubs on a sunny summer evening. They chat over Diet Cokes, pilsners and passion-fruit-flavoured vapes. Many smoke rollies, some do ket and cocaine. Eyes rarely widen at the mention of such things; bring up the Pill, however, and you elicit a flurry of disdain and lively debate.
Once seen as a tool of sexual liberation, the Pill is now often spoken of as a pharmaceutical menace, wreaking havoc with female moods and increasing the risk of cancer. It was first rolled out on the NHS in 1961 — for married women, of course. And though still the most popular method of birth-control, its use is plummeting — data published in June last year showed that community pharmacies dispensed 7.2 million items of progestogen and combined contraceptives in 2022-3. In 2014/15, the number was 8.5 million.
A world away from the groans associated with the Pill, there is an enticing optimism to the chatter around the contraception app of the moment, Natural Cycles. To look at testimonies online is to find yourself in the lexical world of the farmers market — words like “harmony” and “rhythms” crop up just as a wrinkling of the nose, an eye roll, follow any mention of the Pill. How good might it be, I think between big rips of a vape, to be free of chemicals?
There are currently three million users, or “Cyclers”. And the Swedish developers claim a 93% effectiveness rate — similar to the Pill — when used correctly. But the app’s effectiveness is in fact disputed, with many women reporting unwanted pregnancies. The NHS says of fertility awareness methods: “If you do not follow the instructions exactly, it is only 76% effective. This means 24 in 100 women will get pregnant when tracking their fertility for a year.” Aside from this, you have to pay for it. I was quoted £69.99/year to use Natural Cycles, or £9.99/month; the Pill is free for us and costs the NHS £11-18 per year. “It takes a bit of privilege to be able to afford to do all this lifestyle stuff,” remarked one friend. “It’s kind of like being vegan.”
One Cycler friend talks me through the appeal. “The reason I did it was because the alternatives were just shite. I had used condoms for a while and then I was seeing someone who was an absolute arsehole, who refused to use a condom.” The app requires you to take your temperature every day; some looking for more data insights also take a luteinising hormone test — a strip dipped in urine — which indicates when you are about to ovulate.
The theory goes that your temperature rises in line with ovulation — but it’s far from an exact science. “I’ve been using it for two months and my temperature has not gone up when I’ve ovulated,” says my friend. “Another problem is the temperature is declared void if you’re hungover or if you’ve slept differently (three hours more or less than usual) which for me is quite often.” But, she adds, there is a “huge positive”: “This girl I know has the sweetest boyfriend, and they have both downloaded the app, so he can see her cycle days. I think that’s a really sweet aspect of it.”