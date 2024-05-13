The app’s effectiveness seems secondary to the lifestyle it implies: one of responsible, communicative relationships, control and modernity. Thinking about my past relationships, I’m not sure I’d want someone to be able to cross-reference my bouts of irritation or friskiness with charts on their phone. But might the dividend, a feeling of purity, be worth it? One hormone-free friend tells me: “I love being in touch with my body and knowing when my period is coming. Obviously if I get pregnant, I’ll probably feel differently but so far it’s been working really well for me, and I love how it feels more natural.”

I can understand this desire. Like most women I know, I’ve been through the ringer. The day after I lost my virginity, a woman in Boots told me with full confidence that I was almost definitely pregnant and had to take the morning-after pill. I fainted from the shock and found myself lying in a side room with my legs in the air, with my best friend trying not to laugh. Then I was put on the combined pill Rigevidon, the architect of so many teen crises. I would cry hysterically, rage at my poor boyfriend, break out in a rash of chin spots. A year on, I got the progesterone-only arm implant. But when I wanted it removed, three years later, muscle had grown so tightly around it that the lady in the UCL sexual health clinic had to spend a good five minutes trying to jimmy it out with a scalpel, blood streaming down the left side of my body. When my hormones went back to normal, I couldn’t cope. I was so used to synthetic interventions that I couldn’t hack being without them. So I came full circle, returning to the chemical embrace of the good old combined Pill.

And the funny thing is, my experiences are very much at the less dramatic end. Almost every straight woman my age is walking around with about 10 years of contraceptive crises behind them — pregnancy scares, alien discharge, battered sex drives, fizzing rage.

One explanation for Gen Z’s particular aversion to the Pill might be its much-touted sexlessness. Much has been made of “puriteens” — who are now entering their monastic mid-twenties. Over the weekend, I asked one pal why on earth she wasn’t using any contraception. “Because I don’t have sex,” she said. “It’s like a solstice,” she conceded. “Bi-annual.” She has high standards, she added. “And men are disgusting” — an afterthought.

The poisonous dating scene may be all the contraceptive we need. It also dampens hopes of a male Pill — if there even was one, would women trust them to take it? Probing further, the common refrains emerge. “I’ve never met a penis that’s worth the risk.”

Most women I speak to also cite cancer concerns. I can pinpoint the exact moment my circles started fretting about this — the publication of an Oxford study in March last year, which showed progestogen-only contraception raised the risk of breast cancer by up to 30%, an effect which disappears a year or so after you stop taking it. The extra cases of breast cancer amounted to eight in 100,000 for those in their late teens, and 265 in their late 30s. In other words, there will be just 0.008-0.265% more cases of breast cancer because of the Pill. The only new information in the study was that the risks of progestogen-only contraception were similar to those of the combined Pill — stats which had been known about for decades. But the ripples of panic among women I knew (and myself, before I looked into it more) were completely out of proportion.