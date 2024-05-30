As a youngish white male historian, stuck in a university system that tends to deem your race and sex as a problem inherited from history, what can you do to make your already slim chances of getting a permanent academic job yet more wraith-like? Based on this week’s case study — a hapless Yale University postdoctoral researcher called David Austin Walsh — the answer seems to be: engage in a frustrated social-media rant about how you’re struggling to find a tenured job, and then in a moment of madness add a reference to preferential hiring practices working against your being white and male.
But why stop there? To create even better conditions for career destruction, make sure that — like Walsh — you have hitherto impressive progressive credentials, having just published a monograph putatively connecting US conservatism to racism and fascism. (Only last week Walsh authored a New York Times op ed to advertise said book, alleging that “a generation of young Republican staff members appears to be developing terminal white nationalist brain”.)
For luck, combine your rant about the difficulty of getting a job as a “white dude” with showboating about personal accomplishments and popularity, and the claim that you are better qualified than many of those to whom you have lost out in the past. In doing all this, you will have gifted envious fellow academics the means and opportunity to ruin you reputationally, while pretending to be striking a blow in the name of anti-racism. Meanwhile, a gleeful conservative commentariat will goad and mock you for being a self-loathing sap, for whom the subservient pose did not work in any case.
From the outside, it’s impossible to say whether Walsh was right in his since-retracted diagnosis of why he has yet to make the cut. Faced with repeated rejections, it is of course comforting to think there must be a more impersonal explanation than the simple fact you aren’t as impressive as your rivals. Even so, a quick look at the academic jobs market makes it clear Walsh’s inference was understandable, whether or not it is correct.
For instance: this week, 84 jobs are advertised under “History” on the international career website jobs.ac.uk, of which the majority are temporary positions. By my reckoning, around 10% — a significant trend, though not overwhelmingly so — have a direct or indirect reference to non-white ethnicity. Vacancies include: a career development fellowship in West African history; a professorship in “Anticolonial, Postcolonial and Decolonial Histories and Praxes”; a research fellowship in archaeology aimed at candidates “of Black Identity or Heritage”; a studentship entitled “Mapping Fossil Colonialism in Asia” and another on “Decolonising the Pathways between Soil Science Agricultural Policy”; a career development fellowship in “Global (African) History”; and a “Research Fellow in Reparative Studies of Education”. (In what sounds like a project guaranteed to put kids off academia for life, the latter examines “reparations and reparative justice in school education” and collaborates “with primary school-communities in the city of Bristol to design and conduct in-depth ethnographic and oral-history research on the features and mechanisms of structural inequities”).
Though the managers who wrote these adverts might not admit the fact, it seems safe to assume that in their ideal scenarios, the associated posts would not be filled by white men. Still, there are more David Austin Walshs in humanities subjects than you might think: beavering away on some heinous aspect of the Atlantic slave trade, settler colonialism, Jim Crow or forced migration, hoping it will save them. Undoubtedly, they believe they do valuable work, and some do; but that isn’t to say they would have made the same research choices in a different context. Universities have been in the grip of transitory intellectual fashions for centuries, and today is no different.
Such transactional behaviour doesn’t fit with the popular archetype of the unworldly scholar, going only where his curiosity takes him for nothing more than the thrill of the chase. But the contemporary chronicler of negative European legacies need not be cynical or self-loathing; no more so, anyway, than any other person with ambition, naturally gravitating towards what will serve as a means of getting ahead. On the contrary, looking for a competitive edge in this crowded field makes him a rational actor. Thousands of freshly anointed doctorate-holders are disgorged every year into an international jobs market that’s already heaving, and permanent positions are vanishingly rare. This, I submit, is the more immediately convincing explanation of why Walsh cannot get a job: simply put, the numbers game is overwhelmingly against him.
I’m a PhD chemist (ok, strictly speaking a biochemist, but I did the chemical side of biochemistry, not the gene-jockey side). I obtained my PhD in 1987 and even back then the field was overcrowded.
During my brief scientific career I observed the relentless outsourcing of full-time industry jobs to the developing world. Today, for example, a pharmaceutical company is likely to outsource most of its drug synthesis and testing work to an Asian country, with only a couple of US chemists directing the overall research program.
Meanwhile, most basic scientific research is done by graduate students and post-docs in universities, and a large percentage of them are foreign-born. In my time, they were recipients of so-called J visas (student visas) or H1B visas (postdoctoral visas). There was briefly an organization called (so far as I recall) The Union of Concerned Scientists, which was founded by postdocs who couldn’t find full-time jobs. It was never relevant. Each year the number of H1B visas issued by the US increased.
Here’s the hard truth about higher education, and it has been true for at least thirty years. Most undergraduate and post-graduate degrees are worthless from the standpoint of making a living. The commercially valuable degrees are related to medicine and to IT and electrical engineering. Maybe also accounting (I’m not sure about that one). The further you stray from those disciplines, the less chance you have of making a good living based on your degree. From a financial perspective, most of academia is a scam.
So why do young people keep buying into this fraudulent, manufactured dream? Because they’ve been taught a degree is the path to a “professional” career. If the authorities were to be brutally honest with young people, they’d say most of you have no significant chance of making a decent living in a profession. There are too many of you, and too few jobs. Save your time and money and study a trade; anything from hairdressing to plumbing.
But that admission would destroy the illusion of progress. Yes, your parents and grandparents might have bettered themselves by going to uni, but that’s finished now. Unless you have the aptitude for medicine or computer programming, or you are truly brilliant in a science or humanities subject, it’s best not to bother with university.
No government (or university) in its right mind would deliver that message, yet such truthfulness would be a kindness to the current generation of young people.
I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree 30 years ago. Even then, I wasn’t under the delusion it would guarantee me some spectacular career. How can any university student today think anything other than a highly specialized degree will earn them a lucrative career? Students who think otherwise must be living under a rock.
But OTH, any office job above receptionist now requires a basic degree. You have to go through a credential mill for that kind of job. Masters degrees are a useful extra for promotion to management in a bureaucracy. PhDs are just a scam, as JB says. Don’t ask.
It’s a bit harsh to say they’re living under a rock. They will have had their teachers at school telling them exams and study are important, their parents (from an earlier generation) encouraging this as they think university is still the way to go, their lecturers providing an example of what can be done, even the media tend to present a positive side etc etc. They haven’t met the real world yet and will still have the natural assumption of youth that bad things happen to other people. They’re young and naive and they’re taken advantage of. I know one person (biology PhD), bright and hardworking, with £200k student debt, earning about £30k.
Status. The educational system is a CASTE system. Not only but especially in the U.S.A.
This a million times. People with ‘doctor’ in front of their name are taken very seriously. It’s almost like joining an aristocracy.
Yes, that title still gets undeserved preferential treatment everywhere it goes.
I can’t speak for medicine, but I give computing/software development 10 years at best. A lot of your observations regarding pharmacology also applies to software, with vast quantities of jobs outsourced to India but the industry has expanded at a greater rate than the outflow of jobs.
I suspect that AI, initially as a force that will improve productivity, but eventually as a means of making most software developers obsolete.
It sounds grim and sad.
I couldn’t agree more with that last line. Seeing as some of the most evil, monstrous ideologies ever to blight the face of the Earth have sprung from the embittered minds of resentful would-be intellectuals, this is a problem that we really should tackle sooner rather than later.
The overproduction of elites is not going to end well.
If and when I ever finish my PhD, I have no intention of seeking an academic job. I’ve been exposed to enough university politics to be fully vaccinated against the idea that the ivory tower is in any way, shape, or form still ivory or, for that matter, still towering. I plan to become an overeducated bum. If I can get the other hobos to call me “Perfesser”, I’ll die fulfilled.
When I think of modern PhD students, I think of those guys at airports who offer to carry your luggage when you can easily carry it yourself. But you let them take your bag anyway and find a coin to silence their cries of ‘Baksheesh!’ The service they offer isn’t worth the cost, and you feel sorry for them while wishing they would go away.
Best giggle of the day so far, thanks for that. FWIW, I think you’re bang on the money – glad I pulled the plug on a PhD in immunology very, very early on. It was all too evident that it wasn’t a passport to anything worth having, and that academia as observed was a circlew@nk which represented humanity’s closest approach so far to perpetual (if pointless) motion.
As an afterthought, having a doctorate and hanging around the senior common room seems pretty much like hanging around with hobos who are just better dressed and less interesting.
Resolve the issue de-fund the unis. Not a penny of public funding.
Does any PhD really have Dr on their credit card? Or as a form of address in public outside of the university itself or some kind of academic environment? I have a PhD as do most of my friends and none of us would think of doing so.
Joe Biden’s wife does.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TPfhTy_0D4
She, I believe, has an Ed.D., which is more prestigious than a Ph.D. and more worthwhile than an M.D.
Ha!
I never used the title “Dr” outside academic contexts. But I once heard an announcement at my local airport, asking “Professor So-and-So” to contact an airline’s information counter, and recognised the rather uncommon name as belonging to the Dean of my Faculty (oh, I beg his pardon: the “Executive” Dean).
Back in the 1990’s, a university colleague (exceptionally scruffy, ill-kempt, ageing hippy) said he was in an airport departure lounge and was summoned by tannoy to the desk where he was told that they had over-booked second class and he had been chosen for an upgrade to first class. He could only imagine that his distinguishing characteristic was that he had the title “Dr” on his credit card for the booking and the airline probably hoped he was a respectable physician (Back in the 1990’s: no photo ID was needed for domestic flights in the USA). Ever since then, I have had “Dr” on my credit card, but I have never once had an airline upgrade.
I got my PhD 20+ years ago but left academia within a year.
For anything really official, e.g. writing a will or communicating with a government agency, I use Dr as it is my proper title regardless of whether I lecture in a university.
In day to day life I never use it. If i was applying for a credit card now I’d just use Mr, but the card I’ve had since the early 2000s does say Dr, so I must have used it that way in the period immediately after getting it.
Interestingly my other credit card which I’ve had since before I got my PhD still says Mr. So it never was a big enough thing for me to bother changing it.
Good Lord what a rats nest!
All very well said. Me, I went into my doctorate with my eyes open, and left academia from a temporary lecturer job. I knew what I was getting in to, and was not at all bitter about not making it. I have limited sympathy for people who do get bitter and resentful over this sort of thing – at this point, how can they not know? And this Walsh fellow only did 40 applications a year? I did about twice that. Anyway, given all the ways you can throw away years of your life, I’m not sure getting a PhD is by any means the worst, so long as you’re not dumb enough to go into debt.
I went into my PhD wanting to be an academic. Within 6 months I recognised where academia was heading and that it wasn’t for me.
But I was on a full scholarship and supplemented that with easy undergrad tutoring, so I settled in for 3 more years of student life and had a great time. Churned out my thesis at the last minute – making sure to cram it full of chin-stroking buzzwords – then left and got a real job.
From time to time I have slightly regret my choice because it took a long time to unlearn the lesson that I could get away with half-arsing everything as long as I said the right things to the right people often enough. But mostly I look back fondly on that period as the last time I lived free from any responsibilities.
I wonder why the downvote… It must be a bot.
There has been a fundamental change in academia’s idea of a PhD. At one time, it was seen as a contribution to scholarship. Nowadays, a large proportion of PhD are no such thing. They are simply extended essays, written according to the whims and fashions of the day and, at best, of ephemeral interest. They are more like rapportage with footnotes than they are like scholarship.
Some are not even rapportage. Here is just one example from my local university (in the Russell Group). They offer a PhD in “Creative Writing”. The student doing this PhD spends the first part of the course doing some creative writing and the second part of the course writing a critical appraisal of what he/she wrote in the first part. This second part is “a critical-reflexive essay, in which you situate your creative project in a critical context.”
I don’t want to do a PhD because I think I’ll have a better chance of a job at the end of it. I want to do a PhD so I can stay out of this miserable job market for a few years longer.
Back in the day, I simply went to my alma mater and said “gizza job” and they did. Most of my fellow postgrads managed to secure academic jobs one way or another. Lacking any obvious ways to identify into victimhood, it appears I would be lucky to secure an academic post today, and AI will only disrupt things further.
Many potential PhD supervisors adopt the tactics of the double glazing salesman.
If you are competent and have an undergraduate degree or a Masters you’ll get a job. Remember, media pages are only filled with the people who fail to get a job. Do a PhD to develop real skills that help you establish a business or be a desirable asset as an employee. The title in itself is useless.
The numbers didn’t add up even during my brief uni career (I dropped out without graduating).
It was the 1970s when so many of us were the first generation of their families to go to Uni.
Even then it seemed to me that down the line there’d be not enough jobs for all the new Arts/Humanities graduates except in academia or teaching in a kind of circular job-creation exercise.
And so it came to pass.
What about the more base incentive would be professors have, which is tenure? How reasonable does an individual seem who is willing to go through half a decade or more of the hardship of getting the PhD, so that he may get a job he can not be terminated from? Seems like a good way to make anti-social/childish people with tyrannical impulses. Is it any wonder their students can become so disaffected and maladjusted?