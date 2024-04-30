Lionel Shriver’s latest novel, Mania, starts from the wild and wacky premise of a world in which “the last civil rights battle” is being fought against discrimination on the grounds of intelligence, and the “s-word” is as taboo there as the n-word is in our own.
Good old Lionel, hitting on the sort of woke nonsense you couldn’t make up. But, hold up, what’s this? The real world has decided to compete. It has just been announced in the Bookseller that a female academic is publishing a book calling for the emancipation of the last class of people it’s still okay to oppress: children.
Allen Lane — one of our most prestigious publishers, by the way — boasts of acquiring a book by the philosopher Lorna Finlayson called Child Liberation: The Oppression of Children and the Case for Change. But this isn’t a put-on. In the words of its acquiring editor, it “reminds us that children are subject to legal and social discrimination, denied basic freedoms of movement and speech, and disproportionately likely to be in poverty and subjected to violence”.
But, but, but (you may think) aren’t some of those restrictions intended to reduce their chance of being subjected to violence? Aren’t things like, say, requiring children to go to school intended to reduce their chance of poverty? Apparently that’s not how the author sees it.
Dr Finlayson complains that nobody takes the idea of child lib seriously. “I think we have a bit of a collective mental block about childhood […] even within politically radical circles. If the idea of child liberation comes up at all, it’s reduced to caricature and summarily dismissed.”
Well there’s a tempting invitation if even I heard one: reducing the idea to caricature and summarily dismissing it is exactly what seems appropriate, not least because the book’s ahead-of-publication hype machine is reducing it to caricature already.
We can recognise that our ideas about what constitutes the span of childhood are culturally contingent and historically determined. We can recognise that there’s no natural or immutable law that tells us how we should police and protect children, or that tells us at what age they should be allowed to smoke, drink, take international flights and make whoopee. But to argue categorically — as the puffery for this book unequivocally seems to — that we should “break the consensus that children’s lives are not their own” is eye-catching but bananas.
Let us grant, for the sake of argument, that the feral delinquency of my own children and all the children I have ever met may be a symptom of living under the normative yoke of late capitalism.
Does not the child live in a state of natural communism?: “From him according to his ability (which is negligible), to him according to his needs (which are infinite).” Hence also the Two-Year-Old’s Catechism: “What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is also mine.”
That is also my cat’s catechism.