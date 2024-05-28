Over the past half-decade, few intellectuals have undergone a renaissance like Christopher Lasch — and few renaissances have been quite as startlingly heterodox. After the 2016 election, Lasch’s posthumous 1994 book Revolt of the Elites was cited as a key influence on the Right-populist strategist Steve Bannon. Shortly after that, a new edition of the author’s 1979 bestseller The Culture of Narcissism appeared with an introduction by liberal pundit E.J. Dionne that applied Lasch’s ideas to the pathologies of Bannon’s erstwhile boss, then-president Donald Trump.
Since then, writers from the Right, Left, and centre have all offered appreciative reassessments of his work, again focused mainly on The Culture of Narcissism and Revolt of the Elites. A third book, however, published 40 years ago this year, has received comparatively less attention.
The Minimal Self: Psychic Survival in Troubled Times was framed by Lasch as a follow-up to Culture of Narcissism; his aim, in part, was to correct a widespread misapprehension that his 1979 bestseller had amounted to a secular “hellfire sermon” — as the New York Times review put it — castigating the moral failings of his contemporaries. Then-president Jimmy Carter, who invited Lasch to the White House to discuss the book, seemed to have read it this way. To Lasch’s frustration, he relayed what he took to be the book’s thesis in his famous “malaise” speech when he declared: “Too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption.”
In the opening pages of The Minimal Self, Lasch assured his readers that, to the contrary, they would “find no indignant outcry against contemporary ‘hedonism’, self-seeking, egoism, indifference to the general good — the traits commonly associated with ‘narcissism.’” His complaint that his diagnosis of a “culture of narcissism” had been misused as “a journalistic slogan that merely restates moralistic platitudes in the jargon of psychoanalysis” holds true for many recent repurposings of his work, whether it is liberals decrying Trump as “narcissist-in-chief” or conservatives citing Revolt of the Elites while ridiculing pampered Left-wingers. What is too often absent is the dimension of Lasch’s work that avoids the satisfactions of indignation and instead invites us to understand those we find contemptible — and the deep sources of our own contempt.
Our increasing “concern with the self”, Lasch explains in The Minimal Self, “takes the form of a concern with its psychic survival”. The issue with the contemporary narcissist, in other words, isn’t that he demands too much, but too little. “Under siege,” Lasch wrote, “the self contracts to a defensive core, armed against adversity.” This “minimal or narcissistic self,” he goes on, “seeks both self-sufficiency and self-annihilation: opposite aspects of the same archaic experience of oneness with the world.” The underside of what looks like narcissistic grandiosity is an implacable “sense of inner emptiness”.
The error of the “moralistic indictment of ‘consumerism’”, Lasch argued, was the failure to see it “as part of a larger pattern of dependence, disorientation, and loss of control”. This pattern derives from the fundamental modern restructuring of social, economic, and political life into systems far too vast for anyone to comprehend, much less exert any control over. Adrift in “a world of giant bureaucracies, information overload, and complex, interlocking technological systems vulnerable to sudden breakdown”. individuals have lost “confidence in their capacity to understand and shape the world and provide for their own needs”.
Liberal commentators trying to make sense of the 2016 election weren’t wrong to find in Lasch’s analysis of narcissism, as Dionne put it, “unflattering jolts of recognition about Trump himself — the lover of praise, the seeker after friendly audiences, the creator of a world in which he is always at the centre”. But too often, they fell into the moralising Lasch strove to avoid in their treatment of the President and of his followers, whom they framed as grasping, self-absorbed white men wounded by their declining power and privilege — a theme most recently reiterated in the controversial book White Rural Rage. The issue isn’t that there’s nothing whatsoever to this description: rural whites, like other demographics, are indeed reeling from what Lasch called the “diminishing expectations” of the present era, as is evident in the rise of deaths of despair. But the moralising accusation of narcissism obscures the deeper sources of such collective pathologies, as well as the extent to which the accusers exhibit comparable symptoms.
The danger of UnHerd is that I’m teased with far more books than I can ever read.
This article made me wonder two things. Why has the US produced only one Trump with no obvious successor (i.e. a candidate who doesn’t have all his baggage)? And why did the US, a country I loved (much like I love London though I will likely never again live in the UK) come undone? The article suggests answers to this second question that make answers to the first more elusive.
If Trump’s struggle with his baggage is what makes him relatable to voters, “Trump sans baggage” isn’t a realistic goal. Non-elite voters are in a bind, as all credible politicians are elite, with commitments to elite causes. Even Bernie Sanders had clearly been co-opted by his second run. So you need an elite politician credibly in conflict with the elite power structure.
Well that was depressing!
In a rather different way, Mary Harrington’s article could be read as making the very same point: we’re witnessing our political sphere retreating into survival mode; survival amidst the complexities unleashed by the internet. These complexities involve both the political and personal, hence the relevance of Lasch.
MH eviscerates the political landscape in the UK with an awareness of someone with the hinterland of both the internet generation but also a deeper and wider perspective. Is there an equivalent voice in the US? A successor to Lasch, perhaps?
Not another Private Fraser! ‘We’re all doomed Captain Mainwaring’.
Good grief, but seeing the ‘woe is me’ comedy a better way forward.
When folks talk about how terrible things are, (for some that is true and growing inequality must be tackled) I feel this tug to go and watch the latest on the James Watt telescope and look forward to the next phases of the Artemis Moon programme in a way I haven’t since watching Apollo. For all the talk about decline we remain at the cutting edge of human discovery and endeavour with the US leading. There’s something wonderous about that and it couldn’t happen if the whole edifice was coming undone.
I’d very much agree about the wider point i think you’re trying to make; however, when looked at as a commentary on our politics, the relevance is only too obvious. That doesn’t mean we’re “doomed”, and there’s no need to (as i see it) trivialise the issue with that kind of hyperbole.
Trying to buck the ‘woe is us’ brigade out of it’s nonsense isn’t that trivial I think and humour can make folks snap out of their stupor sometimes faster than otherwise might. Worth a try at least.
My wife and I were at the University of Rochester (US) as grad students with Lasch in the ’80s. We always believed his pessimism was a bit over the top — but now we are his biggest fans. His books read like a perfect prediction of the current American political dilemma — and remember, this was all before social media, and mostly before the Internet became omnipresent.
Inevitable journey as one gets older – ‘the past was better, I’m grumpy about the present and god help us with the future’ etc. Nothing new here. 90% of us older sorts travel the same road, even though when younger we said we never would. In truth it’s neuronal replication that’s slowing
Insightful and illuminating. Re. this:
” … it is far easier (for leaders) to retreat into the minimalist politics of survival and promise to fend off the feared enemy for a few more years. The indefinite perpetuation of this despondent state of affairs — and not the other spectres so often conjured up by political fearmongers of all stripes — is the gravest danger we face.”
This certainly applies to fearmongering around a vote for RFK, Jr., the candidate who most embodies the possibility of positive change. Biden supporters stoke fear by saying voting for Kennedy elects Trump; Trump supporters stoke fear by saying voting for Kennedy elects Biden. Yet a vote for either Biden or Trump means exactly “perpetuation of this despondent state of affairs,” and polls consistently show the majority of voters want neither.
Perhaps no individual can substantially right America’s sinking ship, but I’d sure like to see Kennedy given the chance.