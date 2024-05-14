The conventional explanation for Thameside’s failure is straightforward. The new town was isolated by the abandonment of projected transport connections to Greater London via an extension to the Jubilee Line and a new river crossing. The failure to provide facilities within the scheme was equally damaging: the first residents moved in 1968, the first school in the same year and the health centre two years later — but incredibly the first shops not till 1971. Momentum faltered and decline set in. In any case, later phases pursued a far more conventionally suburban pattern of design and construction though possibly one better fitted to popular tastes.

Thamesmead suffered a confused period of governance after Margaret Thatcher’s abolition of the Greater London Council in 1986 until the promised revival of Peabody’s takeover in 2014. Its “plan for Thamesmead [was] simple — to create an amazing place that people love to work in, to visit, and of course, call home”. It’s hard to take issue with that — but how has it done? The most significant and positive change has been the arrival at Abbey Wood in 2022 of the Elizabeth Line, reducing the time taken to travel to central London to a mere 30 minutes. There’s also serious talk of a DLR connection from Beckton to Thamesmead itself. “This southeast London estate is the buzzing next neighbourhood to be,” Metro gushed in September 2023.

Since one of its oft-stated aims is “the creation of a more mixed community at South Thamesmead”, this must have been music to the ear of Peabody. But, as always, the devil is in the detail and implementation. What does that “more mixed community” look like in the context of plans to demolish the Lesnes Estate? It means the construction of 1,849 homes to replace the 596 to be cleared. It means directly the replacement of 411 social and “affordable” rent homes with 368 of which 307 are to be let at “London Affordable Rent” and just 61 (intended for existing residents who wish to remain) at social rent.

Peabody makes three principal claims to reflect its sensitivity to this issue. Firstly, that the floor space dedicated to affordable housing is greater in the new scheme than in the existing estate. Secondly, in a dubious stretching of the term “affordable”, that it will additionally be providing 279 homes for shared ownership. For all this pleading, the officers of the Greater London Authority concluded that the scheme failed to comply with the London Plan and resulted “in a loss of affordable housing when assessed on a per unit and per habitable room basis”.

Thirdly, and most disingenuously, Peabody suggests that residents have approved the scheme. In March 2020, 70% of residents approved (in a ballot in which two-thirds voted) the following statement: “Are you in favour of Peabody’s proposal to include Lesnes Estate in their regeneration plans for South Thamesmead?” The glossy leaflet advertising the vote urged residents to “Please read” and to “not throw away, your estate, your future”. The words “demolish”, or “demolition”, were conspicuously absent, however.

“Most disingenuously, Peabody suggests that residents have approved the scheme.”

That this was not by any means a vote for the current proposals is made clear by the protests that have erupted in recent weeks. Many residents, particularly those who have already bought their houses, are up in arms, complaining about the loss of homes in which they have invested so much, and the inadequate compensation offered to enable them to purchase elsewhere. The words of Dolorosa Buhari, 69, summarise their anger: “Most of us here are retired and we have worked our lives to pay and to say ‘this is our home’, and then Peabody come in to tell us we cannot live here and they want to take our property, offering peanuts.”

The protest has also drawn the support of a wide range of housing activists opposed to the form of council -state regeneration in recent years — a familiar tale of “densification” in which developers build significantly more “units” (I’ll use the jargon for once) and yet contrive a net loss of social rent housing; in which profits accrued by the sale of homes for purchase or private rental all too frequently fail to benefit existing residents, let alone the 300,000 households on social housing waiting lists in London and the 170,000 (half of them children) living in temporary accommodation. Peabody will resent the banners proclaiming “Housing for Need not Greed” but they resonate strongly for the many displaced by estate regeneration.