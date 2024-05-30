So, in Makerfield, near Wigan in Lancashire, the NEC panel imposed Josh Simons, the director of the Starmerite think tank Labour Together. For Leyton and Wanstead, where John Cryer, chairman of the Parliamentary Labour Party, stood down on Monday, they chose Calvin Bailey, a former RAF squadron leader who Starmer’s team see as a future Defence Secretary. In both constituencies, the first Labour members heard of the decisions was following leaks on social media.

Such manoeuvrings, of course, have long been part of Labour’s DNA. Among friends, Tony Blair has admitted his deep regret after chaperoning duff MPs into the Lords so he could snatch their empty seats. It effectively amounted to bribery, though you wouldn’t be able to convince a court of law it happened.

Even so, in 1997, the 69-year-old Labour MP Sir Ray Powell blew the gaff on the whole process when he publicly claimed he’d been offered a peerage by a senior Labour figure to give up his seat in South Wales. At around the same time, the same deal was offered to John Gilbert, the MP for Dudley North who’d been minister in Callaghan’s government during the Seventies. But Gilbert was a tough negotiator. He insisted a peerage wasn’t enough — he wanted to be Ambassador to Washington. That was, however, a demand too far for Blair’s people, so they instead promised that Gilbert would get both a peerage and a ministerial job for two years in the new government. And just like that he became minister of state at the MoD.

What was Blair’s game-plan here? At the time, he was worried — believe it or not — that there would be too few lawyers on the Labour benches, and not enough to fill the law officer posts. So to remedy this, his old flat-mate Charlie Falconer was summoned for Dudley North. However, when he went before the NEC committee, Falconer was asked where he sent his sons to school; and when he admitted they attended distinguished private schools, Westminster and St Paul’s, his ambitions were snuffed out.

Almost three decades later, I accept of course — as I suggested to Starmer himself — that he can’t act in a wholly democratic manner. Party leaders should have some scope to get top talent into the Commons, because it’s vital that governments are formed from the best and the brightest. And it’s an unfortunate fact that some extremely able people do not get through selection processes, or have the right local connections to secure a seat in a Labour area. If that’s the case, on rare occasions the suspension of local party democracy can be justified. But you should still be open and honest about what you’re doing.

This time around, by contrast, it’s bogus to argue that Labour had no option but to impose candidates from head office on the grounds that there isn’t time for a proper form of selection. The Conservatives, after all, are still involving party members in their last-minute selections, many of which will take place this weekend. Even if the Tories’ final three-name shortlists have been influenced by CCHQ, at least they get some sort of choice.