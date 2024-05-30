X Close

Inside the Labour purge Starmer is already losing control

Diane Abbott has confirmed she will stand. (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

May 31, 2024   5 mins

Diane Abbott, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Faiza Shaheen — within a matter of hours, all had fallen victim to the Starmerite machine. Led by campaign chief Morgan McSweeney and candidate supremo Matt Faulding, Keir Starmer’s inner circle have shown themselves to be more ruthless than any leadership team in Labour history. Jeremy Corbyn’s consiglieri were benign and amateur in comparison.

Only four years ago, when running for Labour leader, Starmer promised party members that he would be different. “The selections for Labour candidates need to be more democratic and we should end NEC impositions of candidates,” he tweeted in February 2020. “Local Party members should select their candidates for every election.” There were no caveats; his promise couldn’t have been clearer.

More than a year later, when we briefly chatted at a book launch in London, Starmer was still singing the same tune. He once again insisted that Labour would embrace greater transparency when it came to parliamentary selections. There would, he assured me, be no parachuting in of candidates “like the Milibands” — a reference to brothers David and Ed, both social advisers who were found seats before the 2001 and 2005 elections respectively. We even discussed the dangers of finding seats for some of his closest advisers — people who might make excellent cabinet ministers but could struggle to win over a local Labour Party.

Back then, I could not have predicted how ruthless and clinical those same advisers would be. On Monday and Tuesday, no fewer than seven Labour MPs announced they were standing down at the election. This sudden rush of departures was remarkable, but no coincidence.

While the number of Conservative resignations has steadily grown over the past three years, Labour’s tally has been strikingly low. In the 16 months between September 2022 and January 2024, for example, just two Labour MPs announced they were stepping aside. And yet, it was obvious to many that significantly more had made the decision to retire, but were deliberately holding back to help the party leadership. For as we saw this week, by delaying their announcement until very close to the election, they would allow the NEC to claim it’s far too late to involve party members in the selection decision. They would, as a result, have to “parachute” someone in.

Within hours of this week’s retirements, sources within Labour HQ told me who their lucky replacements would be. In each seat, the NEC went through the process of interviewing a shortlist of names — but everyone knew who they were going to pick.

So, in Makerfield, near Wigan in Lancashire, the NEC panel imposed Josh Simons, the director of the Starmerite think tank Labour Together. For Leyton and Wanstead, where John Cryer, chairman of the Parliamentary Labour Party, stood down on Monday, they chose Calvin Bailey, a former RAF squadron leader who Starmer’s team see as a future Defence Secretary. In both constituencies, the first Labour members heard of the decisions was following leaks on social media.

Such manoeuvrings, of course, have long been part of Labour’s DNA. Among friends, Tony Blair has admitted his deep regret after chaperoning duff MPs into the Lords so he could snatch their empty seats. It effectively amounted to bribery, though you wouldn’t be able to convince a court of law it happened.

Even so, in 1997, the 69-year-old Labour MP Sir Ray Powell blew the gaff on the whole process when he publicly claimed he’d been offered a peerage by a senior Labour figure to give up his seat in South Wales. At around the same time, the same deal was offered to John Gilbert, the MP for Dudley North who’d been minister in Callaghan’s government during the Seventies. But Gilbert was a tough negotiator. He insisted a peerage wasn’t enough — he wanted to be Ambassador to Washington. That was, however, a demand too far for Blair’s people, so they instead promised that Gilbert would get both a peerage and a ministerial job for two years in the new government. And just like that he became minister of state at the MoD.

What was Blair’s game-plan here? At the time, he was worried — believe it or not — that there would be too few lawyers on the Labour benches, and not enough to fill the law officer posts. So to remedy this, his old flat-mate Charlie Falconer was summoned for Dudley North. However, when he went before the NEC committee, Falconer was asked where he sent his sons to school; and when he admitted they attended distinguished private schools, Westminster and St Paul’s, his ambitions were snuffed out.

Almost three decades later, I accept of course — as I suggested to Starmer himself — that he can’t act in a wholly democratic manner. Party leaders should have some scope to get top talent into the Commons, because it’s vital that governments are formed from the best and the brightest. And it’s an unfortunate fact that some extremely able people do not get through selection processes, or have the right local connections to secure a seat in a Labour area. If that’s the case, on rare occasions the suspension of local party democracy can be justified. But you should still be open and honest about what you’re doing.

This time around, by contrast, it’s bogus to argue that Labour had no option but to impose candidates from head office on the grounds that there isn’t time for a proper form of selection. The Conservatives, after all, are still involving party members in their last-minute selections, many of which will take place this weekend. Even if the Tories’ final three-name shortlists have been influenced by CCHQ, at least they get some sort of choice.

Moreover, it’s not even as if this week’s NEC parachute operations have yielded a raft of future political geniuses. Indeed, no fewer than five of the leaked names are themselves members of the National Executive, including James Asser, chair of the NEC, who was yesterday handed West Ham and Beckton. Perhaps most revealing of all is the man chosen to stand in North Durham: Luke Akehurst, the ruthless leader of the NEC’s Right-leaning faction who has long argued that there is no room for dissent in the Parliamentary Labour Party.

What’s also interesting is how most of the parachuted candidates owe their sudden success to the NEC and Starmer’s close advisers, rather than Starmer himself. The Labour leader seems to have had little involvement apart from pushing for two Labour figures from his own Camden council. One of them, council leader Georgia Gould, is the daughter of the late Blair adviser Philip Gould and is already being tipped as a likely future cabinet minister. The other, Abdul Hai, was expected to be gifted Stratford and Bow — but amazingly, yesterday morning, McSweeney challenged Starmer by pushing instead for Uma Kumaran, a former adviser to the leader. Seen in this light, one begins to wonder how much Starmer really controls his own party — or, for that matter, how much power his advisers wield behind the scenes. Judging by the past few days, it doesn’t augur well.

Nor does this week’s operation offer an encouraging prequel to how a future Starmer government might behave. Having suddenly got the power to impose their favoured candidates, his senior advisers are handing out seats to their factional friends and NEC cronies. Indeed, they seem to be behaving like a bunch of schoolboys who have broken into the school tuck-shop and are now gorging themselves sick. And as they do, one suspects they have missed a delicious twist, 27 years on, to the aforementioned Dudley North story.

In 2022, the Labour Party in Lincoln chose as their candidate one Hamish Falconer, whose public-school education had barred his father from becoming a Labour MP. Despite this Achilles’s heel, Hamish, whose record at the Foreign Office suggests he’s brimming with talent, spent six months courting party members in the constituency. The result? He bucked the trend in selection by defeating his local rival by a margin of five-to-one. Proof, if we needed it, that often a parachute isn’t required.

Michael Crick is a broadcaster and writer whose most recent book is One Party After Another: The Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage (Simon & Schuster). His Selections Twitter feed is @Tomorrow’sMPs

MichaelLCrick

Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
4 hours ago

Of course i know the score, but if ever there was evidence to demonstrate why we’re no longer a representative democracy, this is it.

The idea of these apparachiks giving the slighest damn about their constituents is laughable. Is it any wonder, given the way this process has become corrupted, that goverance is now perceived to be something we’re subjected to rather than participants in. A process which starts with corruption sows the seeds of its own failure, and that’s precisely where we stand.

Last edited 4 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
28
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
4 hours ago

Starmer is preparing for government. He has to purge as many socialists as possible from the parliamentary party. No good will come from having them around.

12
-5
Reply
R Wright
R Wright
4 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

How Stalin-esque.

3
-5
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
2 hours ago
Reply to  R Wright

I think only those on the Left can be tarred with being “Stalin-esque”. I don’t think the insult works against a Centrist.

2
-3
Reply
D Glover
D Glover
4 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

When I read your OP I thought it was sarcasm. Your reply to R Wright makes me think you were serious. Do you really think Starmer is not a lefty underneath?

0
0
Reply
Xaven Taner
Xaven Taner
4 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Blair managed with back benches full of socialists, including Corbyn, and for his first six years a certain George Galloway. What Starmer is doing is an admission of deep seated weakness.

8
-1
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
2 hours ago
Reply to  Xaven Taner

Better that than letting the socialists have an input into policy. Anyway, if Starmer want’s a socialist view on policy, he only has to ask Ed Miliband.

1
-3
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
3 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

The Labour Party remind me of the Dawn and Pete characters in Gavin and Stacy. Constantly having vicious rows in front of everyone but never getting divorced.  It’s painful!  If we had PR, Labour could get the divorce between it’s left and right wings that it so obviously needs and each side would be free to set out its stall honestly. Then let the votes fall where they will. 
Yes I know the downsides of PR. There isn’t a perfect system.  But looking at the state of FPTP countries (UK, Canada and US), I know which kind of mess I’d prefer.  And personally, I’d love to go into the voting booth and be able to vote for what I really want – as STV would allow me. 

4
-2
Reply
nadnadnerb
nadnadnerb
3 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

You can have a look at Scotland with its unaccountable and mostly unidentifiable PR “list” MSPs for a comparison.

6
0
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
25 minutes ago
Reply to  nadnadnerb

I don’t like the Additonal Member System that they have in Scotland although I’d take that over FPTP if necessary. STV is the best option because it keeps each MP anchored to a particular geographical constituency. It also keeps them accountable – way more than FPTP does: standing in a safe seat for any particular party doesn’t mean the public who support that party have to vote for you, even if you’re the sitting MP. They have the option to choose a different candidate in the same party.  

0
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
2 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Yes, there isn’t a perfect system, but if there is a perfect system, PR is as far from it as it’s possible to get, while remaining a democracy.

3
0
Reply
Robbie K
Robbie K
3 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

As a socialist himself apparently perhaps he can self-purge?

2
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
2 hours ago
Reply to  Robbie K

Well, he has done a lot of hard work to convince everyone that he is not a socialist. Can he be trusted?

0
0
Reply
charlie martell
charlie martell
1 hour ago
Reply to  Martin M

Apart from declaring openly that he IS in fact a socialist.
As for trust, Starmer has made more 180 degree turns than any poilitician in living memory, and that is before he is confronted with the harsh realities of government.

Last edited 1 hour ago by charlie martell
1
0
Reply
D Glover
D Glover
7 seconds ago
Reply to  charlie martell

When Sir Keir was campaigning to be Labour leader one of his stated policies was to give the vote to EU nationals who had settled status in the UK. He’s just repudiated that policy.
You have to admire his ability to execute a U-turn. A weasel couldn’t do better.

0
0
Reply
charlie martell
charlie martell
1 hour ago
Reply to  Martin M

But he claims he is a socialist himself. And of course, if you go by what he used to say before he had to worry about getting votes, you can be sure he is.

2
0
Reply
Dougie Undersub
Dougie Undersub
58 seconds ago
Reply to  Martin M

Starmer is a socialist – he’s been busy telling everyone who’d listen just that. What we’re seeing is merely Labour’s version of the Judean People’s Front vs the People’s Front of Judea. They’re all as bad as each other.
Splitters!

0
0
Reply
Nell Clover
Nell Clover
3 hours ago

“Party leaders should have some scope to get top talent into the Commons, because it’s vital that governments are formed from the best and the brightest… And it’s an unfortunate fact that some extremely able people do not get through selection processes… If that’s the case, on rare occasions the suspension of local party democracy can be justified.”

If that’s true for my MP, it is true of Westminster. It’s only degrees of difference deleting “party” or “local party” from that paragraph. We are on a slippery slope if those we rely on to defend democracy, journalists like Crick, are now convinced it’s OK to suspend parts of it for some ill defined expediency. Let’s be clear, there is no objective measure of “top talent” so this justification for the suspension of democracy is specious.

Does Crick realise how profoundly broken is our constitutional party political representative democracy? The local party political representative candidates for each constituency are not representative if they’re chosen by a few cliques in North London. If the candidates aren’t representative of a constituency, then the voters aren’t given a representative choice. That means we no longer live in a party political representative democracy. We live in a chumocracy where the choice of representative we are given is controlled by a tiny number of people.

The effect is chilling. It doesn’t just affect those constituencies with chums parachuted in. Every other constituency candidate is aware they too can easily be replaced by a chum. Every canddiate is there by favour. So everyone must stick with the chums. The plurality of our democracy, the very lifeblood of democracy, is drained away. What’s left is a lifeless corpse of democracy.

These aren’t the actions of “top talent”. These are the actions of dimwitted self promoting vultures picking over the bones of our democracy.

6
0
Reply
A D Kent
A D Kent
3 hours ago

Why anyone believes a word Sir Starmer says about anything these days is completely beyond me.

Interesting though how all this duplicity is portrayed as merely ‘clinical’ – I’m old enough to remember when Labour leaders were being hysterically smeared as ‘Stalinist’ for nothing even close to what Starmer has done – you only have to be about 16 to remember this by the way. Just another day of reporting by very sensible people in our very sensible media I suppose.

5
0
Reply
alan bennett
alan bennett
3 hours ago

So in essence, Starmer is a puppet just like Biden.

2
0
Reply
charlie martell
charlie martell
1 hour ago

It’s pretty much the same with the Tories.
When David Frost can’t get a hearing, mostly because he is an actual Conservative, you know that the HOC is becoming a giant splodge of middle manager types, good for little else but racking up salaries which would mostly be beyond them in the real world, expenses and pensions.
And, if the idea of this is to get “talent” in, how in the name of all God’s work, can David Lammy and Angela Rayner, both as thick as a castle wall, be in senior positions?

2
0
Reply
Mike Downing
Mike Downing
1 hour ago
Reply to  charlie martell

Don’t flatter Lammy – at least a thick castle wall keeps out the invaders.

0
0
Reply
David Lindsay
David Lindsay
10 hours ago

There is already a Left Independent at North Durham, and having been declared for five years, he is not backing down for anyone.

2
-1
Reply
AC Harper
AC Harper
2 hours ago

One of the ‘benefits’ of Rishi Sunak’s surprise date for the General Election may be that Labour have had to condense their manoeuvres into a shorter and more noticeable timeframe than expected.
As ‘consumers of democracy’ perhaps we should decline centrally selected candidates unless we are persuaded they are individually a good candidate. But for now that would result in slim pickings.

1
0
Reply
Andrew R
Andrew R
3 hours ago

Welsh Labour working towards their closed lists goal at The Senedd.

https://nation.cymru/news/labour-mss-bribed-to-back-controversial-closed-list-system/

0
0
Reply
Paul Smith
Paul Smith
2 hours ago

Whether this is due to Starmer or some inner cabal, they’re just engaged in a pointless attempt to move the party to a political centre ground that no longer exists.

0
0
Reply
Dougie Undersub
Dougie Undersub
4 minutes ago

The NEC has a right-leaning faction! Who knew?

0
0
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
3 hours ago

Starmer has to turn the Labour Party from an agglomeration of interest groups, mainly having emerged out of student politics, and dominated by feminism, into a party able to govern without constantly being dragged into internal petty squabbles over trivia.

My concern was always that he would not be ruthless enough – so this is a good sign. I’m not optimistic yet, but this had to be a step on the way. There is, after all, a country to fix!

1
-4
Reply