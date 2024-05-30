Diane Abbott, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Faiza Shaheen — within a matter of hours, all had fallen victim to the Starmerite machine. Led by campaign chief Morgan McSweeney and candidate supremo Matt Faulding, Keir Starmer’s inner circle have shown themselves to be more ruthless than any leadership team in Labour history. Jeremy Corbyn’s consiglieri were benign and amateur in comparison.
Only four years ago, when running for Labour leader, Starmer promised party members that he would be different. “The selections for Labour candidates need to be more democratic and we should end NEC impositions of candidates,” he tweeted in February 2020. “Local Party members should select their candidates for every election.” There were no caveats; his promise couldn’t have been clearer.
More than a year later, when we briefly chatted at a book launch in London, Starmer was still singing the same tune. He once again insisted that Labour would embrace greater transparency when it came to parliamentary selections. There would, he assured me, be no parachuting in of candidates “like the Milibands” — a reference to brothers David and Ed, both social advisers who were found seats before the 2001 and 2005 elections respectively. We even discussed the dangers of finding seats for some of his closest advisers — people who might make excellent cabinet ministers but could struggle to win over a local Labour Party.
Back then, I could not have predicted how ruthless and clinical those same advisers would be. On Monday and Tuesday, no fewer than seven Labour MPs announced they were standing down at the election. This sudden rush of departures was remarkable, but no coincidence.
While the number of Conservative resignations has steadily grown over the past three years, Labour’s tally has been strikingly low. In the 16 months between September 2022 and January 2024, for example, just two Labour MPs announced they were stepping aside. And yet, it was obvious to many that significantly more had made the decision to retire, but were deliberately holding back to help the party leadership. For as we saw this week, by delaying their announcement until very close to the election, they would allow the NEC to claim it’s far too late to involve party members in the selection decision. They would, as a result, have to “parachute” someone in.
Within hours of this week’s retirements, sources within Labour HQ told me who their lucky replacements would be. In each seat, the NEC went through the process of interviewing a shortlist of names — but everyone knew who they were going to pick.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Of course i know the score, but if ever there was evidence to demonstrate why we’re no longer a representative democracy, this is it.
The idea of these apparachiks giving the slighest damn about their constituents is laughable. Is it any wonder, given the way this process has become corrupted, that goverance is now perceived to be something we’re subjected to rather than participants in. A process which starts with corruption sows the seeds of its own failure, and that’s precisely where we stand.
Starmer is preparing for government. He has to purge as many socialists as possible from the parliamentary party. No good will come from having them around.
How Stalin-esque.
I think only those on the Left can be tarred with being “Stalin-esque”. I don’t think the insult works against a Centrist.
When I read your OP I thought it was sarcasm. Your reply to R Wright makes me think you were serious. Do you really think Starmer is not a lefty underneath?
Blair managed with back benches full of socialists, including Corbyn, and for his first six years a certain George Galloway. What Starmer is doing is an admission of deep seated weakness.
Better that than letting the socialists have an input into policy. Anyway, if Starmer want’s a socialist view on policy, he only has to ask Ed Miliband.
The Labour Party remind me of the Dawn and Pete characters in Gavin and Stacy. Constantly having vicious rows in front of everyone but never getting divorced. It’s painful! If we had PR, Labour could get the divorce between it’s left and right wings that it so obviously needs and each side would be free to set out its stall honestly. Then let the votes fall where they will.
Yes I know the downsides of PR. There isn’t a perfect system. But looking at the state of FPTP countries (UK, Canada and US), I know which kind of mess I’d prefer. And personally, I’d love to go into the voting booth and be able to vote for what I really want – as STV would allow me.
You can have a look at Scotland with its unaccountable and mostly unidentifiable PR “list” MSPs for a comparison.
I don’t like the Additonal Member System that they have in Scotland although I’d take that over FPTP if necessary. STV is the best option because it keeps each MP anchored to a particular geographical constituency. It also keeps them accountable – way more than FPTP does: standing in a safe seat for any particular party doesn’t mean the public who support that party have to vote for you, even if you’re the sitting MP. They have the option to choose a different candidate in the same party.
Yes, there isn’t a perfect system, but if there is a perfect system, PR is as far from it as it’s possible to get, while remaining a democracy.
As a socialist himself apparently perhaps he can self-purge?
Well, he has done a lot of hard work to convince everyone that he is not a socialist. Can he be trusted?
Apart from declaring openly that he IS in fact a socialist.
As for trust, Starmer has made more 180 degree turns than any poilitician in living memory, and that is before he is confronted with the harsh realities of government.
When Sir Keir was campaigning to be Labour leader one of his stated policies was to give the vote to EU nationals who had settled status in the UK. He’s just repudiated that policy.
You have to admire his ability to execute a U-turn. A weasel couldn’t do better.
But he claims he is a socialist himself. And of course, if you go by what he used to say before he had to worry about getting votes, you can be sure he is.
Starmer is a socialist – he’s been busy telling everyone who’d listen just that. What we’re seeing is merely Labour’s version of the Judean People’s Front vs the People’s Front of Judea. They’re all as bad as each other.
Splitters!
“Party leaders should have some scope to get top talent into the Commons, because it’s vital that governments are formed from the best and the brightest… And it’s an unfortunate fact that some extremely able people do not get through selection processes… If that’s the case, on rare occasions the suspension of local party democracy can be justified.”
If that’s true for my MP, it is true of Westminster. It’s only degrees of difference deleting “party” or “local party” from that paragraph. We are on a slippery slope if those we rely on to defend democracy, journalists like Crick, are now convinced it’s OK to suspend parts of it for some ill defined expediency. Let’s be clear, there is no objective measure of “top talent” so this justification for the suspension of democracy is specious.
Does Crick realise how profoundly broken is our constitutional party political representative democracy? The local party political representative candidates for each constituency are not representative if they’re chosen by a few cliques in North London. If the candidates aren’t representative of a constituency, then the voters aren’t given a representative choice. That means we no longer live in a party political representative democracy. We live in a chumocracy where the choice of representative we are given is controlled by a tiny number of people.
The effect is chilling. It doesn’t just affect those constituencies with chums parachuted in. Every other constituency candidate is aware they too can easily be replaced by a chum. Every canddiate is there by favour. So everyone must stick with the chums. The plurality of our democracy, the very lifeblood of democracy, is drained away. What’s left is a lifeless corpse of democracy.
These aren’t the actions of “top talent”. These are the actions of dimwitted self promoting vultures picking over the bones of our democracy.
Why anyone believes a word Sir Starmer says about anything these days is completely beyond me.
Interesting though how all this duplicity is portrayed as merely ‘clinical’ – I’m old enough to remember when Labour leaders were being hysterically smeared as ‘Stalinist’ for nothing even close to what Starmer has done – you only have to be about 16 to remember this by the way. Just another day of reporting by very sensible people in our very sensible media I suppose.
So in essence, Starmer is a puppet just like Biden.
It’s pretty much the same with the Tories.
When David Frost can’t get a hearing, mostly because he is an actual Conservative, you know that the HOC is becoming a giant splodge of middle manager types, good for little else but racking up salaries which would mostly be beyond them in the real world, expenses and pensions.
And, if the idea of this is to get “talent” in, how in the name of all God’s work, can David Lammy and Angela Rayner, both as thick as a castle wall, be in senior positions?
Don’t flatter Lammy – at least a thick castle wall keeps out the invaders.
There is already a Left Independent at North Durham, and having been declared for five years, he is not backing down for anyone.
One of the ‘benefits’ of Rishi Sunak’s surprise date for the General Election may be that Labour have had to condense their manoeuvres into a shorter and more noticeable timeframe than expected.
As ‘consumers of democracy’ perhaps we should decline centrally selected candidates unless we are persuaded they are individually a good candidate. But for now that would result in slim pickings.
Welsh Labour working towards their closed lists goal at The Senedd.
https://nation.cymru/news/labour-mss-bribed-to-back-controversial-closed-list-system/
Whether this is due to Starmer or some inner cabal, they’re just engaged in a pointless attempt to move the party to a political centre ground that no longer exists.
The NEC has a right-leaning faction! Who knew?
Starmer has to turn the Labour Party from an agglomeration of interest groups, mainly having emerged out of student politics, and dominated by feminism, into a party able to govern without constantly being dragged into internal petty squabbles over trivia.
My concern was always that he would not be ruthless enough – so this is a good sign. I’m not optimistic yet, but this had to be a step on the way. There is, after all, a country to fix!