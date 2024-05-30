Nobody embodies the EU’s elite-driven nature better than its incumbent president, Ursula von der Leyen. And no action of hers embodies its warped excesses better than her decision, in April 2021, to single-handedly sign off on a €35-billion deal for the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. According to one analysis, the price per dose she agreed was 15 times higher than the cost of production — meaning that the EU overpaid the vaccines by tens of billions of euros. Adding fuel to the fire, the New York Times later reported that von der Leyen had personally negotiated the deal via a series of text messages and calls with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
Since then, “Pfizergate” has ballooned into one of the biggest scandals in EU history. Following von der Leyen and the Commission’s refusal to hand over the text messages — not only to journalists, but even to the EU Ombudsman and the EU Court of Auditors — the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), an independent EU body responsible for investigating and prosecuting financial crimes, announced in late 2022 that it had opened an investigation into the pandemic procurement process (though not into Pfizergate specifically). It confirmed that it had received “an exceptionally high number of reports and complaints” asking that “it investigate the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in the European Union”.
Then, in April 2023, Frédéric Baldan, a Belgian lobbyist specialising in EU-China trade relations, filed a lawsuit against von der Leyen before a Liège court, accusing her of usurping official powers, destroying public documents, pursuing illicit interests and committing corruption, and damaging his country’s public finances. Shortly after, Baldan’s lobbyist accreditation was withdrawn by the European Parliament. The story, however, doesn’t end there.
Despite von der Leyen’s clumsy attempts to sweep the case under the carpet, or arguably because of them, Pfizergate continues to rumble on. Since Baldan filed his criminal complaint, several individuals, organisations and even two countries — Hungary and Poland (under the previous PiS-led government) — have joined the lawsuit. With Brussels steeling itself for the EU elections in June, all the signs pointed to a big legal bust-up and an even bigger PR disaster.
But then, earlier this month, von der Leyen’s hearing in front of the Belgian court — to decide whether the EPPO or the Belgian investigators should prosecute the case — was mysteriously postponed to December. This is not a trivial matter. Even though a year and a half has passed since the EPPO first opened its investigation, no one has yet been charged. Indeed, it’s unclear whether the EPPO has actually been looking into the case at all. A few days before the recent hearing in Liège was supposed to take place, Baldan’s lawyer, Diane Protat, visited the EPPO’s offices in Brussels and Luxembourg to request a copy of its case file — standard procedure from a legal standpoint. However, not only was she told that there was no such file, but on both occasions security was called on her.
Such behaviour is typical of the EPPO. For several months after beginning its probe into the EU’s vaccine procurement, it showed little interest in Pfizergate; as far as we know, it didn’t even demand that von der Leyen hand over the infamous text messages. However, shortly after Baldan filed his complaint in Belgium, the EPPO quickly moved to obtain a copy of the document from the Belgian prosecutor’s office — and almost immediately claimed exclusive jurisdiction over the case.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Von der Leyen has been involved in a few scandals, and somehow always managed to wriggle her neck out of the tightening noose! Cronyism has always been her modus operandi, and a few years ago she was involved in awarding lucrative defence contracts to dubious consultants with little or no oversight. For those who don’t know, before her transfer to the EU she was the most inept Minister of Defence Germany had ever had! As she was clueless, she tried to cover that up by buying expertise, except the people she hired were just as inept and incompetent as she is, and the whole charade backfired. Yet somehow Teflon-Ursula, helped by her protector Merkel, Germany’s worst chancellorette, who promoted her to Brussels.
https://www.politico.eu/article/the-scandal-hanging-over-ursula-von-der-leyen/
Of course, there were also the confiscated and wiped mobile phones! https://www.politico.eu/article/von-der-leyen-under-pressure-over-second-wiped-phone/
I cannot stand the woman, and I hope she hangs this time!
Ugh. You really can’t make this stuff up. Is there any international organization that isn’t corrupt to the core?
Nope, in a word.
To paraphrase John Betjamen – “Come friendly bombs and fall on ….”
Geneva – an overrated place if ever there was one; they can finish off all those “international ” organisations including FIFA and the WEF at the same time. Full of useless bureaucrats lining their pockets and achieving f**k all.
“Since then, “Pfizergate” has ballooned into one of the biggest scandals in EU history.”
Yet strangely getting about 0.01% of the publicity that partgate got and even less coverage than the fact it was raining when Rishi called the election.
Yes but “partygate” was the remoaner blob’s revenge for Brexit and that huge election victory (reprehensible though the behaviour was) whereas this doesn’t fit the narrative does it ?
This is why, when I hear about the EU pursuing rule of law proceedings against – for example – Poland and Hungary, I just chuckle at the irony.
Martin Sonneborn and his former ally Nico Semsrott are about the only reasons left why I pay any further attention to what’s going on in the EP. Sonneborn is sticking around – Nico Semsrott isn’t pursuing a second term since what he say during the first one made him – I quote – “lose faith in (almost) everything”.
Here’s a video trailer for Sonneborn’s new book, including a clip of him absolutely trashing VdL in the EP hemicycle: https://www.kiwi-verlag.de/magazin/videos/martin-sonneborn-herr-sonneborn-bleibt-bruessel-buchtrailer
Technocrats are never wrong and by that measure they can never be corrupt. Utopia will have to wait.
Come on, you EU remainiacs, let’s hear you defend this.
Deep corruption in the EU with no accountability to the voter.
We are well out of that nest of vipers that is the EU Commission.