As the protests in Malmo over Israel’s inclusion in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, like the anguished defences of taking part by British and Irish contestants show, the kitschy spectacle is an inherently geopolitical format. In the interests of fairness then, should Palestine, like its neighbour Israel, enter Eurovision?
It is difficult to imagine a coherent argument against it on cultural grounds: after all, one of the arguments Israel’s supporters currently find most objectionable is that Israelis (most of whom are now descended from Middle Eastern Jewish refugees) “really” belong in Europe. In fact, the question is not technically a cultural one: as Palestine is not a member of the European Broadcasting Union, it is not eligible to join. Yet all the other Arab states neighbouring Europe are EBU members, and free to take part if they wish to: Morocco’s 1980 entry was — so far — the only Eurovision entry to be performed in Arabic, while Lebanon only withdrew its planned 2005 entry once the state broadcaster realised it would not be permitted to censor Israel’s performance. But that the question immediately asserts itself as a cultural one — a drawing of borders between our European home, and outsiders — reaches to the very heart of the contest’s meaning.
The Eurovision Song Contest, after all, was first performed in neutral Switzerland just 11 years after its contestants had finished ripping the continent apart in a war from which it has never recovered. Indeed, the first Eurovision took place a year before the Treaty of Rome establishing the European Community. Explicitly intended as a means to unite a shattered Europe in a continent-spanning shared cultural event, it is directly analogous to Nasser’s contemporaneous use of the new transistor radio and popular music to inculcate a shared sense of national identity across the Arab world. The Eurovision Song Contest, in its construction and reification of a shared European cultural space, is, like the growth of print media in the New World which underlay Benedict Anderson’s influential (and widely misunderstood) thesis on the origins of nationalism, a European “imagined community”. That it is tasteless kitsch is not an argument against this interpretation: all nationalism is kitsch to various degrees, more apparent to the external observer than to the dewy-eyed devotee.
It is a commonly held truism that Eurovision’s point-awarding mechanism owes as much to ethnic and political rivalries and solidarities as it does the quality of the songs themselves: Britain’s infamous 2003 nul points was widely, and perhaps correctly, interpreted as a reaction to the Iraq War, while Ukraine’s 2022 victory — with its on-stage shout-out to the defenders of Azovstal — hardly derived from its musical quality alone. When Britain hosted the 2023 contest on Ukraine’s behalf, it was a diplomatic message from the top about our nation’s commitment to the Ukraine War.
Equally, when Spain chose to enter an Argentine tango for the 1982 contest, held in Britain at the height of the Falklands War, it was a campy diplomatic snub. Eurovision and Europe’s volatile politics are deeply intertwined: Portugal’s 1974 performance was the signal for the military coup sparking the Carnation Revolution against its Catholic-authoritarian Estado Novo government, while the ageing Franco is alleged to have bribed the judges of the 1968 contest to win Spain glory and lessen the isolation of his regime. Israel’s 2000 entry — which came at a time when Israeli liberals hoped Bashar al-Assad’s assumption of power in Syria might lead to peace between the two countries — featured the performers wearing Arab keffiyehs and singing about their lover in Damascus, and waving Syrian flags on stage. The Israeli government withdrew all support for the entry, which flopped: when they flew back to Israel, the singer was spat on at Ben-Gurion airport.
That Britain, on the whole, does not take the contest seriously may tell us more about Britain’s attitude to Europe than it does the contest. Academics of nationalism and cultural identity have increasingly begun to focus on Eurovision as an object of detailed study, while it is in Europe’s east and south-east — the New Europe that has shifted the Union’s centre of political gravity eastward and, unintentionally, towards confrontation with Russia — that themes of culture and identity have come to predominate.
Consider the case of Yugoslavia, whose Eurovision history prefigured its collapse and reconfiguration into a cluster of stable ethnostates and unstable multiethnic protectorates. An early Eurovision participant — a means to symbolise Tito’s distance from the Eastern Bloc and openness towards the West — the former Yugoslavia came to rely on Croatian songwriters for its winning entries: the music of the former Habsburg lands was seen as more acceptably European than the exotic-sounding Balkan melodies of formerly Ottoman-ruled Serbia. When Yugoslavia hosted the contest in 1990 in Croatia’s Zagreb, the TV host announced to the world that, like an orchestra, the country was made up of many different parts which came together in a harmonious whole. Yet Yugoslavia’s diversity was not, in the end, its strength: neither Croatia nor Slovenia, Bosnia nor the Kosovars would send forward a contestant to the Belgrade heats the following year, as Yugoslavia collapsed into bloody civil war.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Yes this Eurovision is only about politics. A vote for Israel will cost 15p.
Surprised the author doesn’t mention Riverdance, which was an absolute sensation when Ireland hosted in 1994 – at a time when unemployment in Ireland was nearly 10%. It revolutionised how Irish dancing was seen. More subtly, it was really an American form of Irish dancing and marked the beginning of how the Irish began to see themselves an Irish-Americans, looking to Clinton, Obama and Biden for validation and adopting the attitudes and behaviours of the Democratic Party.
“Britain’s infamous 2003 nul points was widely, and perhaps correctly, interpreted as a reaction to the Iraq War…”
This was always a self-important bs excuse. It was obviously due to the first verse and chorus being sung painfully off-key in the Grand Final. Go watch it for yourselves.
True, that was an awful performance, but in general it is still political. The only time the UK has done well in recent years (to my recall anyway, I don’t usually watch it) was following the support of Ukraine.
“as Palestine is not a member of the European Broadcasting Union, it is not eligible to join”
Yet, Australia participates.
And Lebanon chooses not to. Ignorant Western fools think Palestinians are a poor downtrodden people desperate to take their place in the nations of the world, but my guess is that if you admitted Palestine to the EBU they would boycott Eurovision rather than appear beside the Zionist Entity.
“The UK, supported by state media outlets such as the BBC, used the triumph of the transgender candidate as an opportunity to emphasise the West’s moral superiority over Russia.”
“Unfortunately the original Palestinian entrant has fallen off a tall building. One/They will be replaced by “Heresmorephotosofcryingkids” formerly known as “”Burn the Zionist Dogs” We apologise for any confusion this may cause.”
If Eurovision has indeed become a carnival of nationalism – I’ve never seen it and have no expectation I ever will – it’s only following the well worn path of the Olympics, both summer & winter, and assorted other sporting competitions. All it needs to hit the biggest nationalist notes is endemic and flagrant cheating. Has it ever had a singer fail a drug test?
“Modernity characterises the ideal of post-war Europe to which the Eurovision Song Contest provides literal and figurative access: a society that is democratic, capitalist, peace-loving, multicultural, sexually liberated and technologically advanced.”
.
Here’s what it really means:
.
https://twitter.com/RadioGenoa/status/1788880226207822295
.
Phew! The 67 word sentence in the last paragraph beat me! My view of the Eurovision Song Contest can be stated much more succinctly.
Nice research!
Aris agapi mou.. everything is nationalist Greek Easter football Olympics religion etc.but is better to play music instead eating each other like they did for 2000 in Europe.
This essay is classic example of the pseudo-intellectual capacity to say “There is a cow in the next field” in 60,000 words of which 40,000 require the use of a dictionary.
What did I just read? Ugh.