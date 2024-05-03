I was the sole audience member at an otherwise-empty afternoon showing of Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers this week, which should have been a rare luxury but instead made me feel like a pervert. Challengers is not a sex movie — ostensibly, it is about tennis — but it is a sexy movie, so erotically charged that it has already prompted at least one public ejaculation, albeit of the verbal variety. When the credits rolled at a pre-release screening of the film last month, one audience member reportedly shrieked, “Sex is back!”, as if sex were a beloved relative, returned at last from war.
This person, of course, is also a pervert — but he’s not wrong. Sex in films has been markedly absent for the past decade or so, an unsurprising fact given the zeitgeist. In a world ruled by superhero franchises and other ripped-from-the-YA-section IP, not to mention a prudish sensibility vis-a-vis R-rated sensuality that arose roughly in tandem with the #MeToo movement, sex became a subject occasionally joked about, rarely depicted and generally sidelined in favour of various acts of CGI sorcery. Arguably, the horniest films of the 2010s featured in the Twilight saga, and even these portrayed the physical act of love as something to be nobly abstained from rather than joyfully indulged in. (Interestingly, this theme persists even after the two central characters are married, when their sole sexual encounter results in the total destruction of an entire bedroom suite and a demon foetus that the vampire husband eventually delivers via C-section with his teeth — you know, PG-13 stuff.)
Hence the excitement surrounding Challengers, which seems to suggest the presence of adults in the cultural room. The producer Amy Pascal said: “It absolutely feels like the pendulum has swung back toward filmmakers exploring adult relationships and sexuality in their projects.” It’s a development she considers welcome.
Naturally, the return of sex on the big screen does not imply its absence elsewhere. Steamy small-screen dramas such as Euphoria and Game of Thrones, as well as the more female-gazey Bridgerton and Outlander, have long trod the fine line between what is sexy and what is soft-core pornography. And then there’s the even smaller screen of the smartphone, which not only comes with a virtually limitless supply of porn but also the possibility for audience participation. Through the glass, you can command bespoke masturbation material from an OnlyFans creator, upload your own videos to an amateur site, or compete for the attention of a camgirl from the comfort of your own home.
It’s difficult to overstate how drastically the paradigm has shifted. A quarter of a century ago, back in the analogue days, porn was not simply available; you had to hunt for it in its natural habitat under someone’s older brother’s mattress. Or in the indecipherable mess of moaning, flesh-coloured something on a scrambled cable TV channel. Or in the cave-like “ADULT” enclave at the back of the local video rental spot, which in my hometown store was separated by a beaded curtain that made an unmistakable rattle every time someone entered the room — so that when you emerged clutching the complete boxed set of College Girls Gone Wild, it was under the watchful gaze of a small cadre of giggling patrons who had assembled to see who the degenerate was. (Mostly, it was nobody my friends and I knew; one time, to the horror of all involved, it was our high-school biology teacher.)
The drastic difference between then and now may explain why Gen Z is not just uninterested in sex scenes in non-pornographic films, but in many cases repulsed by them. The most recent “Teens & Screens” report from UCLA revealed that almost half of adolescents aged 13–24 felt that “romance is overused in media” (44.3%) and that “sex is unnecessary for the plot of most TV shows and movies” (47.5%). That same survey found that just over half of the young people surveyed wanted to see more content about friendships in lieu of romance; a smaller but still significant number said they wanted explicitly asexual content.
