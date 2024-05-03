Perhaps this was inevitable for a generation that is already known for being the least horny in documented history. If you are eschewing sex and dating, then stories about similarly prudish characters may well make you feel seen. Certainly, it explains the fixation among younger people on whether sex or romance — a.k.a. the powerful drives through which human beings continue to exist on earth — is “necessary to the plot” of the stories we tell. Last year, 40-year-old British actor Henry Cavill briefly went viral after a podcast interview in which he declared himself “not a fan” of sex scenes. “There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days,” he said. “Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?”

There’s a lot to unpack here, including the notion of scenes that are beneficial to a film’s audience while somehow detracting from the film itself — as if the people watching his movies are mere voyeurs interrupting its higher purpose. (There’s also the irony of this coming from a man whose career was launched by his steamy turn on The Tudors, but that’s a conversation for another day.) Only in a world in which sexual content had become virtually synonymous with pornography could an actor have such a low opinion of the audience who consumes his work.

“This is not a movie in which sex is necessary to the plot; it is the plot.”

But perhaps Cavill can be forgiven for this failure of imagination, given that we leave virtually nothing to it anymore. If you’ve grown up surrounded by sexual content that is made for masturbation, the notion of sex as a storytelling device — let alone as art — must seem utterly alien.

Which brings us back to Challengers, and what it represents — which, with apologies to the exultant shouter of “Sex is back!”, seems not so much a return to the era of the gratuitous sex scene as a complete, concept-level overhaul of what eroticism looks like on-screen. This is not a movie in which sex is necessary to the plot; it is the plot, the context in which every glance, every utterance, every interaction between the three central characters takes place. The tennis scenes are about sex. The fights are about sex. The two young men aggressively eating churros at each other in a college dining hall? Definitely, and not particularly subtly, about sex.

This is what animates the story of Challengers, and also what makes it genius, particularly coming from a director who is no stranger to the artful and provocative depiction of sex on film. Guadagnino’s previous work, Call Me By Your Name, includes what is surely the most memorable act of man-on-peach intercourse in cinematic history, but the film itself is about desire. Challengers, on the other hand, is about sex — to the point where depicting the act itself becomes unnecessary (although one underwear-clad makeout session tiptoes up to the line). One way to describe this movie would be to say that it contains no sex scenes. Another way would be that it contains nothing but these, just thinly disguised as something else.

In this way, Guadagnino’s film feels like a cheeky rejoinder to the notion that sex and romance can be “overused” or “unnecessary” — as if these were mere dressings drizzled over the top of what it means to be human, as opposed to the essential binding agent they are. Maybe you don’t always taste these things, or maybe you can plausibly pretend as much, but nothing holds together without them. And when Gen Z complains that they just want their stories without any icky explicit sex in it, the simmering, heady eroticism of Challengers winks back. Sure, kids: here’s a nice tennis movie. Enjoy!